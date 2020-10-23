Giro d'Italia

LIVE:

Vlakke rit

Rit ingekort na rennersprotest

Finish rond 17.00 uur

Livetracker

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Mitch Marinus en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen in de Giro d'Italia.