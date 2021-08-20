We beginnen de dag zo direct met een klim van de eerste categorie. In de eerste vier kilometer van de Puerto La Llacuna schommelt het gemiddelde stijgingspercentage tussen de 9 à 10 procent. Daarbij komen de renners langs een uitschieter van 17 procent. Gemiddeld loopt de weg op de eerste col met 6,2 procent omhoog. De top ligt na zestien kilometer. De kans is groot dat we op dat moment al een kopgroep hebben. Mogelijk is er op dat moment ook al wat gebeurd in de groep met klassementsmannen.