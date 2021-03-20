De andere namen:

Nicola Conci

Mathias Norsgaard

Andrea Peron

Charles Planet

Alessandro Tonelli

Mattia Viel

- Wie zitten er in de kopgroep, waar we waarschijnlijk de komende uren naar gaan kijken? In ieder geval de in Rotterdam geboren Taco van der Hoorn. De renner van Wanty-Gobert heeft met zijn zes collega's een voorsprong van bijna een minuut.