Zware val Jakobsen

renner in kunstmatige coma

Geen hersenletsel

Situatie ernstig, maar stabiel

Groenewegen gediskwalificeerd

Welkom in het liveblog van de nasleep van de valpartij van Fabio Jakobsen in de Ronde van Polen. De Nederlands kampioen op de weg ligt zwaargewond in een ziekenhuis nadat hij door landgenoot Dylan Groenewegen in de hekken werd gereden. Momenteel ligt dit liveblog even stil, maar als er nieuws is over de toestand van Jakobsen dan melden we dat uiteraard meteen. Vanaf 07.00 uur houden we je weer helemaal op de hoogte.