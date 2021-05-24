Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedendag en welkom bij dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Sam Blom en ik houd je vandaag op de hoogte van de zestiende etappe in de Giro d'Italia. Veel plezier!

over 4 dagen
Nog 140 km - Vervaeke lijkt dan toch wat hulp te gaan krijgen. De Belg rijdt al een tijdje enkele meters in zijn eentje voor het peloton uit, maar krijgt nu ondersteuning van drie renners: Cavagna, Cepeda en Covi.
over 4 dagen
Nog 148 km - De eerste aanval van de dag wordt geplaatst door Louis Vervaeke. Hij ziet dat hij geen steun krijgt en besluit dan maar om in zijn eentje door te rijden.
over 4 dagen
Start! De ingekorte Koninginnenrit van de Giro is officieel van start gegaan.
over 4 dagen
Zojuist komt het nieuws binnen dat Thomas De Gendt niet van start is gegaan. Hij blijkt toch te veel last te hebben van zijn knie. Dat betekent dat Lotto Soudal met Stefano Oldani en Harm Vanhoucke nog maar twee renners in koers heeft.
over 4 dagen
De renners zitten op hun fiets en hebben de officieuze start gehad. Er was zojuist een minuut stilte voor de slachtoffers van het ongeluk in Noord-Italië, waar veertien doden vielen doordat een cabine van een kabelbaan naar beneden stortte.
over 4 dagen
Het lijkt erop dat de koers ook iets later gaat beginnen. Er zou nu rond 11.20 uur gestart worden.
over 4 dagen
over 4 dagen
De zestiende etappe is de zogenoemde Koninginnenrit van deze Giro, met vier grote beklimmingen. Bovendien wordt het hoogste punt van deze Giro bereikt. Het is echter nog maar de vraag in hoeverre we het gehele parcours kunnen afwerken. De temperatuur ligt rond het vriespunt, het regent en bovenop de Giau, de laatste beklimming, sneeuwt het zelfs. Het is goed mogelijk dat het parcours wordt ingekort of aangepast.
