- Etappe 14 met aankomst op Zoncolan
- Renners onderweg
- Verwachte finish: rond 17.30 uur
🎙️ @georgenbennett: "You just have to look at the situation in the race, and if there’s nobody, no clear team that has the big favourite for the stage, there’s always a chance it will survive." Powered by @eolo_it #Giro
- Giro d'Italia
Monte Zoncolan
- classicretro
- George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma, NZE)
- Nélson Oliveira (Movistar, POR)
- Lorenzo Fortunato (EOLO-Kometa, ITA)
- Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo, NED)
- Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo, ITA)
- Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates, ITA)
- Vincenzo Albanese (EOLO-Kometa, ITA)
- Rémy Rochas (Cofidis, FRA)
- Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious, SLO)
- Andrii Ponomar (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, OEK)
- Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma, ITA)
💬“Obviously he was really disappointed to leave the race but I think we can all see over the last few days that he wasn't the @JaiHindley we know.” Team DSM coach @Mattw1nston speaks to the guys on the bus this morning at the #Giro 🚌
- Team DSM
