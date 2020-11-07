- LIVE:
- Zeventiende etappe
- Sequeros-Alto de la Covatilla
- Zware bergrit (178 kilometer)
- Roglic start in rode leiderstrui
- Laatste kans voor favorieten
- Liveticker
🏁Etapa 17 - Stage 17 | #LaVuelta20 🌲🌲🌲🌫️🌫️🌲🌲🌲 🚴♂️🚴♂️🚴♂️🚴♂️🚴♂️🚴♂️🚴♂️ 🌲🌲🌲🌫️🌫️🌲🌲🌲 📸: @charlylopezph 👉https://t.co/zqaO4Bw62K
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Vuelta
- Moment van plaatsen
🔥 91 km a meta | ¡Ritmo muy exigente de Robert Gesink! 🇳🇱 El holandés ya le ha quitado casi un minuto a la fuga, cuya ventaja está sobre los tres minutos #VueltaRTVE7N #LaVuelta20 👉 Síguelo en https://t.co/NdGZMm773P
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Teledeporte
- Moment van plaatsen
🇪🇸 #LaVuelta20 The advantage of the breakaway with Hofstede is 3’45”⏱ The rest of the team is controlling the pace in the peloton, while we still have 100 kilometres to cover🏁
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Team Jumbo-Visma cycling
- Moment van plaatsen
🏁 Km 48 | Etapa 17 - Stage 17 | #LaVuelta20 🚴🚴🚴 Fuga de @iamdlax / 34 riders ⏱️ + 3'36 🚴🚴🚴🚴🚴🚴 Peloton | Leader's Group 👉https://t.co/zqaO4Bw62K
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Vuelta
- Moment van plaatsen
🇪🇸 #LaVuelta20 It’s been a hard battle to form the breakaway! After almost 40km of racing, a large 34-rider group is around two minutes ahead of the bunch. We’ll soon be on the first climb of the day!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- CCC Team
- Moment van plaatsen
🏁 Km 25 | Etapa 17 - Stage 17 | #LaVuelta20 🇪🇸 Se destaca una fuga en cabeza con 24 corredores 🇬🇧 There are now 24 riders in the head of the race 👉https://t.co/zqaO4Bw62K
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Vuelta
- Moment van plaatsen
- Alex Molenaar (Burgos BH)
- Lennart Hofstede (Jumbo-Visma)
- Julius van den Berg (EF Education First)
Palmarès à La Covatilla #LaVuelta ⛰️ 2002 - Santiago Blanco 2004 - Félix Cardenas 2006 - Danilo Di Luca 2011 - Dan Martin 2018 - Ben King #lesrp #LaVuelta20 #LaVuelta2020 #Vuelta #vuelta2020
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Les Rois du Peloton
- Moment van plaatsen
En route vers La Covatilla ! https://t.co/Y2NNZeN3O3 #LaVuelta20
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Radio La Vuelta FR 🇫🇷
- Moment van plaatsen
Baltic on the finish line of stage 17 @lavuelta on Alto de la Covatilla @antmccrossan ❄️🥶 It’s going to be a show down between the favourites!! Will @rogla hold on? Can @RichardCarapazM or Hugh Carthy take back the time? Will @Movistar_Team rip it up? #LaVuelta #LaVuelta20
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Hannah Walker
- Moment van plaatsen
17ª #LaVuelta20 | ETAPA DECISIVA La Covatilla será juez final de la carrera https://t.co/ktXU4NFs1i Sigue la jornada al completo en DIRECTO aquí
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Ciclo 21
- Moment van plaatsen
🔥 Etapa 17 | Stage 17 🔥 🚩 Sequeros 🏁 Alto de la Covatilla ⏰ 12:10 CET > 16:58 CET 📏 178,2 km 💚 Montemayor del Río ⛰️ 1x ⭐ cat. especial — 1x 1️⃣cat. — 1x 2️⃣ cat. — 3x 3️⃣ cat. + info ➡️ https://t.co/KPBPMmKRqR #LaVuelta20 x @relivecc
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Vuelta
- Moment van plaatsen