Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Wij hebben geen toestemming voor de benodigde cookies. Aanvaard de cookies om deze inhoud te bekijken.
Wijzig cookie-instellingen
Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Willem Haak en ik houd je vandaag op de hoogte van de gebeurtenissen in de zevende etappe van de Vuelta. Veel plezier!

Vuelta a España
over één dag
Nog 152 km - Het is een lange aanloop naar het officiële startschot.
over één dag
Nog 152 km - Nog even geduld, want de officiële start volgt pas rond 13.30 uur. Al barst het klimgeweld dan dus wel direct los.
over één dag
Nog 152 km - We zijn weg!
over één dag
We beginnen de dag zo direct met een klim van de eerste categorie. In de eerste vier kilometer van de Puerto La Llacuna schommelt het gemiddelde stijgingspercentage tussen de 9 à 10 procent. Daarbij komen de renners langs een uitschieter van 17 procent. Gemiddeld loopt de weg op de eerste col met 6,2 procent omhoog. De top ligt na zestien kilometer. De kans is groot dat we op dat moment al een kopgroep hebben. Mogelijk is er op dat moment ook al wat gebeurd in de groep met klassementsmannen.
over één dag
De vraag is of het voor Roglic een prioriteit is om de rode leiderstrui vandaag te behouden. Mogelijk kiest de kopman van Jumbo-Visma ervoor om de leiding in het algemeen klassement niet te verdedigen. In dat geval is er veel kans op een succesvolle vlucht.
over 21 uur
Voorafgaand aan de start van de zevende etappe zijn dit de truidragers:

  • Rode trui: Primoz Roglic
  • Jongerentrui: Egan Bernal
  • Puntentrui: Jasper Philipsen
  • Bergtrui: Rein Taaramäe
Terug omhoog