- Zware val Jakobsen
- renner in kunstmatige coma
- Geen hersenletsel
- Situatie ernstig, maar stabiel
- Groenewegen gediskwalificeerd
Massive crash on the finish line in stage 1 of 🇵🇱@Tour_de_Pologne! #TDP20 (📺@sport_tvppl)
Keep fighting Fabio 👊🙏
- Niki Terpstra
Niki Terpstra
Met heel mijn hart hoop ik dat het goed komt met @FabioJakobsen en met de man langs de kant.
- Sep Vanmarcke
Sep Vanmarcke
My thoughts are with @FabioJakobsen and his family and loved ones! #keepfightingchamp . And his second family @deceuninck_qst ❤
- Steven de jongh
Steven de jongh
Onze gedachten gaan uit naar Fabio Jakobsen. We wensen hem veel sterkte in zijn strijd. 🧡
- KNWU
KNWU
Worst crash I’ve ever seen. Praying everyone is ok
- VandeVelde,Christian
VandeVelde,Christian
De fotograaf op wie Fabio Jakobsen langs de kant botste, maakt het naar omstandigheden goed, blijkt uit deze foto van het Poolse persbureau PPA. De man stond vlak voor de streep ruim achter de dranghekken om een foto van de eindsprint te maken, maar kon de vallende Jakobsen niet meer ontwijken.
The referee after #TDP20 crash. He's ok. Picture from Polish Press Agency
Let’s pray for my friend @FabioJakobsen !
- PHILIPPE GILBERT
PHILIPPE GILBERT
On days like this the only thing you can do is call your wife and kids and say you love them.
- Thomas De Gendt
Thomas De Gendt
Every year the same silly downhill sprint in the @Tour_de_Pologne. Every year i ask myself why the organisation thinks it‘s a good idea. Bunch sprints are dangerous enough, you don’t need a downhill finish with 80kph! @cpacycling
- Simon Geschke
Simon Geschke
I was the first to help @FabioJakobsen . To hold his head. Just by looking at the picture one can understand the shock of the accident. Stay strong my friend. 💪🏼😔
- Florian Senechal-Staelens
Florian Senechal-Staelens
Our rider @FabioJakobsen is being tended to by the doctors after his crash in #TDP20.
- Deceuninck-QuickStep
Deceuninck-QuickStep
I go to court this kind of actions have to be out of cycling. This is an criminel fact mister @GroenewegenD
- Patrick Lefevere
Patrick Lefevere
They have to put this guy of @TeamJumbo in jail 😡
- Patrick Lefevere
Patrick Lefevere
