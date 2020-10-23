Goedemorgen en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. In de komende uren houden we je hier op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen in de Giro d'Italia. Veel plezier!

Giro-etappe 100 kilometer ingekort na protest renners
De start van de Giro-etappe van vandaag laat lang op zich wachten en nu weten we ook waarom. Na een protest van de renners besluit de organisatie om de rit in te korten. De renners zien het niet zitten om na de loodzware etappe van gisteren 250 kilometer in de regen af te leggen. Het plan is nu om met de bus naar Milaan te gaan, waar de renners aan de etappe zullen beginnen.
"Het voelt geweldig om deze roze trui te dragen", zegt Wilco Kelderman voorafgaand aan de etappe van vandaag. "Het voelt heel speciaal, het tenue, de kleur... Het is schitterend. Ik kan niet de volledige kleuren laten zien vanwege de regen, maar dat maakt me niets uit. Mijn droom om deze trui te mogen draaien, is nu al uitgekomen. Of het een spannende dag wordt vandaag? Niemand van de klassementsrenners is in deze etappe geïnteresseerd. Maar het zal een lange dag worden met 250 kilometer en een hoop regen voor de boeg."
