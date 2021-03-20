- LIVE:
- Milaan-San Remo (299 km)
- Verwachte finish: rond 17.00 uur
- Van der Poel een van de kanshebbers
Nog eens de namen van de acht leiders: Taco van der Hoorn, Mathias Norsgaard, Nicola Conci, Andrea Peron, Charles Planet, Mattia Viel, Filippo Tagliani en Alessandro Tonelli.
🚴♂️Velocità media nelle prime due ore: 42,55 km/h 🚴♂️ Average speed for the first 2 hours: 42.55 kph #MilanoSanremo
- Milano Sanremo
- Moment van plaatsen
🇮🇹 #MilanoSanremo It's his final Milano-Sanremo but @PMartens83 is doing the extra mile to control the gap of the breakaway. The leaders have a 5'30" lead with about 200 km to go.
- Team Jumbo-Visma cycling
- Moment van plaatsen
That snot on! Mattia Viel dodges a bullet from his teammate Filippo Tagliani. Watch the race live, right now, on GCN+
💥 Fuga | Break 🚴♂️ @PlanetCharles, @TacovanderHoorn, @MathiasNorsgaar, @mattiaviel_fp, Filippo Tagliani, @nikconci, @AleTonelli92, @andreaperon88 ⏱️ 6'29" > Gruppo 🏁 281 km #MilanoSanremo
- Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education-Nippo)
- Ramon Sinkeldam (Groupama-FDJ)
- Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers)
- Taco van der Hoorn (Wanty-Gobert)
- Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM)
- Brian Kamstra (Novo Nordisk)
- Bert-Jan Lindeman (Team Qhubeka)
- Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Energie)
🇮🇹 #MilanoSanremo It’s a beautiful and sunny morning in Milan for the first monument of the year.
🇧🇪 Il vincitore della Milano-Sanremo 2020 ➡️ @WoutvanAert! 🇧🇪 The 2020 Milano-Sanremo winner ➡️ @WoutvanAert #MilanoSanremo
🔜Milano-Sanremo presented by @eolo_it 🌸 Ecco a voi il percorso della 112^ edizione della #MilanoSanremo! 🔜Milano-Sanremo presented by EOLO 🌸 Here the route of the 112th edition of the Milano-Sanremo presented by EOLO!
Hey, wake up. The Milano-Sanremo presented by @eolo_it is here. Charm and tradition, the Classicissima is ready to surprise you again. Powered by @ENIT_italia #MilanoSanremo
