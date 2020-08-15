Goedemiddag en welkom in het liveblog van het Critérium du Dauphiné en de Ronde van Lombardije. In dit liveblog houden wij (Rob Hirschmann en Jeroen van Barneveld) je op de hoogte van de ontwikkelingen in beide wielerkoersen.

  • Ronde van Lombardije
  • Fugslang wint tweede monument
  • Harde crash Evenepoel
  • Titelverdediger Mollema vierde
  • Critérium du Dauphiné
  • Kämna wint etappe
  • Roglic blijft leider
  • Kruijswijk geeft op na val
Ronde van Lombardije · een paar seconden geleden
Ploegleider Quick-Step: 'Remco is oké'
Volgens ploegleider Davide Bramati van Deceuninck-Quick-Step valt de schade bij Remco Evenepoel enigszins mee. "Toen we eraan kwamen, zag ik enkel zijn fiets", citeert Sporza. "Een fiets zonder een renner, dat is geen aangenaam gezicht. Ik ben meteen naar beneden gelopen en zag snel dat hij oké was. Hij kon praten en zei dat hij pijn had aan zijn rechterkant."
Ronde van Lombardije · 26 minuten geleden
In de finale van de koers gaat het ook nog eens mis voor Maximilian Schachmann, die wordt aangereden door een auto. Hij kan gelukkig verder.
Ronde van Lombardije · 28 minuten geleden
George Bennett komt als tweede over de streep, een kleine halve minuut achter de winnaar. Vlasov, die er blijkbaar nog tussen zat, eindigt voor Mollema als derde.
Ronde van Lombardije · 29 minuten geleden
FINISH! Fuglsang wint op prachtige wijze!
Ronde van Lombardije · 30 minuten geleden
Laatste kilometer! Fuglsang rijdt onder de rode vlag door en weet nu dat hij de koers gaat winnen.
Ronde van Lombardije · 32 minuten geleden
Nog 3 km - Fuglsang gaat zijn tweede monument in zijn loopbaan winnen. Vorig jaar was hij de sterkste in Luik-Bastenaken-Luik.
Ronde van Lombardije · 33 minuten geleden
Nog 4 km - Het is een rampzalige finale voor Trek-Segafredo: Ciccone heeft meachanische pech. Mollema rijdt dus nu alleen op de derde plaats.
Ronde van Lombardije · 34 minuten geleden
Nog 5 km - Het gat tussen Fuglsang en Bennett is al zeventien seconden. De Deen heeft de zege dus voor het grijpen.
Ronde van Lombardije · 36 minuten geleden
Nog 6 km - Is dit de beslissende aanval van Fuglsang? Hij heeft al een behoorlijk gat te pakken.
Ronde van Lombardije · 37 minuten geleden
Nog 6,3 km - Bennett geeft er weer een klap op, maar Fuglsang countert en gaat er overheen!
Ronde van Lombardije · 37 minuten geleden
Nog 6,5 km - Het foutje van Mollema lijkt fataal te zijn. De Groninger wordt gemeld op dertig seconden van de kop.
Ronde van Lombardije · 38 minuten geleden
Nog 7 km - Opvallend: Fuglsang neemt gewoon over, terwijl zijn ploeggenoot nog vlak achter hen rijdt. Die lijkt nu af te haken.
Ronde van Lombardije · 39 minuten geleden
Nog 7,5 km - Bennett schudt aan de boom voorin. Vlasov moet even passen, maar Fuglsang blijft er bij.
Ronde van Lombardije · 42 minuten geleden
Nog 9 km - Vlasov verricht nu het kopwerk voor Fuglsang, Bennett zit in derde positie.
Ronde van Lombardije · 43 minuten geleden
Nog 10 km - Oei, Mollema! De Groninger maakt een inschattingsfout in de bocht en moet corrigeren. Hij verliest daardoor een aantal tellen.
Ronde van Lombardije · 44 minuten geleden
Nog 11 km - Het gaat hard nu: zo'n vijftig kilometer per uur. Mollema en Ciccone rijden nu tien tellen achter de koplopers. Komen de twee er nog bij?
Ronde van Lombardije · één uur geleden
Nog 14 km - Mollema en Ciccone geven alles in de afdaling, maar het gaatje wordt maar mondjesmaat kleiner: dertien seconden.
Ronde van Lombardije · één uur geleden
Nog 16 km - We zijn begonnen aan de afdaling van de Civiglio en de drie koplopers zitten nog bij elkaar. Mollema en Ciccone rijden daar nu zeventien seconden achter.
Ronde van Lombardije · één uur geleden
Nog 17 km - Vlasov kraakt, maar haakt weer aan. Mollema wordt op dertien seconden gemeld.
Ronde van Lombardije · één uur geleden
Nog 18 km - De situatie op dit moment: Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) rijdt met twee renners van Astana (Fuglsang en Vlasov) aan kop. Elf tellen daarachter rijden twee renners van Trek-Segafredo: Mollema en Ciccone. Nibali, eveneens van die ploeg, zit daar weer achter.
Ronde van Lombardije · één uur geleden
Nog 19 km - Jakob Fuglsang en George Bennett steken de lont in het kruitvat. Ze demarreren uit de kopgroep. Vlasov sluit iets later aan.
Ronde van Lombardije · één uur geleden
Nog 20 km - We zijn begonnen aan de Civiglio, de voorlaatste klim van vandaag. Van der Poel wordt nu gemeld op 1.44 van de kop. Hij zit in een groepje met onder anderen Richard Carapaz.
Ronde van Lombardije · één uur geleden
Nog 23 km - Onze gedachten zijn bij Evenepoel, maar de koers gaat uiteraard voort. We hebben een kopgroep van zes man. De samenstelling: Bennett, Fuglsang, Vlasov, Mollema, Nibali en Ciccone. Van der Poel zit daar achter, maar het verschil is momenteel niet bekend.
Ronde van Lombardije · één uur geleden
We zien nu dat Evenepoel per brancard in de ambulance wordt gedragen.
Ronde van Lombardije · één uur geleden
Via verschillende media horen we berichten dat Evenepoel inderdaad bij bewustzijn is en behandeld wordt.
Ronde van Lombardije · één uur geleden
Nog 35 km - Even terug naar de situatie in de koers. De zes koplopers hebben een voorsprong van twintig seconden op Van der Poel. De koers wordt echter overschaduwd door de vreselijke val van Evenepoel.
Ronde van Lombardije · één uur geleden
Er staat een ambulance bij de plaats waar Evenepoel zojuist viel. Zijn fiets, die nog tegen de vangrail stond, is inmiddels weggehaald.
Ronde van Lombardije · één uur geleden
Evenepoel gaat in de afdaling over de kop over de vangrail. Wat een vreselijke crash. Uiteraard is nog niet bekend hoe het met hem gaat.
Ronde van Lombardije · 2 uur geleden
Nog 44 km - Van der Poel rijdt alleen en is Carapaz voorbij gereden. Hij lijkt de koplopers snel te naderen.
