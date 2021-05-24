Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Wij hebben geen toestemming voor de benodigde cookies. Aanvaard de cookies om deze inhoud te bekijken.
Wijzig cookie-instellingen
Goedendag en welkom bij dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Sam Blom en ik houd je vandaag op de hoogte van de zestiende etappe in de Giro d'Italia. Veel plezier!

een paar seconden geleden
Nog 129 km - De kopgroep nadert de top van La Crosetta en heeft inmiddels een voorsprong van twee minuten op het peloton. Helaas kunnen we dat voorlopig nog niet met eigen ogen aanschouwen, door verbindingsproblemen in Italië.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 130 km - Het verbindingsvliegtuig heeft geen toestemming gehad om op te stijgen en dus zitten we voorlopig even zonder beeld.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 130 km - Bijna op de top van La Crosetta hebben we maar liefst 22 koplopers, van wie één Nederlander: Koen Bouwman. Ook mannen als Dan Martin, João Almeida en Vincenzo Nibali maken deel uit van de grote kopgroep, die zo'n halve minuut op het peloton heeft.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 138 km - Het viertal is alweer gegrepen door het peloton, dat zo gaat beginnen aan de beklimming van La Crosetta. Dat was aanvankelijk de eerste van vier beklimmingen, maar vanwege de weersomstandigheden volgt hierna nog slechts de beklimming van de Giaupas.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 140 km - Vervaeke lijkt dan toch wat hulp te gaan krijgen. De Belg rijdt al een tijdje enkele meters in zijn eentje voor het peloton uit, maar krijgt nu ondersteuning van drie renners: Cavagna, Cepeda en Covi.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 148 km - De eerste aanval van de dag wordt geplaatst door Louis Vervaeke. Hij ziet dat hij geen steun krijgt en besluit dan maar om in zijn eentje door te rijden.
een paar seconden geleden
Start! De ingekorte Koninginnenrit van de Giro is officieel van start gegaan.
een paar seconden geleden
Zojuist komt het nieuws binnen dat Thomas De Gendt niet van start is gegaan. Hij blijkt toch te veel last te hebben van zijn knie. Dat betekent dat Lotto Soudal met Stefano Oldani en Harm Vanhoucke nog maar twee renners in koers heeft.
een paar seconden geleden
De renners zitten op hun fiets en hebben de officieuze start gehad. Er was zojuist een minuut stilte voor de slachtoffers van het ongeluk in Noord-Italië, waar veertien doden vielen nadat een cabine van een kabelbaan naar beneden stortte.
een paar seconden geleden
Het lijkt erop dat de koers ook iets later gaat beginnen. Er zou nu rond 11.20 uur gestart worden.
2 minuten geleden
11 minuten geleden
De zestiende etappe is de zogenoemde Koninginnenrit van deze Giro, met vier grote beklimmingen. Bovendien wordt het hoogste punt van deze Giro bereikt. Het is echter nog maar de vraag in hoeverre we het gehele parcours kunnen afwerken. De temperatuur ligt rond het vriespunt, het regent en bovenop de Giau, de laatste beklimming, sneeuwt het zelfs. Het is goed mogelijk dat het parcours wordt ingekort of aangepast.
Terug omhoog