Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Mitch Marinus en ik houd je de komende uren op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen in de Giro d'Italia. Veel plezier!

Giro d'Italia · 15 minuten geleden
Nog 110 km - In de groep tegenaanvallers zit ook Etienne van Empel, die in de twaalfde etappe ook al mee in de vlucht zat.
Giro d'Italia · 18 minuten geleden
Nog 112 km - Het peloton laat het drietal rijden op een voorsprong van anderhalve minuut. Hier tussenin rijden een aantal tegenaanvallers die het gat willen dichten.
Giro d'Italia · 25 minuten geleden
Nog 118 km - Een drietal renners heeft in de bus een plannetje kunnen smeden. Victor Campenaerts, Simon Pellaud en Josef Cerný bundelen de krachten en pakken meteen een halve minuut op het peloton.
Giro d'Italia · 28 minuten geleden
Officiële start! Zo'n vier uur later, maar we zijn eindelijk officieel van start. De eventuele vluchters zullen waarschijnlijk, door het verkorte parcours, nog minder ruimte krijgen.
Giro d'Italia · 32 minuten geleden
Onofficiële start! We zitten eindelijk weer op de fiets, voor nu nog wel even in neutrale zone.
Giro d'Italia · 38 minuten geleden
Mauro Vegni is duidelijk ontevreden over de gang van zaken. De Giro-baas stelt dat de vraag van de renners om het parcours in te korten niet aanvaard werd, maar dat de organisatie gewoon het hoofd moest buigen. "Iemand zal hier ook voor moeten opdraaien", doelt de Italiaan op overeenkomsten met steden en dorpjes die de Giro vandaag zou aandoen en die dus niet nageleefd zijn.
Giro d'Italia · 2 uur geleden
Sindsdien moeten we het doen met beelden van de ploegbussen.
Giro d'Italia · 2 uur geleden
Vanochtend stapten de renners al wel even op de fiets, maar na 8 kilometer werd de rit geneutraliseerd. Mede vanwege de slechte weersomstandigheden werd de etappe flink ingekort.
Giro d'Italia · 2 uur geleden
Hij heeft nog weinig op de fiets gezeten vandaag, maar toch geniet Kelderman van zijn roze tenue. "Het is heerlijk. De roze helm, het volledige tenue. Dit is wel een droom die uitkomt", aldus de Nederlander tegen de NOS. Kelderman blikte ook nog even terug op gisteren: "Misschien lijkt het zo dat ik mijn kop laat hangen, maar ik zal nooit breken. Dat is mijn manier van koersen. Zo ben ik mijn hele carrière doorgekomen met al die blessures. Ik wilde die roze trui en bleef ervoor vechten."
Giro d'Italia · 3 uur geleden
We zijn nog altijd niet veel wijzer geworden. Waar en hoe laat zien we Kelderman weer in het roze? Volgens Italiaanse media lijken dit de opties:

  • 13.30 uur in Abbiategrasso
  • 14.00 uur in Como
Giro d'Italia · 5 uur geleden
Giro-etappe 100 kilometer ingekort na protest renners
De start van de Giro-etappe van vandaag laat lang op zich wachten en nu weten we ook waarom. Na een protest van de renners besluit de organisatie om de rit in te korten. De renners zien het niet zitten om na de loodzware etappe van gisteren 250 kilometer in de regen af te leggen. Het plan is nu om met de bus naar Milaan te gaan, waar de renners aan de etappe zullen beginnen.
Giro d'Italia · 5 uur geleden
"Het voelt geweldig om deze roze trui te dragen", zegt Wilco Kelderman voorafgaand aan de etappe van vandaag. "Het voelt heel speciaal, het tenue, de kleur... Het is schitterend. Ik kan niet de volledige kleuren laten zien vanwege de regen, maar dat maakt me niets uit. Mijn droom om deze trui te mogen draaien, is nu al uitgekomen. Of het een spannende dag wordt vandaag? Niemand van de klassementsrenners is in deze etappe geïnteresseerd. Maar het zal een lange dag worden met 250 kilometer en een hoop regen voor de boeg."
Giro d'Italia · 5 uur geleden
Terugblik: 'Plan zonder hulp voor Kelderman in Giro pakte achteraf goed uit'
