Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Mitch Marinus en ik houd je op de hoogte van de tweede etappe in de Giro d'Italia: een korte tijdrit door de straten van Boedapest. Mathieu van der Poel won gisteren de openingsrit en komt om 16.55 uur als laatste van het startpodium af.

  • Giro d'Italia
  • LIVE:
  • Tweede etappe
  • Tijdrit (9,2 kilometer)
  • Van der Poel in roze
  • Kansen voor Dumoulin

De huidige top drie aan de meet:

1. Matteo Sobrero - 12.03,92
2. Tobais Foss - 12.07,17
3. Lennard Kämna - 12.07,92

een paar seconden geleden
Het is even wachten tot we weten hoe Tom Dumoulin ervoor staat. Pas na 7,9 kilometer is het eerste en enige meetpunt onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Een nieuwe beste tijd! Matteo Sobrero klokt 12.03,27, maar het lijkt met alle favorieten die nog in actie moeten komen onwaarschijnlijk dat hij de beste tijd lang in handen houdt.
een paar seconden geleden
Tom Dumoulin is weg! Deze tijdrit is misschien niet perfect op zijn lijf geschreven, maar hij liet vorig jaar tijdens de Olympische Spelen nog zien te beschikken over een uitstekende tijdrit. Wat kan hij vandaag?
een paar seconden geleden
Arensman benieuwd naar Van der Poel
Thymen Arensman is nieuwsgierig hoe Mathieu van der Poel het gaat doen tijdens de tijdrit door de straten van Boedapest. "We zeiden in de bus al tegen elkaar dat het een echt veldrijdersparcours is en dat bleek ook wel", zegt Arensman. "Veel bochten en steeds weer vol aanzetten. Het zou dus een parcours voor Van der Poel moeten zijn."
een paar seconden geleden
De regie mist hem helemaal, maar Thymen Arensman rijdt wel degelijk een goede rijdrit. De renner van Team DSM staat voorlopig tweede met 12.08.
een paar seconden geleden
Bij het eerste en enige tussentijdse meetpunt klokt Thymen Arensman de derde tijd. Hij is 9.44 minuten onderweg en begint nu aan het slotklimmetje.
een paar seconden geleden
Ha, daar glijdt Thymen Arensman van het startpodium af. Kan hij in de buurt komen van de tijd van Lennard Kämna?
een paar seconden geleden
Van Emden vindt parcours niet echt iets voor Dumoulin
Jos van Emden twijfelt of de tijdrit door de straten van Boedapest is gemaakt voor zijn ploeggenoot Tom Dumoulin. De Limburger moet voor het roze 14 seconden goed zien te maken op Mathieu van der Poel. "Tom is niet de eerste die ik zou opschrijven", zegt Van Emden. "Hij is toch niet echt van het draaien en keren en heeft dit jaar ook nog niet laten zien dat hij goed is."
een paar seconden geleden
Ai, de eerste valpartij van de dag! Alpecin Fenix-renner Tobias Bayer zit op het asfalt, maar lijkt er redelijk goed vanaf te komen. Hij stapt met de nodige ondersteuning weer op de fiets.
een paar seconden geleden
Edoardo Affini moet de hot seat verlaten, want de Duitser Lennard Kämna duikt zo'n twee tellen onder zijn tijd. Het is nog even wachten op een echte richttijd voor de favorieten.
een paar seconden geleden
Hoe laat starten de favorieten? Een overzicht.

  • 16.01 uur: Thymen Arensman
  • 16.26 uur: Richie Porte
  • 16.31 uur: Tom Dumoulin
  • 16.32 uur: Simon Yates
  • 16.42 uur: João Almeida
  • 16.50 uur: Richard Carapaz
  • 16.52 uur: Magnus Cort
  • 16.55 uur: Mathieu van der Poel
een paar seconden geleden
Edoardo Affini, de man van de snelste tijd, flitst op deze fraaie foto langs het Hongaarse parlementsgebouw.
een paar seconden geleden
We hebben een nieuwe tweede tijd, die op naam van de Brit Owain Doull komt. Daardoor zakt Jos van Emden naar de derde stek in Boedapest.
een paar seconden geleden
"Voor hoelang het waard is", zegt Van Emden als hij erop wordt gewezen dat hij mag plaatsnemen op de hot seat. Hij blijkt een fantastische waarzegger, want de Italiaanse tijdritspecialist Edoardo Affini duikt nauwelijks een minuutje later met 12.10 ruim onder de tijd van de Nederlander.
een paar seconden geleden
We hebben een nieuwe snelste tijd! Jos van Emden houdt het vol, noteert 1.19,55 en gaat straks de plek van Dowsett op de zogeheten hot seat innemen.
een paar seconden geleden
Bij het eerste meetpunt zit Van Emden met 9.45 zo'n drie tellen onder de tijd van Dowsett. Weet hij zijn voorsprong op de slotklim van deze tijdrit vast te houden?
een paar seconden geleden
Ha, daar is Jos van Emden. Wat kan de Nederlands kampioen tijdrijden van 2010 en 2019 in Boedapest?
een paar seconden geleden
Opmerkelijke indeling van Eenkhoorn
Pascal Eenkhoorn komt als tweede Nederlander over de meet, maar het is niet zozeer zijn tijd, maar meer de indeling die de wenkbrauwen doet fronsen. De renner van Jumbo-Visma is bij het tussenpunt na 7,9 kilometer veruit de langzaamste, 56 seconden langzamer dan Alex Dowsett. 

Aan de finish is zijn achterstand nog 'maar' 37 seconden. Hij heeft de slotklim dus bijna 20 seconden sneller omhoog gereden dan Dowsett.
een paar seconden geleden
Pakt Tom Dumoulin in deze tijdrit opnieuw het roze?
een paar seconden geleden
Mocht Tom Dumoulin vandaag het roze grijpen, zou het niet voor het eerst zijn dat hij dat doet na een tijdrit. In 2016 snelde hij in Apeldoorn naar het roze, in 2017 deed hij dat in de slotetappe, en in 2018 weer op dag één. Vandaag start hij om 16.31 uur.
een paar seconden geleden
Alex Dowsett zit nog altijd in de zogeheten hot seat, al komen Alessandro De Marchi (12.13,21) Lawson Craddock (12.23,33) wel heel dicht bij zijn tijd van 12.23,16.
een paar seconden geleden
Voor Julius van den Berg zit de dag er alweer op. De Nederlander heeft met 12.53 voorlopig de vijfde tijd in handen.
een paar seconden geleden
De snelste man tot nu toe: Alex Dowsett.
een paar seconden geleden
Alex Dowsett duikt als eerste ruim onder de tijd van Vanhoucke. Hij noteert 12.23.
een paar seconden geleden
De eerste Nederlander bevindt zich inmiddels ook op het parcours. Julius van den Berg, renner van EF Education-Easypost, is ogenschijnlijk goed begonnen aan zijn rit tegen de klok.
een paar seconden geleden
Om de minuut start er een renner vanaf het Plein van de Helden. Dat betekent dat er inmiddels al meer renners binnen zijn, maar zowel Jan Tratnik als Davy Clément komen niet aan de tijd van Vanhoucke.
een paar seconden geleden
Harm Vanhoucke, de eerste renner van de dag, heeft de oversteek naar Buda al gemaakt. Hij heeft de finish zelfs al heeft gepasseerd en klokt een tijd van 12.48.
een paar seconden geleden
De renners hebben eerder vandaag het parcours van de tijdrit al verkend. Zij hebben gezien dat de tijdrit begint op het Plein van de Helden, dat ligt in het toeristische stadsdeel pest. De finish zal zijn in Buda, het meer stillere deel van de Hongaarse stad.
een paar seconden geleden
Start! Harm Vanhoucke glijdt van het startpodium af en daarmee is de tweede etappe begonnen. Er zijn twee meetpunten tijdens deze korte tijdrit: na 7,9 kilometer en bij de finish (na 9,2 kilometer).
een paar seconden geleden
Er staat vandaag sowieso iets bijzonders te gebeuren, want we krijgen door de afwezigheid van Filippo Ganna voor het eerst sinds 2019 bij een tijdrit in de Giro d'Italia een andere winnaar dan de Italiaanse specialist.
een paar seconden geleden
Het spits wordt om 14.00 uur afgebeten door de Belgische Lotto Soudal-renner Harm Vanhoucke.
een paar seconden geleden
Voor Tom Dumoulin ligt er een mooie kans om het roze vandaag over te nemen. De Giro-winnaar van 2017 begint om 16.31 uur aan zijn tijdrit. Hier de starttijden van alle zeventien Nederlandse deelnemers:

14.07 uur: Julius van den Berg
14.22 uur: Pascal Eenkhoorn
14.33 uur: Ramon Sinkeldam
14.44 uur: Oscar Riesebeek
14.45 uur: Cees Bol
14.49 uur: Martijn Tusveld
14.50 uur: Jos van Emden
14.53 uur: Wesley Kreder
15.12 uur: Gijs Leemreize
16.01 uur: Thymen Arensman
16.12 uur: Wout Poels
16.16 uur: Koen Bouwman
16.25 uur: Sam Oomen
16.31 uur: Tom Dumoulin
16.49 uur: Bauke Mollema
16.51 uur: Wilco Kelderman
16.55 uur: Mathieu van der Poel
een paar seconden geleden
Om dat roze vandaag te behouden, wordt een hele klus. Op de tweede dag staat er namelijk al een tijdrit op het programma. Van der Poel kon wel wat langer in zijn bed blijven liggen vandaag, want hij glijdt pas om 16.55 uur als allerlaatste renner van het startpodium.
een paar seconden geleden
De Giro begon gisteren uitstekend vanuit Nederlands oogpunt. Mathieu van der Poel maakte op de lastige aankomst in het Hongaarse Visegrad zijn favorietenrol volledig waar en mocht daarom de eerste roze trui aantrekken.
