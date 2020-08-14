Goedemiddag! Davide Formolo heeft de derde rit van het Critérium du Dauphiné gewonnen, terwijl Primoz Roglic zijn leidende positie in het algemeen klassement verstevigde. Lees alles over de rit in dit liveblog.

  • Dauphiné
  • Formolo wint
  • Goede dag Jumbo-Visma
  • Roglic steviger in leiderstrui
Critérium du Dauphiné · 43 minuten geleden
Bedankt voor het volgen van ons liveblog. Morgen zijn we er weer. Dan op het programma in de Dauphiné: een bergrit van Ugine naar Megève.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Egan Bernal verloor vandaag wederom tijd. Pavel Sivakov kwam als eerste renner van Team INEOS over de streep. Het is geen goed signaal in de aanloop naar de Tour de France.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Uitslag derde etappe Critérium du Dauphiné

  • 1. Formolo
  • 2. Roglic
  • 3. Pinot
  • 4. Buchmann
  • 5. Martinez

Roglic behoudt de gele trui.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
FINISH- Formolo pakt ook de bergtrui. Achter de Italiaanse ritwinnaar komt Roglic als tweede over streep. De Sloveen pakt wat bonificatieseconden. Pinot wordt derde. Bernal verliest terrein.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
FINISH - Davide Formolo redt het! De Italiaan vluchtte vroeg weg en had het enorm zwaar, maar pakt wel de ritzege in de derde etappe van de Dauphiné.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 0.8 km- Hij heeft het zwaar, maar Formolo lijkt het te gaan redden.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 1 km - De vluchtpoging van Kämna levert niets op. Hij wordt ingerekend door het uitgedunde peloton. Formolo heeft nog 57 seconden over.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 1.5 km - Steven Kruijswijk heeft zijn plicht gedaan en zet zichzelf opzij. Ook Tom Dumoulin laat zich zakken.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 2 km - Op kop van het peloton blijft Steven Kruijswijk doorstampen. Iets daarachter zien ook Tom Dumoulin en Primoz Roglic er sterk uit. En Formolo? De ritleider heeft nog 1.10 minuut voorsprong over.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 2.6 km - Het gaat er om spannen. Formolo rijdt nog maar 1.14 minuut voor op Kämna en heeft het heel erg zwaar. Zijn voorsprong slinkt snel.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 4.2 km - Formolo heeft 1.30 minuut voorsprong op Kämna. Het peloton, waar Geraint Thomas en Rigoberto Uran moeten lossen, volgt daar vlak achter.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 5 km - Adam Yates moet lossen uit het peloton. Ook hij is niet goed in vorm deze Dauphiné.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 5 km - Het peloton bestaat nog uit ongeveer dertig man. Jumbo-Visma rijdt daar nog altijd voorop. Kämna heeft een gaatje en jaagt op Formolo, wat zijn voormalig teamgenoot bij BORA is.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 5.5 km - Kämna springt weg uit het peloton en gaat proberen naar Formolo te rijden. Dan moet de Duitser een gat van twee minuten dichten.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 6 km - Ritleider Davide Formolo heeft het zwaar. De Italiaan trekt een grimas. Dat is niet gek, want op dit stukje van de klim is het stijgingspercentage 10 procent. Het verschil met het peloton? 2.12 minuten.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 7 km - Het gaat hard met de voorsprong van Formolo. Nog maar 2.35 minuut voorsprong op het favorietenpeloton, waar de 40-jarige Valverde moet lossen.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 8.5 km - Roglic heeft ook Kuss nog bij zich. De Jumbo-Visma-trein ziet er ook vandaag weer goed uit. Het verschil met koploper Formolo is ondertussen geslonken naar 3 minuten.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 9 km - Aan de kop van het peloton is het de beurt aan Tom Dumoulin en Steven Kruijswijk.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 9 km - Wout van Aert laat zichzelf zakken. De Belg heeft vandaag goed werk verricht voor geletruidrager Primoz Roglic. Het ziet er naar uit dat Roglic ook morgen nog leider in het algemeen klassement is.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 11 km - En ook Pierre Latour wordt ingerekend door het peloton. De Fransman sprong aan het begin van de Alpenrit nog weg met Davide Formolo, die nog wél voorop rijdt. Formolo heeft 3.36 minuut voorsprong op het peloton.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 12 km - Chris Froome moet lossen uit het peloton. De Engelsman laat deze Dauphiné niet zijn beste vorm zien.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 12.3 km - Vroege vluchter Bob Jungels wordt ingerekend door het uitgedunde peloton, waar Julian Alaphilippe moet lossen. Van Aert trekt hard door.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 13 km - Robert Gesink laat zich zakken. Wout van Aert rijdt nu in zijn groene trui voorop in het peloton. De Belg dunt de voorsprong van Formolo nog maar wat verder uit. Het verschil met de leider is nu 3.40 minuut.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 2 uur geleden
Nog 15 km - Terwijl Formolo aan de slotklim begint, gaat het hard met de voorsprong van de Italiaan. Hij heeft 'nog maar' vier minuten voorsprong op het peloton, waar Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) nog altijd voorop rijdt. Latour, Jungels en Kragh Andersen zitten daar nog tussen.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 2 uur geleden
Nog 22 km - Jumbo-Visma snoept nog iets van de voorsprong van ritleider Davide Formolo af. Het verschil is nu nog 4.52 minuut. Dat betekent dat Primoz Roglic zijn gele trui virtueel terug heeft.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 2 uur geleden
Nog 29 km - Een klein rondje langs de renners:

  • Leider: Formolo
  • +1.59: Latour
  • +3.09: Jungels
  • +3.45: Kragh Andersen
  • +5.02: Peloton
Critérium du Dauphiné · 2 uur geleden
Nog 34 km - Formolo staat in het algemeen klassement 4.54 minuut achter op geletruidrager Primoz Roglic. Dat verschil maakt hij virtueel goed. Formolo rijdt 5.22 minuut voor op het peloton, waar Roglic goed vooraan zit.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 2 uur geleden
Nog 37 km - In het peloton heeft Jumbo-Visma de leiding genomen over de achtervolging. Primoz Roglic is zijn gele trui op dit moment virtueel kwijt aan koploper Davide Formolo.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 2 uur geleden
Nog 50 km - Chris Froome bungelt aan de achterkant van het peloton, maar het blijkt loos alarm. De viervoudig Tour-winnaar haalt wat bidons voor zijn ploeggenoten.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 2 uur geleden
Nog 53 km - Davide Formolo is bijna boven op de Col de la Madeleine. Pierre Latour (te zien op de foto) heeft het zwaar en volgt hem op een minuut. Het peloton, waar de ploeg van Nairo Quintana voorop rijdt, gaat iets langzamer en rijdt zes minuten achter Formolo.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 3 uur geleden
Nog 57 km - Een overzicht van de stand van zaken:

  • Leider: Davide Formolo
  • +45: Pierre Latour
  • +1.40: Jungels, Kragh
  • +2.20: Oss, Sütterlin, Chevalier, Juul-Jensen, Niv
  • +5.25: Peloton
Critérium du Dauphiné · 3 uur geleden
Nog 65 km - Voor Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) gaat het allemaal te langzaam. Hij laat Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) achter en gaat er alleen vandoor. Nog tien kilometer tot de top van de Col de la Madeleine.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 3 uur geleden
Nog 67 km - Koplopers Formolo en Latour pakken ondertussen een kleine dertig seconden op Jungels, Juul Jensen en Kragh Andersen. Het peloton volgt op 4.12 minuten.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 3 uur geleden
Nog 70 km - Davide Formolo en Pierre Latour laten hun medevluchters achter. Het duo gaat er aan het begin van de Col de la Madeleine samen vandoor.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 3 uur geleden
Nog 72 km - De kopgroep begint met 3.55 minuut voorsprong op het peloton aan de Col de la Madeleine.
Terug omhoog