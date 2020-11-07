De la Cruz: 'Top tien is een mooie beloning'

David de la Cruz, mee in de kopgroep, vertelde voor aanvang van de etappe al over zijn intenties. "Vandaag is voor mij de laatste kans van het jaar. Het is een goede mogelijkheid om te stijgen in het algemeen klassement. Een mooie plek daarin zou voor mezelf en mijn team een beloning zijn voor het harde werken in deze ronde", aldus de Spanjaard.