- Dauphiné
- Formolo wint
- Goede dag Jumbo-Visma
- Roglic steviger in leiderstrui
🏆 @davideformolo jusqu’au bout ! 🏆 @davideformolo did it!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Critérium du Dauphiné
- Moment van plaatsen
Top-10 on Stage 3 #Dauphiné
- Avatar
- Auteur
- the Inner Ring
- Moment van plaatsen
🏁 Le grand numéro de 🇮🇹@davideformolo ! 🏆 🏁 An incredible solo effort from 🇮🇹@davideformolo ! 🏆 #Dauphiné
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Critérium du Dauphiné
- Moment van plaatsen
- 1. Formolo
- 2. Roglic
- 3. Pinot
- 4. Buchmann
- 5. Martinez
Roglic behoudt de gele trui.
🇫🇷 #Dauphiné 9 km. @s_kruijswijk and @tom_dumoulin are setting the pace in the peloton with @seppkuss and @rogla behind them. Formolo still has 3 minutes.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Team Jumbo-Visma cycling
- Moment van plaatsen
🇮🇹@davideformolo entame la dernière ascension du jour, vers Saint-Martin-de-Belleville. 🏔 🇮🇹@davideformolo starts the last climb of the day, towards Saint-Martin-de-Belleville. 🏔 #Dauphiné
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Critérium du Dauphiné
- Moment van plaatsen
#Dauphine - Let's get this party started. 5km till we hit the bottom of the mountain top finish. Jumbo-Visma currently pacing hard in the valley.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- La Flamme Rouge
- Moment van plaatsen
🇫🇷 #Dauphiné 30 km 🏁. Formolo has 5'00 on the peloton which is led by us. We are heading for the Saint-Martin-De-Belleville. A 15,3 climb climb with an average of 5,9%.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Team Jumbo-Visma cycling
- Moment van plaatsen
- Leider: Formolo
- +1.59: Latour
- +3.09: Jungels
- +3.45: Kragh Andersen
- +5.02: Peloton
🇮🇹@davideformolo est seul en tête dans le col de la Madeleine. 🏔 🇮🇹@davideformolo has taken the lead and is climbing the Col de la Madeleine. 🏔 #Dauphiné
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Critérium du Dauphiné
- Moment van plaatsen
#Dauphine🇫🇷 Unfortunately @TiesjBenoot has had to abandon the race due to back pain. We'll update with more in our race report later.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Team Sunweb
- Moment van plaatsen
- Leider: Davide Formolo
- +45: Pierre Latour
- +1.40: Jungels, Kragh
- +2.20: Oss, Sütterlin, Chevalier, Juul-Jensen, Niv
- +5.25: Peloton