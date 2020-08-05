Goedenavond en welkom in het liveblog van de openingsetappe van de Ronde van Polen, die ontsierd is door een dramatische valpartij van Fabio Jakobsen na een sprintduel met Dylan Groenewegen.

  • Ronde van Polen
  • Zware val Jakobsen
  • Verwondingen onduidelijk
Ronde van Polen · een paar seconden geleden
'Jakobsen in kunstmatige coma gebracht'
Fabio Jakobsen is in kunstmatige coma gebracht en in een ambulance afgevoerd, melden Sporza en verschillende Poolse media. Deze informatie is nog onbevestigd. Volgens Renaat Schotte, een bekende wielerverslaggever van Sporza, zijn er bij Jakobsen verschillende reanimatiepogingen gedaan.
Ronde van Polen · 9 minuten geleden
Groenewegen gediskwalificeerd in Ronde van Polen
Dylan Groenewegen is definitief gediskwalificeerd in de openingsetappe van de Ronde van Polen voor het veroorzaken van de zware valpartij van Fabio Jakobsen. Dat blijkt uit de uitslagenlijst van de organisatie op de officiële website. Jakobsen wordt door de organisatie als winnaar aangemerkt.
Ronde van Polen · 34 minuten geleden
Ook Dylan Groenewegen is flink gehavend na de door hem veroorzaakte valpartij in de openingsetappe van de Ronde van Polen. Op deze foto is te zien dat hij meerdere schaafplekken op rug, armen en zitvlak heeft. De zorgen zijn er natuurlijk vooral om Fabio Jakobsen.
Ronde van Polen · 38 minuten geleden
'Jakobsen is bij bewustzijn'
Fabio Jakobsen is bij bewustzijn, meldt een journalist van de Poolse wielerwebsite rowery.org. De Nederlands kampioen wordt op dit moment nog altijd behandeld door de artsen. Deceuninck-Quick-Step heeft nog geen verdere mededelingen gedaan over de gezondheidssituatie van Jakobsen.
Ronde van Polen · 42 minuten geleden
Sarreau wordt naar ziekenhuis vervoerd
Marc Sarreau, die in het zog van Fabio Jakobsen ook zwaar ten val kwam, is bij bewustzijn en wordt met een ambulance naar het ziekenhuis vervoerd, meldt zijn ploeg Groupama-FDJ. Hij laat daar röntgenfoto's maken om zijn verwondingen in kaart te brengen.
Ronde van Polen · één uur geleden
Een foto zegt meer dan duizend woorden. Fabio Jakobsen valt buiten beeld en achter de boarding na het contact met Dylan Groenewegen. Zijn fiets vliegt nog in de lucht.
Ronde van Polen · één uur geleden
Koersdirecteur: Groenewegen wordt gediskwalificeerd
Czesław Lang, de koersdirecteur van de Ronde van Polen, kondigt bij de Poolse wielerwebsite rowery.org dat Dylan Groenewegen wordt gediskwalificeerd. Hij gaat met de koersorganisatie nog naar verdere sancties kijken voor de renner van Jumbo-Visma.
Ronde van Polen · één uur geleden
Dylan Groenewegen komt al vallend over de streep in Katowice. De verwondingen bij de sprinter van Jumbo-Visma lijken op het eerste oog mee te vallen, maar hij zal vooral een groot schuldgevoel hebben voor het veroorzaken van de dramatische valpartij van Fabio Jakobsen.
Ronde van Polen · één uur geleden
Fabio Jakobsen wordt uitvoerig behandeld door de medici na zijn horrorcrash in de openingsrit van de Ronde van Polen. Het is nog niet duidelijk hoe het met de Nederlands kampioen op de weg is.
Ronde van Polen · één uur geleden
De finishstreep in de openingsetappe van de Ronde van Polen lag op een weg in de Poolse stad Katowice, die afliep en waar de renners snelheden van zeker 70 kilometer per uur bereiken.
Ronde van Polen · één uur geleden
Groenewegen wint etappe, Jakobsen valt zwaar
Dylan Groenewegen wint de openingsetappe in de Ronde van Polen, maar de zorgen zijn er om Fabio Jakobsen. De Nederlands kampioen wordt in de laatste meters van de sprint op topsnelheid in de hekken gereden door Groenewegen, die al vallend over de streep komt. Jakobsen komt ook zwaar in botsing met een fotograaf langs de kant.
Ronde van Polen · 2 uur geleden
In de openingsetappe van de Ronde van Polen zijn er nog 5 kilometer te rijden. Ondanks een reeks valpartijen zitten Dylan Groenewegen en Fabio Jakobsen nog van voren. Zij gaan zich vanzelfsprekend tonen in de massasprint, maar wie is de snelste straten van Katowice?
Ronde van Polen · 2 uur geleden
In de Ronde van Polen meldt een Nederlander zich aan het front van de openingsetappe. Het is Julius van den Berg, een renner van EF Education First. Hij heeft met zijn drie medekoplopers nog een kleine voorsprong van twintig seconden op het peloton. Er zijn nog 20 kilometer te gaan in de eerste etappe, waar een massasprint wordt verwacht. Slaan Dylan Groenewegen en Fabio Jakobsen toe op de Poolse wegen?
Terug omhoog