- Tour de France
- Vierde etappe (heuvels)
- Duinkerke-Calais (171,5 km)
- LIVE
- Verwachte finishtijd: rond 17.20 uur
- Wout van Aert topfavoriet
- Van der Poel gaat niet voor eigen succes
🐺@qst_alphavinyl, helped by @INEOSGrenadiers, have been able to create a few breakages in the group after a fast descent! 🐺 La @qst_alphavinyl accélère fortement l'allure en tête de peloton ! Le peloton se casse en plusieurs morceaux ! #TDF2022
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Tour de France™
- Moment van plaatsen
🇩🇰 A touching moment as the 10 Danish riders of the peloton join the public and the rest of the riders in a minute's applause after the events of Sunday night ❤️ 🇩🇰 Le peloton du Tour de France rend hommage aux victimes de Copenhague avec une minute d'applaudissements ❤️
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Tour de France™
- Moment van plaatsen
🚩 Attacks flying from the start! And ⚪🔴 @MagnusCort is once again on the attack, following 🇫🇷 @PerezAnthony1! 🚩 Des attaques dès le départ ! Et ⚪🔴 Magnus Cort est encore à l'avant, après avoir suivi Anthony Perez ! #TDF2022
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Tour de France™
- Moment van plaatsen
🚩 We're off from Dunkirk! 🚩 C'est parti !! #TDF2022
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Tour de France™
- Moment van plaatsen
🇫🇷 #TDF2022 Say hi to @PhilippeGilbert, who's celebrating his 40th birthday on the roads of @LeTour today 🥳 📸ASO - P. Ballet
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Lotto Soudal
- Moment van plaatsen
Van der Poel rijdt vandaag voor Philipsen, voordat hij morgen in de kasseienrit voor zijn eigen kansen gaat. ‘De sprinters moeten vandaag wel over het slotklimmetje kunnen komen.’ #TDF2022
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Daan de Ridder
- Moment van plaatsen
📺 A record audience for the Danish channel @tv2danmark during the first 3 stages of #TDF2022 with an average market shareof 78% and a peak audience of 1,100,000 for the final sprint in Sonderborg!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Tour de France™
- Moment van plaatsen