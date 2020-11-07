Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog. Hier houd ik, Mitch Marinus, je op de hoogte van de ontwikkelingen in de Vuelta a España.

  • LIVE:
  • Zeventiende etappe
  • Sequeros-Alto de la Covatilla
  • Zware bergrit (178 kilometer)
  • Roglic start in rode leiderstrui
  • Laatste kans voor favorieten
  • Liveticker
Vuelta a España · een paar seconden geleden
Nog 41 km - De kopgroep telt nog 22 renners en met Hofstede zien we nog één Nederlander. We maken ons langzaam maar zeker op voor het spectaculaire slot!
Vuelta a España · 18 minuten geleden
Nog 51 km - De grote kopgroep (31 renners) dunt steeds verder uit, maar onze drie landgenoten Alex Molenaar, Julius van den Berg en Lennart Hofstede zitten er nog goed bij.
Vuelta a España · 24 minuten geleden
Nog 58 km - De nummer twee van het klassement kan, dankzij hulp van een ploeggenoot, weer aanhaken bij het peloton. Onder andere door de ploeg van Movistar blijft de snelheid zeer hoog, waardoor de voorsprong van de koplopers afneemt.
Vuelta a España · 26 minuten geleden
Nog 60 km - Er ontstaat een breuk in het peloton en ook Carapaz moet er alles aan doen om aansluiting te behouden.
Vuelta a España · 32 minuten geleden
Over die slotbeklimming naar de top van de Alto de la Covatilla, welke klassementsmannen kennen deze finale?

  • Roglic kwam nog nooit eerder boven.
  • Carapaz werd 17e in 2018 en verloor 40 seconden op Yates (de uiteindelijke Vuelta-winnaar).
  • Carthy kwam nog nooit eerder boven.
  • Martin won hier in 2011.
  • Mas werd 19e in 2018 en verloor 43 seconden op Yates.
Vuelta a España · 39 minuten geleden
Nog 66 km - Voor het overzicht pakken we nog even het profiel van deze etappe erbij. We hebben zojuist de Alto de Cristóbal gepasseerd en het is dus nu even wachten op het echte vuurwerk. Dit zal ongetwijfeld komen bij de Alto de la Garganta (tweede categorie) en tijdens de slotklim naar de top van de Alto de la Covatilla (buitencategorie).
Vuelta a España · één uur geleden
Nog 70 km - De gemiddelde snelheid van de kopgroep is nog steeds bijna 40 km/uur en dat begint Pascal Ackermann te voelen. De Duitser moet lossen, waardoor de kopgroep nog 33 man telt.
Vuelta a España · één uur geleden
Nog 75 km - De top van de Alto de Cristóbal is bereikt en het verschil tussen de grote kopgroep en het peloton blijft rond de drie minuten schommelen.
Vuelta a España · één uur geleden
Carapaz: 'We blijven het proberen'
Richard Carapaz heeft in het algemeen klassement 45 seconden achterstand op Primoz Roglic, maar de Ecuadoraan zal ongetwijfeld later in de etappe een poging wagen om de rode trui over te nemen. "De afgelopen zware weken zullen vandaag een rol gaan spelen in het verloop van de etappe. Het wordt daarom moeilijk, maar toch blijven we het proberen", aldus Carapaz.
Vuelta a España · één uur geleden
Nog 92 km - Tijdens de tweede beklimming krijgen verschillende mannen, onder wie Esteban Chaves, het lastig in de staart van het peloton. Op de kop rijden de mannen van Jumbo-Visma hard door.
Vuelta a España · één uur geleden
Nog 95 km - De 34 renners beginnen met een voorsprong van 3.30 minuten aan de tweede beklimming van de dag. De Alto de San Miguel de Valero (derde categorie) staat te wachten. Het echte werk komt met Alto de la Graganta (tweede categorie) en de aankomst op de Alto de la Covatilla (buitencategorie) richting het einde van de etappe.
Vuelta a España · 2 uur geleden
Wie zijn de drie Nederlanders in de kopgroep? Twee renners, namelijk Alex Molenaar en Julius van den Berg(📸), debuteren in een grote ronde. De 21-jarige Molenaar (Burgos BH) zat in de tiende etappe mee in de vlucht en werd tot strijdlustigste renner uitgeroepen. De 24-jarige Van den Berg (EF Education First) speelt een minder opvallende rol en staat 133e in het klassement.

De 25-jarige Lennart Hofstede heeft in tegenstelling tot zijn landgenoten meer ervaring in grote ronden. Hij was in het verleden een zeer gewaardeerde knecht van Tom Dumoulin en staat dit jaar Primoz Roglic bij.
Vuelta a España · 2 uur geleden
Nog 106 km - Dat was het dan weer voor Terpstra. Hij kwam even alleen in beeld, maar is nu weer onderdeel van het peloton.
Vuelta a España · 2 uur geleden
Nog 112 km - Niki Terpstra duikt opeens op tussen het peloton en de kopgroep. Een wat vreemde actie, want alleen naar voren rijden lijkt onmogelijk.
Vuelta a España · 2 uur geleden
Nog 115 km - Robert Gesink leidt namens Jumbo-Visma de achtervolging van het peloton, maar het verschil blijft rond de 3.45 minuten hangen.
Vuelta a España · 2 uur geleden

De la Cruz: 'Top tien is een mooie beloning'
David de la Cruz, mee in de kopgroep, vertelde voor aanvang van de etappe al over zijn intenties. "Vandaag is voor mij de laatste kans van het jaar. Het is een goede mogelijkheid om te stijgen in het algemeen klassement. Een mooie plek daarin zou voor mezelf en mijn team een beloning zijn voor het harde werken in deze ronde", aldus de Spanjaard.

Vuelta a España · 2 uur geleden
Nog 130 km - Guillaume Martin is al zeker van zijn bergtrui morgen in Madrid, maar hij onderstreept zijn kwaliteiten met nog eens tien punten op deze top.
Vuelta a España · 2 uur geleden
Nog 133 km - Met nog 3 kilometer tot de top van de eerste beklimming, groeit de voorsprong van de kopgroep naar drie minuten. David de la Cruz is de best geklasseerde renner in de kopgroep, hij staat op 9.29 minuten achter Roglic en zou met de huidige tussentijden naar plek zeven in het klassement gaan.
Vuelta a España · 3 uur geleden
De koers in november: koud en nat.
Vuelta a España · 3 uur geleden
Nog 135 km - De 34-koppige kopgroep staat aan de voet van de Puerto del Portillo. Gisteren werd deze beklimming, vanaf de andere kant, ook al aangedaan. In het totaal wordt er 10,1 kilometer geklommen, met een gemiddelde stijging van 6,5 procent.
Vuelta a España · 3 uur geleden
Nog 150 km - Zitten er ook Nederlanders in de kopgroep? Jazeker, drie zelfs:

  • Alex Molenaar (Burgos BH)
  • Lennart Hofstede (Jumbo-Visma)
  • Julius van den Berg (EF Education First)
Vuelta a España · 3 uur geleden
Nog 152 km - Het lijkt erop dat we een grote kopgroep hebben. Er rijden in totaal 34 renners weg bij het peloton, waarin de regenjasjes ondertussen even uit worden gedaan. Het is wel belangrijk om deze in de buurt te houden, want het gaat gegarandeerd later vanmiddag weer regenen.
Vuelta a España · 3 uur geleden
Nog 162 km - De strijd om in de vroege vlucht te zitten is in volle gang! Er rijden zo'n dertig renners op kop, onder wie Rui Costa, Guillaume Martin en Rémi Cavagna.
Vuelta a España · 3 uur geleden
Nog 169 km - We hebben na 9 kilometer een kopgroep van drie man te pakken. Sergio Henao (UAE Team Emirates), Michael Scharzmann (BORA-hansgrohe) en Stan Dewulf (Lotto Soundal) hebben zo'n tien seconden op het peloton.
Vuelta a España · 3 uur geleden
Roglic: 'Omstandigheden voor iedereen even zwaar'
Primoz Roglic ging in de aanloop naar de start in op zijn kansen en de barre weersomstandigheden. "Het wordt zonder twijfel een enorm zware etappe, maar de omstandigheden zijn voor iedereen hetzelfde. Iedereen zal vandaag zijn laatste kans willen grijpen en als ik goede benen heb, dan komt het hopelijk goed", aldus de Sloveen.
Vuelta a España · 3 uur geleden
Officiële start! De 143 renners zijn onderweg.
Vuelta a España · 4 uur geleden
Wie wint deze editie van de ronde van Spanje?
Vuelta a España · 4 uur geleden
Het routekaartje van de zeventiende etappe in de Vuelta. De renners krijgen in de voorlaatste rit van deze Ronde van Spanje een pittig parcours met zes beklimmingen voorgeschoteld, waaronder de loodzware slotklim naar Alto de la Covatilla.
Terug omhoog