- Giro d'Italia
- Etappe 16
- Start: 11.30 uur
- Etappe aangepast wegens weersomstandigheden
- Klik hier voor de tijdsverschillen
With tears in my eyes and pain in the knee i have to say goodbye to the Giro. I could not perform on my normal level the last 2 weeks and there was no improvement. The only right decision that could be made at this moment. I’m sorry to leave my 2 teammates behind.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Thomas De Gendt
- Moment van plaatsen
The route of today’s stage has been shortened. The new start will be given at 11:30. Il percorso della tappa di oggi è stato accorciato. La partenza sarà posticipata alle 11.30. #Giro
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Giro d'Italia
- Moment van plaatsen
#Giro - Vegni: "Final descent was one of the condition we impose. We said <<we shortened the stage, but you have to do a true race>>"
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Flamme Rouge
- Moment van plaatsen
#Giro - Vegni on Rai: "Our main target is to bring riders safely in Milan. Conditions can be good now, but we can't know later. There were some snowflakes mixed with water. We wanted to do a short but intense stage, rather than doing a stage 'not too much beautiful'"
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Flamme Rouge
- Moment van plaatsen
#Giro - New stage. Passo Giau will be Cima Coppi
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Flamme Rouge
- Moment van plaatsen
🇮🇹 #Giro UPDATE: Due to grim weather conditions, the queen stage will be shortened to 155 kilometres with the ascents of Passo Fedaia and Passo Pordoi being left out of today's course. The climb of Passo Giau and downhill finish into Cortina d'Ampezzo remains unchanged.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Lotto Soudal
- Moment van plaatsen
🙋♂️@JumboVismaRoad 🙋♂️@EoloKometaTeam 🙋♂️@GroupamaFDJ 🙋♂️@deceuninck_qst #Giro
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Giro d'Italia
- Moment van plaatsen
#Giro - OFFICIAL: Fedaia and Pordoi are CANCELLED. Stage will go on Giau and will finish in Cortina. Stage will be 155 Km. #LFRLive
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Flamme Rouge
- Moment van plaatsen
Buongiorno da Sacile! #Giro
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Giro d'Italia
- Moment van plaatsen
Unofficial course change, skipping 2 climbs and going straight up the Passo Giau. Finish still in cortina. Only one descent! 🥶 🥶 @Eurosport @gcntweet #giro104 #stage16 #notanotherMorbegno. Discussed, and they took the right decision.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Bernhard Eisel
- Moment van plaatsen
#Giro104 🇮🇹 / Le Passo Giau ce matin à 8h30. Bon courage pour les coureurs. Ça va être terrible... 💀
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Renaud Breban
- Moment van plaatsen