Welkom in het liveblog van de nasleep van de valpartij van Fabio Jakobsen in de Ronde van Polen. De Nederlands kampioen werd woensdag door landgenoot Dylan Groenewegen in de hekken gereden. 

  • Jakobsen vijf uur lang geopereerd
  • Vrijdag poging om uit coma te halen
  • Renner buiten levensgevaar
Ronde van Polen · 10 minuten geleden
CCC moet leiderstrui Jakobsen dragen
Kamil Malecki van het Poolse CCC rijdt in de leidstrui van Fabio Jakobsen, omdat dat is verplicht vanuit de koersreglement. Dat laat de Poolse ploeg weten in een verklaring op Instagram. Jakobsen werd gisteren ondanks zijn heftige val werd aangewezen als etappewinnaar, maar ligt nog altijd in kunstmatige coma in het ziekenhuis. CCC heeft de organisatie verzocht de trui terug te geven aan Deceuninck-Quick-Step, de ploeg van Jakobsen, maar dat verzoek kon niet gehonoreerd worden.
Ronde van Polen · één uur geleden
Remco Evenepoel neemt poolshoogte bij de ploegleiderswagen van Deceuninck-Quick-Step tijdens de tweede rit van de Ronde van Polen. Het Belgische toptalent haalde gisteren nog via Twitter hard uit naar Dylan Groenewegen voor het veroorzaken van de vreselijke val van zijn ploeggenoot Fabio Jakobsen. Later verwijderde hij het bericht weer.
Ronde van Polen · één uur geleden
Nog 63 km - De tweede etappe van de Ronde van Polen is over de helft en Julius van den Berg en zijn medevluchter Maciej Paterski rijden nog altijd ver voor het peloton. Ze hebben een voorsprong van ruim vier minuten.
Ronde van Polen · 2 uur geleden
Jakobsen is uur lang gereanimeerd door artsen
Fabio Jakobsen is gisteren een uur lang gereanimeerd door de artsen in het ziekenhuis in de Poolse stad Sosnowiec. Dat laat behandeld arts Pawel Gruenpeter weten aan Sporza. De artsen besloten eerder vandaag om Jakobsen niet vandaag, maar morgen uit zijn kunstmatige coma proberen te laten ontwaken.
Ronde van Polen · 2 uur geleden
Nog 104 km - Julius van den Berg maakt opnieuw deel uit van de kopgroep in de Ronde van Polen. De Nederlander van EF Pro Cycling, die de bergtrui van de rittenkoers draagt, rijdt samen met de Pool Maciej Paterski vooraan, ruim zes minuten voor het peloton.
Ronde van Polen · 2 uur geleden
Jumbo-Visma laat in de verklaring niet weten hoelang Dylan Groenewegen moet herstellen van de breuk in zijn sleutelbeen. Voor de revalidatie staat normaal gesproken zo'n zes weken. Groenewegen zou sowieso al niet aan de start verschijnen van de Tour de France later deze maand, omdat hij de Giro d'Italia in oktober rijdt, waar meer sprintkansen liggen. Het is maar de vraag of de Amsterdammer daar mag starten. De ethische commissie van de UCI is gisteren een onderzoek gestart naar de zware crash die hij gisteren veroorzaakte in de Ronde van Polen, waarbij Fabio Jakobsen zwaargewond raakte.
Ronde van Polen · 2 uur geleden
Dylan Groenewegen is al de zoveelste renner die verwondingen heeft opgelopen bij de door hem veroorzaakte val in de Ronde van Polen. Deze renners zijn voor zover bekend gewond geraakt:

  • Fabio Jakobsen: verbrijzelde gehemelte en luchtpijp, kunstmatige coma
  • Dylan Groenwegen: gebroken sleutelbeen
  • Edu Prades: gebroken nekwervel
  • Damien Touzé: gebroken vinger
  • Marc Sarreau: schouderblessure
Ronde van Polen · 2 uur geleden
Plugge: 'Groenewegen was zichtbaar aangeslagen'
"We hebben hem kort zijn verhaal laten doen", zegt teambaas Richard Plugge in de verklaring. "Dylan vindt het verschrikkelijk wat er gebeurd is. Hij was zichtbaar aangeslagen. Ook voor hem telt nu vooral het herstel van Fabio en de anderen die bij deze vreselijke valpartij gewond zijn geraakt. Binnenkort zullen we het voorval uitgebreider met hem bespreken. We zijn met onze gedachten bij de slachtoffers en hopen met heel ons hart op een goed herstel."
Ronde van Polen · 2 uur geleden
Groenewegen breekt sleutelbeen bij crash met Jakobsen
Dylan Groenewegen heeft zijn sleutelbeen gebroken bij de crash met Fabio Jakobsen in de openingsetappe van de Ronde van Polen. Dat meldt zijn ploeg Jumbo-Visma in een verklaring. De sprinter is eerder vandaag geopereerd in een ziekenhuis in Polen. Ploegleiders Merijn Zeeman en ploegbaas Richard Plugge zijn bij Groenewegen aanwezig in het ziekenhuis.
Ronde van Polen · 3 uur geleden
De zes overgebleven renners van Deceuninck-QuickStep rijden vooraan bij de start. Linksvoor is nog een glimp te zien van CCC-renner Kamil Malecki die tegen zijn zin in de gele leiderstrui moet dragen van de organisatie.
Ronde van Polen · 3 uur geleden
Naesen: 'Groenewegen zet verstand op nul, net als andere sprinters'
In 2016 noemde een woedende Oliver Naesen Dylan Groenewegen onder meer "een achterlijke", nadat de Nederlandse sprinter hem bij een Franse koers bijna de hekken in reed. Na het incident van gisteren in de Belg milder. "Naast de fiets is Dylan een aangename, vriendelijke kerel", zegt hij in Het Laatste Nieuws. "Maar op de fiets is hij een typische sprinter. Zet hem in de laatste rechte lijn en hij verandert in een killer, zoals allemaal. Ze zetten allemaal hun verstand op nul. Ik ken maar één uitzondering: André Greipel. Dat is een gentleman en hij speelt het altijd fair."
Ronde van Polen · 4 uur geleden
Renners Deceunick-QuickStep na overleg aan de start
Patrick Lefevere, baas van Deceuninck-QuickStep, is na overleg met ploegleider Klaas Lodewyck overeengekomen dat de overige renners van zijn ploeg straks 'gewoon' van start gaan in de tweede etappe. Wel zullen zij sober koersen. "We gaan de positie van Remco Evenepoel beschermen, zodat hij kan blijven meedoen in het klassement. Meer zullen we niet doen", zegt Lefevere tegen Het Laatste Nieuws.
Ronde van Polen · 4 uur geleden
Ronde van Polen · 4 uur geleden
"Gezien de snelheid waarmee de val plaatsvond, valt mijn schouderblessure nog mee", zegt de opgeluchte Sarreau. "Ik ben vandaag uiteraard met mijn gedachten bij Fabio Jakobsen. Dit wens je niemand toe. Nooit. Het is eng als zulke ongelukken gebeuren. Ik hoop dat hij snel uit zijn coma komt en rustig kan genezen." (2/2)
Ronde van Polen · 4 uur geleden
Sarreau: 'Valpartij was met 81,7 kilometer per uur'
De fietscomputer van Marc Sarreau registreerde een snelheid van 81,7 km/u in de massasprint. De renner van Groupama-FDJ kwam eveneens ten val en liep een schouderblessure op. De Fransman vindt de bergaf lopende aankomst in Katowice erg gevaarlijk. "Deze sprint staat al jaren ter discussie. En zo zijn er meer chaotische aankomsten in het jaar met vernauwingen of andere knelpunten." (1/2)
Ronde van Polen · 6 uur geleden
Politie stelt bewijsmateriaal veilig in finishstraat
De Poolse politie heeft gisteren bewijsmateriaal verzameld in de finishstraat waar de valpartij zich voordeed. "Tot laat in de avond heeft een onderzoeksteam ter plaatse gewerkt. Er is een inspectie uitgevoerd en sporen zijn veiliggesteld", meldt de politie aan het Poolse medium TVP.
Ronde van Polen · 6 uur geleden
Plugge biedt excuses aan bij Deceuninck-Quick-Step
Lefevere meldt verder aan Sporza dat hij gisteravond gebeld werd door teambaas Richard Plugge van Jumbo-Visma. "Ik heb hem verteld dat ik het moedig vond dat hij me belde, maar ik heb hem ook gezegd dat ik geen enkel begrip kan opbrengen voor de manoeuvre van Groenewegen. Dat kan ik gewoon niet." (3/3)
Ronde van Polen · 6 uur geleden
Lefevere wil nog steeds juridische vervolging van Groenewegen
Lefevere riep gisteren al dat hij van plan in om Groenewegen voor de rechter te slepen en de Belg denkt daar een dag later niet anders over. "We hebben al een klachtenbrief gestuurd naar de UCI en de ploeg zal bij de Poolse politie ook klacht in dienen voor opzettelijke mishandeling en het toebrengen van verwondingen. De politie heeft de fiets van Jakobsen in beslag genomen." (2/3)
Ronde van Polen · 6 uur geleden
Lefevere: 'Jakobsen heeft alle botten in zijn gezicht gebroken'
"Fabio Jakobsen heeft alle botten in zijn gezicht gebroken. Het is heel erg", zegt zijn ploegbaas Patrick Lefevere tegen Sporza. "We blijven bidden dat hij het overleeft. Zijn familie is op weg naar Polen, in het gezelschap van onze psycholoog." (1/3)
Ronde van Polen · 7 uur geleden
Deze renners kunnen door de valpartij in de massasprint niet meer van start vandaag:

  • Fabio Jakobsen 🇳🇱 (diverse zware verwondingen)
  • Dylan Groenewegen 🇳🇱 (uit koers gezet)
  • Edu Prades 🇪🇸 (breuk in hals)
  • Damien Touzé 🇫🇷 (gebroken vinger)
  • Marc Sarreau 🇫🇷 (schouderblessure)
Ronde van Polen · 10 uur geleden
De korte persconferentie is inmiddels voorbij. We zullen het uiteraard hier melden zodra er weer nieuws is rondom Fabio Jakobsen.
Ronde van Polen · 10 uur geleden
Jakobsen heeft moeite met ademhaling
"Er zijn geen complicaties na de operatie", zegt dokter Pawel Gruenpeter. "Daarom zijn we optimistisch. Er is geen sprake van hersenletsel, de patiënt heeft wel moeite met de ademhaling door verwondingen aan de borst."
Ronde van Polen · 10 uur geleden
Het ziekenhuis kondigt aan dat er rond 14.00 uur een volgende update komt over Jakobsen.
Ronde van Polen · 10 uur geleden
Er wordt vandaag een poging ondernomen om Jakobsen te laten ontwaken uit zijn kunstmatige coma, meldt het ziekenhuis verder.
Ronde van Polen · 10 uur geleden
Jakobsen vijf uur lang geopereerd
Afgelopen nacht is Fabio Jakobsen vijf uur lang geopereerd. De conditie van de renner is nu ernstig maar stabiel, meldt het ziekenhuis op de persconferentie. De verwondingen aan het gezicht zijn het ernstigst.
Ronde van Polen · 10 uur geleden
Rond deze tijd zo in het St. Barbara Ziekenhuis in Sosnowiec de persconferentie moeten beginnen. We zijn nog in afwachting en zullen het uiteraard melden zodra er nieuws is.
Ronde van Polen · 11 uur geleden
Om 8.00 uur persconferentie over Jakobsen
Poolse media melden dat er om 8.00 uur een persconferentie wordt gegeven in het St. Barbara Ziekenhuis in Sosnowiec. Daar is Jakobsen behandeld aan zijn verwondingen.
