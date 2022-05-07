- Giro d'Italia
- LIVE:
- Tweede etappe
- Tijdrit (9,2 kilometer)
- Van der Poel in roze
- Kansen voor Dumoulin
De huidige top drie aan de meet:
1. Matteo Sobrero - 12.03,92
2. Tobais Foss - 12.07,17
3. Lennard Kämna - 12.07,92
🇮🇹 #Giro @tom_dumoulin is warming-up for his TT 👋
🥹 Quite ready. 🥹 Quasi pronta. #Giro
Spinning time in Budapest! 🚴♀️🚴🚴♂️🚴🚴♀️ #Giro
🚴🇮🇹 | Goed gedaan, Jos! De voorlopig snelste tijd is nu in bezit van Van Emden! 💪🇳🇱 #Giro 📺 Koers kijk je op discovery+
Probably the post you all have been waiting for. The @AlpecinFenix and @canyon_bikes version of the #pinkpanther 🔥 Enjoy these shots from the Rosa Speedmax CFR TT of @mathieuvanderpoel for today’s ITT at @giroditalia 💞 📷 Mr Pinko
