🚴🇮🇹 | De laatste kilometers van Adam Hansen als profrenner. 26 grote rondes uitgereden 🙌🙏 🇮🇹 #Giro d'Italia LIVE 📺 Eurosport 1 💻📱 zonder onderbrekingen: https://t.co/IyAcFujUuw
- Eurosport Nederland
Sunday’s for me will always be playing football on the marshes and going to Brick Lane market with my old man & brother. Today is just another Sunday. I haven’t seen my family in 10months, but they are always with me ⭕️.
- Tao Geoghegan Hart
"Ive got every faith in Tao, he's handled the pressure really well." @chrisfroome is rooting for @taogeoghegan to get the job done at the #Giro and looks ahead to another tough GC day at #LaVuelta20 which is underway now.
- INEOS Grenadiers
👋 Buongiorno da Cernusco sul Naviglio! #Giro
- Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia | Stage 21 🚄Recon! #Giro
- Giro d'Italia
Team Sunweb assemble.💪🏻 The guys are ready to roll out for their #Giro🇮🇹 TT recon.🚲
- Team Sunweb
