Goedendag en welkom bij dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Sam Blom en ik houd je vandaag op de hoogte van de veertiende etappe in de Giro d'Italia. Veel plezier!

een paar seconden geleden
Nog 127 km - De kopgroep heeft de top van de Castella di Caneva gerond en is nu op weg naar beneden, waarna het parcours weer overwegend vlak is, tot zo'n zeventig kilometer voor de finish.
een paar seconden geleden
Het beeld van de kopgroep, die bijna 7.20 minuten voorsprong heeft op het peloton. Over een paar kilometer begint het peloton aan de beklimming van de Castello di Caneva, van de vierde categorie. Uiteraard stelt dit klimmetje weinig voor in vergelijking met de Zoncolan, waar de etappe finisht.
3 minuten geleden
Nog 158 km - De koplopers hebben al zes minuten voorsprong gepakt op het peloton, waar Astana, de ploeg van Aleksander Vlasov, aan kop rijdt.
7 minuten geleden
In tegenstelling tot Nicolas Edet kon Lawrence Naesen wel zijn weg vervolgen na de valpartij enkele kilometers geleden.
12 minuten geleden
Nog 166 km - Het peloton vindt het wel welletjes en laat de voorsprong op de kopgroep oplopen tot boven de drie minuten.
16 minuten geleden
Nog 171 km - Daar is de bevestiging dat Nicolas Edet de strijd heeft moeten staken naar zijn valpartij. Op het eerste oog leek het veel op een sleutelbeenbreuk voor de Fransman van Cofidis.
20 minuten geleden
Nog 175 km - Valpartij! Lawrence Naesen en Nicolas Edet gaan onderuit. Naesen staat relatief snel weer op, maar Edet heeft veel pijn aan zijn sleutelbeen.
30 minuten geleden
Nog 182 km - Met Jacopo Mosca heeft Mollema een ploeggenoot mee in de kopgroep. Dat kan mogelijk nog van pas komen. De elf koplopers hebben een kleine minuut voorsprong, maar in het peloton wordt nog wel hard doorgereden.
31 minuten geleden
Schitterende beelden van de start in Cittadella.
36 minuten geleden
De elf namen van de kopgroep:
  • George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma, NZE)
  • Nélson Oliveira (Movistar, POR)
  • Lorenzo Fortunato (EOLO-Kometa, ITA)
  • Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo, NED)
  • Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo, ITA)
  • Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates, ITA)
  • Vincenzo Albanese (EOLO-Kometa, ITA)
  • Rémy Rochas (Cofidis, FRA)
  • Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious, SLO)
  • Andrii Ponomar (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, OEK)
  • Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma, ITA)
39 minuten geleden
Nog 191 km - De kopgroep bestaat uit elf mannen, met Bauke Mollema als enige Nederlander. Met George Bennett en Edoardo Affini zijn er wel twee renners van Jumbo-Visma mee.
41 minuten geleden
Nog 193 km - Drie keer is scheepsrecht, want de derde vluchtpoging lijkt wél te slagen. Bauke Mollema zit in de kopgroep, net zoals George Bennett van Jumbo-Visma. Er is ook een groepje in de achtervolging.
één uur geleden
Nog 200 km - De volgende vluchtpoging komt van een andere Belg, en niet de minste. Thomas de Gendt doet een gooi naar de vlucht van de dag, maar het peloton laat ook hem niet gaan.
één uur geleden
Nog 202 km - Meteen na het zwaaien van de vlag komt de Belg Victor Campenaerts met de eerste vluchtpoging. Hij weet nog geen serieus gat te slaan.
één uur geleden
Start! We zijn begonnen aan misschien wel de zwaarste etappe van deze Giro. De strijd om de vlucht van de dag kan beginnen!
één uur geleden
De renners klimmen op hun fiets en rijden stapvoets door startplaats Cittadella, op weg naar het buitengebied waar de koersorganisatie het vlagsignaal gaat geven voor de start. Waarschijnlijk gaan we straks een intense strijd om de vlucht zien.
één uur geleden
De koersorganisatie geeft deze rit vijf sterren en dat is natuurlijk niet zomaar met de mythische Monte Zoncolan als slotklim. De berg is 14,1 kilometer lang en kent een gemiddelde stijging van 8,5 procent.
2 uur geleden
2 uur geleden
Het profiel van de veertiende etappe.
2 uur geleden
2 uur geleden
De veertiende etappe in de Giro is er eentje om je vingers bij af te likken. Met aankomst bovenop de mytische Monte Zoncolan is spektakel zo goed als gegarandeerd. Kan Egan Bernal zijn leiderspositie in het algemeen klassement verstevigen, of komt zijn roze trui juist in gevaar?
