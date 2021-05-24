Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedendag en welkom bij dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Sam Blom en ik houd je vandaag op de hoogte van de zestiende etappe in de Giro d'Italia. Veel plezier!

over 4 dagen
Nog 56 km - Het tempo in het peloton gaat omhoog en het verschil met de kopgroep daalt richting de vier minuten. De achtervolgende groep lijkt snel ingerekend te gaan worden.
over 4 dagen
Nog 58 km - De tussensprint werd zojuist gewonnen door Izagirre, voor Nibali. De weg gaat nu voorzichtig omhoog lopen, richting de Passa Giau.
over 4 dagen
Over een kilometer of acht komen de zes koplopers bij het eerste tussensprintje van de dag, waarna ze beginnen aan de Passa Giau. Ze hebben zo'n drie minuten voorsprong op de achtervolgende groep, met Koen Bouwman. Het peloton, met INEOS Grenadiers op kop, rijdt op een kleine zes minuten.
over 4 dagen
Nog 81 km - De zes koplopers hebben al meer dan twee minuten te pakken op de achttien man die daarachter rijden. Voorlopig zullen we deze zes renners nog aan kop zien:

  • João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step, POR)
  • Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates, ITA)
  • Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo, ITA)
  • Antonio Pedrero (Movistar, SPA)
  • Gorka Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech, SPA)
  • Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo, ERI)
over 4 dagen
Het bewijs dat het niet bepaald droog is waar de renners rijden. Over zo'n 40 kilometer gaan de renners beginnen aan de beklimming van de Passo Giau.
over 4 dagen
Nog 96 km - De koplopers rijden door de stromende regen zo'n veertig seconden voor de achtervolgende groep. Het verschil met het peloton is al bijna vijf minuten.
over 4 dagen
Nog 103 km - De zes koplopers zijn Nibali, Formolo, Izagirre, Almeida, Pedrero en Ghebre.
over 4 dagen
Nog 105 km - Het regent opgaves de afgelopen dagen en de laatste is Sébastien Reichenbach van Groupama-FDJ. Het is nog niet bekend wat de oorzaak is.
over 4 dagen
Nog 105 km - De kopgroep is uit elkaar gevallen. Zes renners rijden nu vooraan, met een voorsprong van 25 seconden op de achtervolgende groep.
over 4 dagen
Nog 107 km - Voorzichtig komen er weer wat beelden door vanuit Italië. Het peloton heeft een voorsprong van zo'n drie minuten in de afdaling. De gevaarlijkste man in de kopgroep voor het algemeen klassement is Daniel Martin, die twaalfde staat op 7.50 minuten van rozetruidrager Egan Bernal.
over 4 dagen
Terwijl we wachten op bewegend beeld, hebben wel stilstaand beeld uit de kopgroep, die nog steeds twee minuten heeft op het peloton.
over 4 dagen
Nog 129 km - De kopgroep nadert de top van La Crosetta en heeft inmiddels een voorsprong van twee minuten op het peloton. Helaas kunnen we dat voorlopig nog niet met eigen ogen aanschouwen, door verbindingsproblemen in Italië.
over 4 dagen
Nog 130 km - Het verbindingsvliegtuig heeft geen toestemming gehad om op te stijgen en dus zitten we voorlopig even zonder beeld.
over 4 dagen
Nog 130 km - Bijna op de top van La Crosetta hebben we maar liefst 22 koplopers, van wie één Nederlander: Koen Bouwman. Ook mannen als Dan Martin, João Almeida en Vincenzo Nibali maken deel uit van de grote kopgroep, die zo'n halve minuut op het peloton heeft.
over 4 dagen
Nog 138 km - Het viertal is alweer gegrepen door het peloton, dat zo gaat beginnen aan de beklimming van La Crosetta. Dat was aanvankelijk de eerste van vier beklimmingen, maar vanwege de weersomstandigheden volgt hierna nog slechts de beklimming van de Giaupas.
over 4 dagen
Nog 140 km - Vervaeke lijkt dan toch wat hulp te gaan krijgen. De Belg rijdt al een tijdje enkele meters in zijn eentje voor het peloton uit, maar krijgt nu ondersteuning van drie renners: Cavagna, Cepeda en Covi.
over 4 dagen
Nog 148 km - De eerste aanval van de dag wordt geplaatst door Louis Vervaeke. Hij ziet dat hij geen steun krijgt en besluit dan maar om in zijn eentje door te rijden.
over 4 dagen
Start! De ingekorte Koninginnenrit van de Giro is officieel van start gegaan.
over 4 dagen
Zojuist komt het nieuws binnen dat Thomas De Gendt niet van start is gegaan. Hij blijkt toch te veel last te hebben van zijn knie. Dat betekent dat Lotto Soudal met Stefano Oldani en Harm Vanhoucke nog maar twee renners in koers heeft.
over 4 dagen
De renners zitten op hun fiets en hebben de officieuze start gehad. Er was zojuist een minuut stilte voor de slachtoffers van het ongeluk in Noord-Italië, waar veertien doden vielen nadat een cabine van een kabelbaan naar beneden stortte.
over 4 dagen
Het lijkt erop dat de koers ook iets later gaat beginnen. Er zou nu rond 11.20 uur gestart worden.
over 4 dagen
over 4 dagen
De zestiende etappe is de zogenoemde Koninginnenrit van deze Giro, met vier grote beklimmingen. Bovendien wordt het hoogste punt van deze Giro bereikt. Het is echter nog maar de vraag in hoeverre we het gehele parcours kunnen afwerken. De temperatuur ligt rond het vriespunt, het regent en bovenop de Giau, de laatste beklimming, sneeuwt het zelfs. Het is goed mogelijk dat het parcours wordt ingekort of aangepast.
