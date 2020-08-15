- Ronde van Lombardije
- Fugslang wint tweede monument
- Harde crash Evenepoel
- Titelverdediger Mollema vierde
- Critérium du Dauphiné
- Kämna wint etappe
- Roglic blijft leider
- Kruijswijk geeft op na val
First update on @EvenepoelRemco. He is at the Como hospital, where he is conscious and his condition is being assessed by the medical team. We hope to have more news soon. #ILombardia
🚴♂️ | Bizar. Een auto op het parcours van #ILombardia. Gelukkig zonder gevolgen voor Schachmann
#ILombardia Come on Bauke! Come on Giulio! Fight. Fight! Fight!!!!
🇮🇹 #IlLombardia @georgenbennett is on the attack, together with Fuglsang. 19 km to cover.😃
After his #ILombardia crash, @EvenepoelRemco has been tended to by the doctors and is now taken to the hospital with the ambulance.
#IlLombardia - Evenepoel in ambulance on his way to hospital. His head has been put in a head immobilizer, probably as pre-caution.
.@EvenepoelRemco è stato raggiunto dai soccorritori ed è cosciente | @EvenepoelRemco has been reached by the medical team and he is conscious #ILombardia
Had a throwback to the Giro 2009.
Here is the bridge that Evenepoel crashed on, near Erno #ILombardia https://t.co/EPXEdwEndv
#IlLombardia - DI LUCA ON RAI: "Remco is conscious"
Holy shit Evenepoel. Damn. #IlLombardia
#IlLombardia - We think this is Evenepoel's bike. He was no where to be seen.
🇮🇹 #IlLombardia @georgenbennett is part of the first group after the Muro di Sormano. He's looking good!💪🏻
