- Giro d'Italia
- LIVE: peloton onderweg naar Asti
- Vlakke rit
- Finish rond 16.30 uur
- Livetracker
🇮🇹 #Giro With racing now underway at the @giroditalia today, we’ve got @cernyjosef in a trio of riders up the road. The group is almost 1’30” ahead of the bunch with an 11-rider group trying to bridge the gap.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- CCC Team
- Moment van plaatsen
💗🚲 @W1lcokelderman and the guys are on their way to the #Giro🇮🇹 start line in Abbiategrasso.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Team Sunweb
- Moment van plaatsen
#Giro - Vegni: "What happened today will put into shadow everything we did about it. Everyone know giro was in October, today there were 13 °C. I listened a lot of riders, many didn't agree. Then you know how it starts, few didn't want to race and rest will follow"
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Flamme Rouge
- Moment van plaatsen
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Deceuninck-QuickStep
- Moment van plaatsen
Ready to restart the #Giro.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Deceuninck-QuickStep
- Moment van plaatsen
#Giro 🇮🇹 Still driving to the new start of stage 19 but already ready to back in saddle
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Trek-Segafredo
- Moment van plaatsen
🚴🇮🇹 | Wederom een update: start is vertraagd naar 14:30 🇮🇹 #Giro d'Italia LIVE 📺 Eurosport 1 💻📱 zonder onderbrekingen: https://t.co/zGtiPSmBmn
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Eurosport Nederland
- Moment van plaatsen
#Giro - Stage 19 (new route) 🚩 Abbiategrasso 🏁 Asti 🚴🏻♂️ 124 Km Route: https://t.co/huxIrQm8dt
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Flamme Rouge
- Moment van plaatsen
The race will restart from Abbiategrasso (MI), keeping active all the intermediate sprints from there on. La corsa ripartirà da Abbiategrasso (MI), mantenendo attivi tutti i traguardi volanti da lì in poi. #Giro
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Giro d'Italia
- Moment van plaatsen
Considering the weather situation the race has been neutralized at Km 8. Will follow updates on the restart. La tappa, viste le condizioni atmosferiche, è stata neutralizzata al km 8. Seguiranno aggiornamenti per la precisa ripartenza della corsa. #Giro
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Giro d'Italia
- Moment van plaatsen
#Giro - According to Rai, Team INEOS-Grenadiers and Bora-Hansgrohe are between the teams that wanted to ride the full stage today.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Flamme Rouge
- Moment van plaatsen
#Giro - Rai reporting now that race will restart in Vigevano to reach the finish line in time (16.30), so about a 100 Km stage
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Flamme Rouge
- Moment van plaatsen
#Giro - Rai reporting now after talking with some Astana riders that protests were about timetables. Long transfer after yesterday stage in the middle of the traffic (1h to pass Tirano) and early start today so few hours of sleep for the riders.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Flamme Rouge
- Moment van plaatsen
#Giro the race is definitely on. Team buses are racing to pick up the riders and get to the real start around Como. right call by the riders, but again, should have been discussed and decided last night. Big mess here right now. #Giro103 @Eurosport @gcntweet
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Bernhard Eisel
- Moment van plaatsen
❕After discussions ahead of the start, the decision has been made to shorten today’s stage. The riders will go by bus closer to the finish and will then take on the 150km to Asti. #AstanaProTeam #Giro
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Astana Pro Team
- Moment van plaatsen
#Giro - Gazzetta reporting now that new stage will start from Como and will be 180 Km long
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Flamme Rouge
- Moment van plaatsen
In todays #Giro Riders are refusing to race because its too wet, cold and the stage is too long. Middle Age hits you hard.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Derek Goulding
- Moment van plaatsen
This is predictably chaotic... #Giro
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Daniel Ostanek
- Moment van plaatsen
With the CPA Union the riders protested to have stage 19 shortened and the #Giro organiser agreed which was met to a loud round of applause before the start in Morbegno. It was due to be the longest stage but rain in cold weather dampened and everyone's spirits. more on @flobikes
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Gregor Brown
- Moment van plaatsen
La etapa 19 del Giro de Italia 2020 será una jornada plana de nada más y nada menos que 253 kilómetros. ¿Será para la fuga o para sprinters? Deja abajo tu favorito. #Giro #Giro2020
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Dany Pro Cycling
- Moment van plaatsen