- Giro d'Italia
- Vlakke rit
- Start uitgesteld
- Finish rond 16.25
❕After discussions ahead of the start, the decision has been made to shorten today’s stage. The riders will go by bus closer to the finish and will then take on the 150km to Asti. #AstanaProTeam #Giro
#Giro - Gazzetta reporting now that new stage will start from Como and will be 180 Km long
In todays #Giro Riders are refusing to race because its too wet, cold and the stage is too long. Middle Age hits you hard.
This is predictably chaotic... #Giro
With the CPA Union the riders protested to have stage 19 shortened and the #Giro organiser agreed which was met to a loud round of applause before the start in Morbegno. It was due to be the longest stage but rain in cold weather dampened and everyone's spirits. more on @flobikes
La etapa 19 del Giro de Italia 2020 será una jornada plana de nada más y nada menos que 253 kilómetros. ¿Será para la fuga o para sprinters? Deja abajo tu favorito. #Giro #Giro2020
