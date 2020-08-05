Rondearts: Jakobsen verkeert in levensgevaar

Fabio Jakobsen verkeert in levensgevaar, meldt de rondearts van de Ronde van Polen aan verschillende media in Polen. "Zijn toestand is erg slecht", aldus Barbara Jerschina. "We hebben te maken met een ernstig craniocerebraal trauma (hersenletsel, red.). Zijn hart werkte wel heel goed. Hij vecht voor zijn leven. Laten we onze vingers voor hem kruisen. Hij heeft veel bloed verloren."