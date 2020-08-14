- Dauphiné
- Renners onderweg
- Aankomst bergop
- Finish rond 16.20 uur
- Roglic in leiderstrui
- Leider: Davide Formolo
- +45: Pierre Latour
- +1.40: Jungels, Kragh
- +2.20: Oss, Sütterlin, Chevalier, Juul-Jensen, Niv
- +5.25: Peloton
#PCSonTour arrived yesterday evening in La Chambre at the foot of Col de la Madeleine. In two weeks riders of @dauphine will climb this giant. Last time this mountain was climbed in @letour from La Chambre side was in 2013. @PierroooRolland reached the top as first that day
- Chevalier (B&B)
- Formolo (UAE)
- Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick Step)
- Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton)
- Kragh Andersen en Sütterlin (Sunweb)
- Latour (AG2R)
- Niv (Israel)
- Oss (Bora)
🚩 Le drapeau s’abaisse,l’étape 3 du #Dauphiné est lancée ! 🚩Wheels are rolling, stage 3 is underway!
🇫🇷 #Dauphiné Good morning ☀️ 🔜 Stage 3 is coming up. It is going to be another mountaintop finish and another battle for the GC. Today’s headlines 📰👇
😢 Hoy comenzaría #LaVuelta20, pero, por un año que nadie olvidará, estamos a 66 días del inicio de la carrera. ¡Nos vemos el 20 de octubre! 💪 😢 #LaVuelta20 should start today, but, due to the exceptional situation, it will depart in 66 days. See you on October, 20th! 💪
🇫🇷 Critérium du Dauphiné (2.UWT) 🚩 Stage 3: Corenc - Saint-Martin-de-Belleville 🚴 157 km ⏰ 12:05 🏁 ~ 16:25 #️⃣ #Dauphiné 📺 Eurosport, Eurosport Player, Sporza, https://t.co/UY5r3DBqRm
