Goedendag en welkom in dit liveblog! Mijn naam is Mitch Marinus en ik houd je op de hoogte van de eerste grote wielerklassieker van het seizoen: Milaan-San Remo.

  • LIVE:
  • Milaan-San Remo (299 km)
  • Verwachte finish: rond 17.00 uur
  • Van der Poel een van de kanshebbers
Nog 157 km - Er wordt behoorlijk doorgetrapt op de kop van het peloton! De voorsprong van de kopgroep slinkt naar 4.44 minuten.
Nog 167 km - Het beeld in de koers blijft voorlopig hetzelfde: het peloton rijdt met 5.30 minuten achterstand op de acht vroege vluchters.

Nog eens de namen van de acht leiders: Taco van der Hoorn, Mathias Norsgaard, Nicola Conci, Andrea Peron, Charles Planet, Mattia Viel, Filippo Tagliani en Alessandro Tonelli.
Het is een bijzaak, maar voor veel mensen toch heel belangrijk: Mathieu van der Poel rijdt in een witte broek. In het verleden hebben veel wielerliefhebbers aangegeven dat het niet zou passen binnen de kledingvoorschriften van het peloton, maar de 26-jarige Nederlander trekt zich niets van de kritiek aan.
Nog 180 km - De 27-jarige Taco van der Hoorn zit nog altijd in de kopgroep van acht man. Het peloton volgt op 5.32 minuten.
Nog 185 km - Het is tijd voor het middagmaal! De 172 renners bevinden zich in de bevoorradingszone en pakken gretig naar een etenszakje.
Nog 200 km - In de straten van Novi Ligure, een gemeente in de regio Piëmont, levert de kopgroep wat seconden in. Het verschil bedraagt volgens de laatste berichtgeving 5.26 minuten.
Nog 204 km - Ook na twee uur op de fiets blijft de snelheid rond de 42,5 kilometer per uur en dus lijkt dit een snelle editie van Milaan-San Remo te worden. Mede dankzij de rugwind, finishen we normaal gesproken rond 17.00 uur.
Nog 213 km - We zien een lichte versnelling in het peloton en dat is direct terug te zien in het verschil met de acht koplopers, dat slinkt tot onder de zes minuten.
over één dag
Nog 215 km - We zijn bijna twee uur aan het koersen en het peloton moet nog altijd 215 kilometer verteren. Acht vluchters reden vrijwel meteen weg en kregen een maximale voorsprong van 7.30 minuten. In het peloton knappen de ploegen van de favorieten het vuile werk op.
"Een renner als Mathieu wordt in Nederland maar eens in de 25 jaar geboren. Ik kan echt genieten van zijn optredens", zegt Hennie Kuiper over Mathieu van der Poel. Kuiper was 36 jaar geleden de laatste Nederlandse winnaar van 'La Primavera' en we spraken de oud-wielrenner over zijn zege, de koers en zijn jongere landgenoot. Lees hier meer.
Nog 230 km - De voorsprong van de kopgroep op het peloton bedraagt nog altijd zo'n 6.30 minuten. Nog eens de namen van de acht leiders:

  • Nicola Conci
  • Mathias Norsgaard
  • Andrea Peron
  • Carles Planet
  • Alessandro Tonelli
  • Filippo Tagliani
  • Mattia Viel
  • Taco van der Hoorn
Nog 240 km - Het beeld in de koers blijft voorlopig hetzelfde: de ploeggenoten van de drie favorieten Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) en Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) doen het kopwerk achter de acht vroege vluchters. Het achttal heeft een voorsprong op het peloton van 6.35 minuten.
Nog 250 km - De voorsprong van de kopgroep begint al te slinken. Het verschil met het peloton bedraagt op dit moment 6.43 minuten.
Nog 256 km - De gemiddelde snelheid van de renners in het eerste uur: 42,7 kilometer per uur.
Nog 265 km - Het harde werken is ook in het Peloton begonnen en met succes: de voorsprong van de kopgroep stabiliseert.
over één dag
In het peloton zitten de zeven laatste winnaars van deze wielerklassieker: Wout van Aert (2020), Julian Alaphilippe (2019), Vincenzo Nibali (2018), Michal Kwiatkowski (2017), Arnaud Démare (2016), John Degenkolb (2015) en Alexander Kristoff (2014).
Nog 277 km - De acht leiders hebben tot nu toe alle vrijheid gekregen om een voorsprong van 7.34 minuten op te bouwen, maar nu lijken de mannen van Jumbo-Visma, Deceuninck-Quick-Step en Alpecin-Fenix het wel genoeg te vinden. De drie ploegen zetten een mannetje op kop, om de achterstand niet verder op te laten lopen.
Nog 282 km - Daar is ook Filippo Tagliani! Hij sluit aan bij de kopgroep, terwijl de voorsprong op het peloton oploopt tot ruim zes minuten.
over één dag
Zo vertrokken de 172 renners zo'n dertig minuten geleden vanuit Milaan. Het zijn er dus drie minder dan eerder verwacht, want Mattia Bais, Daniel Savini en Connor Swift zijn niet van start gegaan.
Nog 290 km - Terwijl de mannen in het peloton de teugels laten vieren, probeert Filippo Tagliani de overstap nog te maken naar de kopgroep.
over één dag
Nog 295 km - Wie zitten er in de kopgroep, waar we waarschijnlijk de komende uren naar gaan kijken? In ieder geval de in Rotterdam geboren Taco van der Hoorn. De renner van Wanty-Gobert heeft met zijn zes collega's een voorsprong van bijna een minuut.

  • De andere namen:
  • Nicola Conci
  • Mathias Norsgaard
  • Andrea Peron
  • Charles Planet
  • Alessandro Tonelli
  • Mattia Viel
Nog 296 km - Door goed samen te werken hebben zeven renners toch een gaatje geslagen met het peloton. De voorsprong van deze groep bedraagt al ruim twintig seconden.
over één dag
Nog 298 km - De eerste aanval, waarbij vooral renners van Novo Nordisk en Androni betrokken zijn, lijkt niet bepaald een succes.
over één dag
Officiële start! De 112e editie van Milaan-San Remo is nu écht van start. Zien we een vroege aanval?
Z'n vader won Milaan-San Remo nooit, maar Mathieu van der Poel kan vandaag wel in de voetsporen van opa Raymond Poulidor treden. Zestig jaar geleden kwam de in 2019 overleden Fransman na 7 uur, 41 minuten en 7 seconden als eerste over de eindstreep in Milaan-San Remo.
Onofficiële start! Het peleton komt in beweging en over zo'n 7,6 kilometer gaat de tocht van 299 kilometer officieel van start.
over één dag
Naast Van der Poel zullen ook Wout van Aert en Julian Alaphilippe op de eindzege azen. ‘De Grote Drie’ zijn de favorieten, al legde Alaphilippe de druk afgelopen week bij zijn concurrenten. “Ik ben favoriet, maar Mathieu en Wout zijn de topfavorieten”, aldus de Fransman donderdag op een digitaal persmoment.
Eén van de 175 renners is landgenoot Mathieu van der Poel. De kopman van Apecin-Fenix schoot dit seizoen uit de startblokken en de zegeteller staat voor de Nederlandse kampioen al op vier.
 
  • Zeges Van der Poel in 2021:
  • Eerste etappe UAE Tour
  • Strade Bianche
  • Twee etappes in Tirreno-Adriatico
