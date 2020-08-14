Goedemiddag! Vandaag staat de derde rit van het Critérium du Dauphiné op het programma. De eerste twee etappes waren een prooi voor de mannen van Jumbo-Visma. Lukt het Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) om de gele trui ook na vandaag te behouden? Wij volgen het in ons liveblog.

Critérium du Dauphiné · 6 minuten geleden
Nog 57 km - Een overzicht van de stand van zaken:

  • Leider: Davide Formolo
  • +45: Pierre Latour
  • +1.40: Jungels, Kragh
  • +2.20: Oss, Sütterlin, Chevalier, Juul-Jensen, Niv
  • +5.25: Peloton
Critérium du Dauphiné · 19 minuten geleden
Nog 65 km - Voor Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) gaat het allemaal te langzaam. Hij laat Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) achter en gaat er alleen vandoor. Nog tien kilometer tot de top van de Col de la Madeleine.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 20 minuten geleden
Nog 67 km - Koplopers Formolo en Latour pakken ondertussen een kleine dertig seconden op Jungels, Juul Jensen en Kragh Andersen. Het peloton volgt op 4.12 minuten.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 29 minuten geleden
Nog 70 km - Davide Formolo en Pierre Latour laten hun medevluchters achter. Het duo gaat er aan het begin van de Col de la Madeleine samen vandoor.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 32 minuten geleden
Nog 72 km - De kopgroep begint met 3.55 minuut voorsprong op het peloton aan de Col de la Madeleine.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 100 km - Het tempo lag het eerste wedstrijduur gigantisch hoog. Gemiddeld lag het tempo op 50,3 kilometer per uur. Ondertussen heeft de kopgroep meer dan twee minuten voorsprong op het peloton.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 104 km - De kopgroep heeft ondertussen een voorsprong van 1.10 minuten op het peloton. De best geklasseerde renner vooraan is Davide Formolo. De Italiaan staat in het algemeen klassement op 4.54 minuten van geletruidrager Primoz Roglic.
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 122 km - De twee kopgroepen zijn samengesmolten. Het negental heeft dertig seconden voorsprong op het peloton. Nu samen vooraan:

  • Chevalier (B&B)
  • Formolo (UAE)
  • Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick Step)
  • Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton)
  • Kragh Andersen en Sütterlin (Sunweb)
  • Latour (AG2R)
  • Niv (Israel)
  • Oss (Bora)
Critérium du Dauphiné · één uur geleden
Nog 125 km - Opgave Dan Martin. De Ier viel tijdens de tweede etappe van de Dauphiné en wilde het vandaag nog proberen, maar blijkt toch te zwaar gehavend. Hij stapt af.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 2 uur geleden
Nog 127 km - Na dertig kilometer lijken we eindelijk een kopgroep te hebben. Jungels, Sütterlin, Chevalier en Oss zitten helemaal vooraan. Kragh Andersen, Latour, Formolo, Juul-Jensen en Guy Niv rijden in een achtervolgend groepje.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 2 uur geleden
Nog 130 km - Andrea Cavagna probeerde al drie keer om in de ontsnapping van de dag te zitten en lijkt zichzelf te hebben opgeblazen. Ook de Fransman lost uit het peloton.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 2 uur geleden
Nog 132 km - Het tempo ligt de eerste 25 kilometer gigantisch hoog. Reden voor Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels) om af te stappen. Ondertussen lossen wat mannen, waaronder André Greipel, uit het peloton.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 2 uur geleden
Nog 140 km - Ook de tweede poging van Cavagna is niet succesvol. De Fransman is teruggepakt door het peloton. Het is wachten op het volgende groepje vluchters.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 2 uur geleden
Nog 146 km - Cavagna probeert het nog maar een keer. De Fransman gaat er in zijn eentje vandoor en pakt twintig seconden op het peloton.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 2 uur geleden
Nog 150 km - Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step) en Xandro Meurisse (Circus-Wanty Gobert) waren even ontsnapt, maar zijn weer teruggepakt door het peloton. Het tempo ligt de eerste kilometers enorm hoog.
Critérium du Dauphiné · 2 uur geleden
Nog 157 km - En daar is de vlag! Het peloton is officieel onderweg voor de derde etappe van de Dauphiné. De finish wordt rond 16.20 uur verwacht.
Ronde van Lombardije · 3 uur geleden
'Lombardije wordt totaal andere koers'
Bauke Mollema wil morgen zijn titel verdedigen in de Ronde van Lombardije. De Groningse renner van Trek-Segafredo verwacht wel een totaal andere koers in vergelijking met vorig jaar. "In een normaal seizoen begin je met heel wat koerskilometers aan de Ronde van Lombardije, nu heb ik minder dan vijf wedstrijden afgewerkt in aanloop hier naartoe. Maar ik heb daarin wel de bevestiging gekregen dat het met de vorm wel goed zit. Ik ga voor een nieuwe zege."
Critérium du Dauphiné · 3 uur geleden
Vandaag staat er wederom een bergetappe op het programma bij het Critérium du Dauphiné. Onze verslaggever Daan de Ridder is bij de start in Corenc aanwezig en volgt het peloton van dichtbij. Wint Jumbo-Visma straks voor de derde dag op een rij?
Wielrennen · 5 uur geleden
"Dat neemt niet weg dat hij in de fout is gegaan en dat hij de consequenties daarvan moet dragen. Ik neem terug dat ze hem in de gevangenis moeten gooien - dat was de emotie van het moment - maar onze rechtszaak tegen hem zetten we door. We weten welke stappen we daarvoor moeten zetten en hebben ook een Poolse advocaat in de arm genomen", aldus Lefevre in zijn column in Het Nieuwsblad. (2/2)
Wielrennen · 5 uur geleden
Lefevere neemt harde woorden terug
Patrick Lefevere, ploegbaas van Deceuninck-Quick-Step, neemt zijn harde uitspraken jegens Dylan Groenewegen terug. Lefevere zei na de zware crash met Fabio Jakobsen dat Groenewegen naar de gevangenis moest. "Ik heb natuurlijk de spijtbetuiging gezien van Dylan Groenewegen (bij de NOS, red.). Ik ben geen onmens, ik besef dat hij ook heel erg aangedaan is en dat hij de zware crash van Fabio niet heeft gewild." (1/2)
Critérium du Dauphiné · 6 uur geleden
Froome: 'Voel dat ik elke dag beter word'
Chris Froome kon gisteren in de tweede etappe van het Critérium du Dauphiné bergop wederom niet met de besten mee, maar de viervoudig Tour-winnaar is nog steeds vol vertrouwen dat hij op de goede weg zit voor de Ronde van Frankrijk. "Ik voel dat ik elke dag beter word, dus ik ben nog steeds optimistisch over de Tour. Ik ben heel blij met de progressie die ik de afgelopen weken geboekt heb. Als je kijkt waar ik vandaan kom… Het afgelopen jaar is ongelooflijk geweest."
