Vuelta a España
- Etappe 7
- Gandía - Balcón de Alicante (152 km)
- Bergetappe
- Zes beklimmingen
- Roglic in de rode trui
Today is the real start of this year Vuelta. Finally a nice 8km uphill start! See you tomorrow! #ouch
- Matteo Trentin
🇪🇸 #LaVuelta21 More 🏔 to come today! 6️⃣ categorised climbs on the menu!
- Team Jumbo-Visma cycling
#LaVuelta21, Stage 7 (152.0 km) 📍 Gandia / 13:30 (km 0) 🏁 Balcon de Alicante / 17:18 - 17:43 Could be a stage for breakaway with bigger time gap. Roglic probably fine if he loses red to an escaper. Balcon de Alicante is MTF with large variation in steepness, no est. W/kg.
- ammattipyöräily
