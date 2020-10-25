Goedemiddag en welkom in het liveblog van de Giro d'Italia. Mijn naam is Joris Kaper en ik houd je op de hoogte van de slotetappe van de Italiaanse rittenkoers, een tijdrit over 15,7 kilometer die eindigt in Milaan.

14.30 De gemiddelde snelheid van Miles Scotson, de renner met de snelste tijd tot nu toe (17.57): 52.439 kilometer per uur.
14.25 Start van Etienne van Empel, de eerste van de vier Nederlanders. Wilco Kelderman zal uiteraard als laatste van de vier starten, even na 16.00 uur.
14.18 Een nieuwe snelste tijd: het is Miles Scotson die als eerste renner onder de achttien minuten duikt met 17.57 minuten.
14.12 Alex Dowsett van Israel Start-Up Nation verbetert de tijd van Brändle met vijf seconden en zet de scherpste tijd tot nu toe neer: 18.22 minuten.
14.12 Finish voor Arnaud Démare, de winnaar van het puntenklassement dit jaar. De renner finisht in 18.54 minuten.
14.05 De Oostenrijkse kampioen Matthias Brändle zet voorlopig de snelste tijd neer op de finishlijn: 18.27 minuten.
14.00 De als eerste gestarte Dibben is de eerste renner die een tijd neerzet: 19.29 minuten. Zijn Giro 2020 zit erop.
13.52 Arnaud Démare is gestart. De Fransman mag tevreden zijn met vier dagzeges deze Giro. De 15,7 kilometer lange tijdrit van vandaag heeft overigens één tussentijds meetpunt; na 10,3 kilometer.
Start! Jonathan Dibben is zojuist als eerste renner vertrokken aan de tijdrit van vandaag. Tegen 16.30 uur weten we wie de Giro van 2020 heeft gewonnen.
Ganna favoriet voor ritzege
Filippo Ganna is vandaag de topfavoriet als het gaat om de dagzege. De renner in dienst van INEOS Grenadiers won deze Giro al drie etappes, waaronder de twee tijdritten. Pakt de Italiaan ook de winst in deze tijdrit of weet iemand te verrassen? De Italiaan start om 14.52 uur aan zijn rit.
De tijdritten van Hindley en Geoghegan Hart
De afsluitende tijdrit vandaag is de derde tijdrit in deze Giro. Hoe brachten Jai Hindley en Tao Geoghegan Hart het er in de voorgaande twee tijdritten er vanaf?

Etappe 1 (15 km): Hindley in 16.39 minuten; Geoghegan Hart in 17.28 minuten.

Etappe 14 (34 km): Hindley in 46.19 minuten; Geoghegan Hart in 45.04 minuten.
Starttijden Nederlanders
In de Giro zijn nog slechts vier Nederlanders actief die normaal gesproken de finish zullen halen van deze Giro-editie. Hun starttijden bij de tijdrit van vandaag:

14.25 uur Etienne van Empel (Vini Zabù-Brado-KTM)
15.27 uur Martijn Tusveld (Sunweb)
15.32 uur Sam Oomen (Sunweb)
16.06 uur Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb)
Starttijden top vijf algemeen klassement
De top 5 van het algemeen klassement start vanaf 16.00 uur en uiteraard zijn alle ogen daarbij vooral gericht op de laatste twee renners.

  • 16.00 uur – João Almeida (+3.14 minuten)
  • 16.03 uur – Pello Bilbao (+2.51 minuten)
  • 16.06 uur – Wilco Kelderman (+1.32 minuten)
  • 16.09 uur – Tao Geoghegan Hart (+0.00 minuten)
  • 16.12 uur – Jai Hindley
Ontknoping Giro d'Italia
Vanmiddag is de ontknoping van de Giro d'Italia. De Italiaanse koers wordt afgesloten met een vlakke tijdrit van 15,7 kilometer. De slotetappe start om 13.40 uur in Cernusco sul Naviglio en eindigt in het centrum van Milaan. In het algemeen klassement is het ongekend spannend: Jai Hindley en Tao Geoghegan Hart hebben exact dezelfde tijd en dus kan één seconde het verschil vandaag maken.
