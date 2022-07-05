Goedendag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Nemo Schillemans en vandaag houd ik je hier op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rondom de vierde etappe van de Tour de France. Veel plezier!

  • Tour de France
  • Vierde etappe (heuvels)
  • Duinkerke-Calais (171,5 km)
  • LIVE
  • Verwachte finishtijd: rond 17.20 uur
  • Wout van Aert topfavoriet
  • Van der Poel gaat niet voor eigen succes
Wie wint de vierde etappe van de Tour de France?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 128 km - Het tweede peloton vindt de aansluiting weer met het eerste peloton, volledig te danken aan de inzet van Team Alpecin-Deceunink. Onder anderen Mathieu van der Poel moest de nodige inspanningen verrichten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 130 km - Alle hens aan dek! Het tweede deel van het peloton zet flink aan, om tóch nog de aansluiting te vinden met het eerste peloton, voordat het te laat is.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 131 km - Van der Poel in de problemen! Het peloton breekt in tweeën en de Nederlander zit niet bij de eerste groep.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 131 km - De versnelling heeft alles te maken met de tussensprint over 23 kilometer. We zien de nodige verschuivingen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 132 km - Dylan Groenewegen gaf van tevoren al aan: "Het kan vooral in het begin al hard gaan, in het peloton", en hij had gelijk. De beurten op kop worden veel van elkaar overgenomen en en het verschil met de kopgroep wordt steeds minder. Ze hebben nog 3 minuten en 45 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 135 km - Het peloton vind het wel goed geweest met de grote voorsprong van Cort en Perez en zet weer eens aan. Met name Mattia Cattaneo trapt flink door in de afdaling. Het verschil is inmiddels nog 4 minuten en 30 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 140 km - Cort troeft Perez af en pakt zevende bergpunt op rij! Als hij het volgende punt pakt, evenaart hij Bahamontes met de reeks van acht keer op rij als eerste boven komen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 140 km - Cort moet alles uit de kast halen om het punt te veroveren, want Perez is niet van plan hem voor niks weg te geven. Zij aan zij sprinten ze op de kasseien.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 141 km - Cort en Perez nemen de kopbeurten netjes van elkaar over, terwijl het wat zwaarder begint te worden op de kasseien. Over 700 meter weten we wie het punt pakt.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 142 km - Het kopduo begint met klimmen op de kasseien.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 144 km - Over 4 kilometer komen Cort en Perez bij het eerste klimmetje van de dag: de Côte de Cassel. 1.7 kilometer à 4,3 procent. Wie komt als eerste boven en pakt het bergpunt?
een paar seconden geleden
Magnus Cort is slechts de tweede renner ooit in de Tour die als eerste bovenkwam bij de eerste zes beklimmingen waar punten te verdienen waren. Federico Bahamontes ging hem in 1958 voor. Bahamontes zette dat jaar een reeks van acht neer. Cort kan dat record vandaag verbeteren, als hij de eerste drie Côte's als eerste beklimt.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 150 km - Na amper 20 kilometer hebben de twee op kop al 6 minuten en 21 seconden op het peloton. Hoeveel pakken ze uiteindelijk in totaal?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 153 km - Als Magnus Cort vandaag bij één van de klimmetjes als eerste boven is, verzekert hij zichzelf voor morgen wederom van de bolletjestrui.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 157 km - De twee mannen op kop zijn razendsnel vertrokken en het peloton trapt voorlopig nog niet door. Het verschil is al 5 minuten en 30 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
De renners startten vandaag langs de stranden van Duinkerke, maar zullen in totaal zes klimmetjes tegenkomen van de vierde categorie:

  1. Côte de Cassel - 1 punt
  2. Côte de Remilly-Wirquin - 1 punt
  3. Côte de Nielles-lès-Bléquin - 1 punt
  4. Côte de Harlettes - 1 punt
  5. Côte du Ventus - 1 punt
  6. Côte du Cap Blanc-Nez - 1 punt
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 168 km - Mocht Anthony Perez vandaag álle bergpunten veroveren, dan komt hij op gelijke stand met de drager van de bollen: Magnus Cort. Perez heeft dan het recht op de trui, gezien zijn hogere klassering in het algemeen klassement.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 168 km - Cort neemt het enthousiasme uit Denemarken lekker mee, samen met Perez rijdt hij al naar een voorsprong van ruim 1 minuut.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 171 km - En wie hebben we daar? Je raadt het. Magnus Cort, drager van de bolletjestrui, zit al gauw in het wiel van Perez. Volgen er meer, of gaan ze als duo een voorsprong proberen te krijgen? Ze rijden al snel naar 20 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Officiële start! We zijn vertrokken en zien meteen een aanval van Anthony Perez. Volgen er vlug anderen?
een paar seconden geleden
Mooi eerbetoon van de Tour! Voorafgaand aan de vierde etappe klinkt een minuut lang applaus voor alle slachtoffers van de schietpartij in Kopenhagen. Alle Deense wielrenners, waaronder de drager van de bolletjestrui Magnus Cort, startten tevens op de voorste rij vandaag.
een paar seconden geleden
De windsnelheid in Calais is 19 kilometer per uur, wat vertaald een voorzichtig briesje is.
een paar seconden geleden
Officieuze start! De neutralisatie is begonnen in Duinkerke. Over pakweg 20 minuten start de vierde etappe van de Tour de France 2022.
een paar seconden geleden
Van der Poel vertelt uiteraard ook over de etappe van vandaag: "Er mag meer pit in zitten dan in Denemarken vind ik, maar ik ga het niet proberen vandaag. Ik rijd voor Jasper (Philipsen), want hij heeft bewezen dat dit een ideale etappe is voor hem. We moeten echt op hem gokken. De sprinters kunnen deze klimmetjes wel te boven komen. Ik hoop de komende week de goede benen te vinden en morgen de eerste ritzege te pakken."
een paar seconden geleden
Van der Poel: 'Vijfde etappe wordt nerveus'
Mathieu van der Poel rijdt vandaag de vierde etappe van de Tour, maar blikt voorafgaand alvast vooruit naar de vijfde etappe van woensdag. Daar wordt hij gezien als één van de grote kanshebbers voor dagsucces én het geel. "Ik denk dat de aanloop naar de kasseistroken nerveuzer gaat zijn dan de kasseistroken zelf. Wat het lastig maakt, is dat alle klassementsrijders ook voorin willen zitten. Wij hebben een etappe te winnen, maar zij kunnen op zo'n dag de hele Tour verliezen", vertelt de Nederlander voorafgaand aan de vierde etappe. "Er is een kans om het geel te pakken op woensdag, maar het is moeilijk om Van Aert daarin te kunnen verslaan. De benen voelde niet super in Denemarken, maar mijn voorbereiding op de eerste etappes was niet super. De voorbereiding op die van morgen is goed."
een paar seconden geleden
Topfavoriet Van Aert, tegen Sporza: "Of wij de finale hard zullen maken? Dat hangt meer af van hoe zwaar het onderweg al geweest is. Daar is geen strak plan over gemaakt."
een paar seconden geleden
De presentatie voor de stranden van Duinkerke is begonnen.
een paar seconden geleden
Weinig kans op waaiers in vierde etappe! Er is op dinsdag een duidelijk gebrek aan windkracht in Duinkerke en Calais, wat betekent dat we de waaiers voorlopig uit ons hoofd kunnen zetten. Het is natuurlijk altijd mogelijk dat er wat scheuren ontstaan.
een paar seconden geleden
Hoewel er deze etappe maar zes klimmetjes 'geregistreerd staan' is dit een onwijs geaccidenteerd parcours, met veel kleine bergjes op en af. In het slot van de etappe rijden de renners langs de zee, wat een onrustig slot kan opleveren als de wind er naar staat. Spektakel geblazen!
een paar seconden geleden
De vierde etappe van de Tour is de eerste op Franse bodem. De eerste drie etappes vonden plaats in Denemarken, dat zich met het enthousiaste doch nette publiek presenteerde als hét perfecte gastland.
een paar seconden geleden
Het laatste deel van het parcours loopt langs de zee en als de wind goed staat, bestaat de kans op waaiervorming. Zo kan er een nerveuze finale ontstaan, waarin het voor de ploegen van de sprinters mogelijk lastig wordt om de boel onder controle te houden.
een paar seconden geleden
Onderweg krijgt het peloton te maken met zes beklimmingen van de vierde categorie. Misschien niet al te zwaar op papier, maar de heuvels bieden kansen voor avonturiers. Het is terrein waarop Mathieu van der Poel en geletruidrager Wout van Aert goed uit de voeten zouden moeten kunnen.
een paar seconden geleden
De vierde rit start rond 13.30 uur in Duinkerke en zal tussen 17.15 en 17.30 uur eindigen in Calais. Het parcours is veel minder vlak dan dat van zaterdag en zondag, toen respectievelijk Fabio Jakobsen en Dylan Groenewegen triomfeerden in Denemarken.
