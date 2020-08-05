Goedenavond en welkom in het liveblog van de nasleep van de valpartij van Fabio Jakobsen in de Ronde van Polen. De Nederlands kampioen op de weg ligt in levensgevaar in een ziekenhuis nadat hij door landgenoot Dylan Groenewegen in de hekken werd gereden.

Ronde van Polen · 12 minuten geleden
Ook Philipsen viel hard, maar maakt het goed
Jasper Philipsen, de renner van UAE Team Emirates die hard over Dylan Groenewegen viel in de Ronde van Polen, maakt het goed, zo laat hij weten via Twitter. De Belg heeft alleen wat schaafplekken overgehouden aan de valpartij. "Dit is niet de manier hoe ik de streep wilde passeren. Maar ik maak mij nu het meest zorgen om Fabio Jakobsen", aldus Philipsen.
Ronde van Polen · 27 minuten geleden
Ziekenhuisdirecteur: Geen hersenletsel bij Jakobsen
Fabio Jakobsen heeft geen hersenletsel opgelopen bij zijn zware valpartij in de Ronde van Polen, meldt de adjunct-directeur van het ziekenhuis in Sosnowiec in gesprek met de Poolse sportzender TVP Sport. Ook is het ruggenmerg intact gebleven. Wel heeft Jakobsen schade opgelopen aan zijn borst. Zijn situatie is op dit moment stabiel, maar in levensgevaar. Morgen kan het ziekenhuis de verwondingen bij Jakobsen beter diagnosticeren.
Ronde van Polen · één uur geleden
'Groenewegen uit Ronde van Polen gezet'
Dylan Groenewegen is uit de Ronde van Polen gezet voor het veroorzaken van de dramatische valpartij van Fabio Jakobsen. Dat meldt de Poolse sportzender TVP Sport. De renner van Jumbo-Visma werd eerst alleen nog gediskwalificeerd in de openingsrit. Groenewegen hangt ook een zware straf van de UCI boven het hoofd, want de international wielerfederatie kondigde een uur geleden aan dat de zaak is ingediend bij de licentiecommissie.
Ronde van Polen · één uur geleden
Rond middernacht nieuwe update over Jakobsen
Pawla Gruenpetera, de adjunct-directeur van het ziekenhuis in Sosnowiec, verwacht over twee uur een nieuwe update te kunnen geven over de toestand van Fabio Jakobsen. Bij de renner van Deceuninck-Quick-Step wordt op dit moment een verdere diagnose gesteld, waarna hij wordt geopereerd, aldus de bestuurder in gesprek met de Poolse sportzender TVP Sport. Jakobsen wordt nog altijd in kunstmatige coma gehouden.
Ronde van Polen · één uur geleden
Sarreau heeft zware schouderblessure en knieletsel
Marc Sarreau, de renner van Groupama-FDJ, heeft een zware schouderblessure en schade aan zijn kniebanden opgelopen bij de valpartij in het zog van Fabio Jakobsen en Dylan Groenewegen. Dat meldt zijn Franse ploeg. Sarreau, die door een loskomend dranghek ten val kwam, blijft de komende nacht in het ziekenhuis.
Ronde van Polen · één uur geleden
Woordvoerder ziekenhuis: Jakobsen wordt geopereerd
Fabio Jakobsen wordt door een team van chirurgen en orthopeden geopereerd in een ziekenhuis in Sosnowiec. Dat laat een woordvoerder van het ziekenhuis weten in gesprek met TVP Sport, een Poolse sportzender. De zegsman zegt ook dat Jakobsens ademhaling stabiel is.
Ronde van Polen · 2 uur geleden
Deceuninck-Quick-Step dankt alle mensen voor de steun voor Fabio Jakobsen. "Wanneer we meer nieuws hebben, laten we het jullie weten. Dank vanuit de grond van ons hart voor alle steun", schrijft de Belgische formatie. In de verklaring worden geen mededelingen gedaan over de toestand van Jakobsen.
Ronde van Polen · 2 uur geleden
UCI veroordeelt 'gevaarlijke' actie Groenewegen
Dylan Groenewegen wacht zware sancties voor het veroorzaken van de valpartij van Fabio Jakobsen in de openingsetappe van de Ronde van Polen. De UCI heeft de actie van de renner van Jumbo-Visma neergelegd bij de tuchtcommissie van de internationale wielerfederatie om om sancties te vragen. De internationale wielerfederatie spreekt van "onaanvaardbaar" en "gevaarlijk" gedrag.
Ronde van Polen · 2 uur geleden
Jumbo-Visma: 'Bieden onze excuses aan'
Jumbo-Visma stuurt een verklaring uit na de dramatische val van Fabio Jakobsen, die werd veroorzaakt door Dylan Groenewegen. "Onze gedachten gaan uit naar Fabio Jakobsen en andere mensen die betrokken zijn bij de verschrikkelijke valpartij van vandaag in de Ronde van Polen. Crashes als deze mogen niet gebeuren. Wij bieden onze oprechte excuses aan en we zullen intern bespreken wat er is gebeurd voordat we een verdere verklaring kunnen afleggen."
Ronde van Polen · 2 uur geleden
Volgens de rondearts van de Ronde van Polen heeft Fabio Jakobsen bij zijn val zijn gehemelte en zijn luchtpijp verbrijzeld.
Ronde van Polen · 3 uur geleden

Rondearts: Jakobsen verkeert in levensgevaar
Fabio Jakobsen verkeert in levensgevaar, meldt de rondearts van de Ronde van Polen aan verschillende media in Polen. "Zijn toestand is erg slecht", aldus Barbara Jerschina. "We hebben te maken met een ernstig craniocerebraal trauma (hersenletsel, red.). Zijn hart werkte wel heel goed. Hij vecht voor zijn leven. Laten we onze vingers voor hem kruisen. Hij heeft veel bloed verloren."

Ronde van Polen · 3 uur geleden
Het is nog altijd niet duidelijk hoe het met Fabio Jakobsen en Dylan Groenewegen gaat. Ook de toestand van de fotograaf langs de kant, die werd geraakt door Jakobsen, is nog ongewis. Zowel Deceuninck-Quick-Step als de organisatie van de Ronde van Polen doet nog geen mededelingen over de gezondheidssituatie van de betrokkenen.
Ronde van Polen · 3 uur geleden
In het zog van Fabio Jakobsen zijn er nog veel meer renners hard ten val gekomen. Damien Touzé van Cofidis is bij bewustzijn en is overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis voor verder onderzoek, meldt zijn Franse ploeg. Eduard Prades van Movistar viel hard op zijn onderrug en schouder en wordt eveneens in een ziekenhuis in de finishplaats Katowice gecontroleerd.
Ronde van Polen · 3 uur geleden
'Jakobsen in kunstmatige coma gebracht'
Fabio Jakobsen is in kunstmatige coma gebracht en in een ambulance afgevoerd, melden Sporza en verschillende Poolse media. Deze informatie is nog onbevestigd. Volgens Renaat Schotte, een bekende wielerverslaggever van Sporza, zijn er bij Jakobsen verschillende reanimatiepogingen gedaan.
Ronde van Polen · 3 uur geleden
Groenewegen gediskwalificeerd in Ronde van Polen
Dylan Groenewegen is definitief gediskwalificeerd in de openingsetappe van de Ronde van Polen voor het veroorzaken van de zware valpartij van Fabio Jakobsen. Dat blijkt uit de uitslagenlijst van de organisatie op de officiële website. Jakobsen wordt door de organisatie als winnaar aangemerkt.
Ronde van Polen · 4 uur geleden
Ook Dylan Groenewegen is flink gehavend na de door hem veroorzaakte valpartij in de openingsetappe van de Ronde van Polen. Op deze foto is te zien dat hij meerdere schaafplekken op rug, armen en zitvlak heeft. De zorgen zijn er natuurlijk vooral om Fabio Jakobsen.
Ronde van Polen · 4 uur geleden
'Jakobsen is bij bewustzijn'
Fabio Jakobsen is bij bewustzijn, meldt een journalist van de Poolse wielerwebsite rowery.org. De Nederlands kampioen wordt op dit moment nog altijd behandeld door de artsen. Deceuninck-Quick-Step heeft nog geen verdere mededelingen gedaan over de gezondheidssituatie van Jakobsen.
Ronde van Polen · 4 uur geleden
Sarreau wordt naar ziekenhuis vervoerd
Marc Sarreau, die in het zog van Fabio Jakobsen ook zwaar ten val kwam, is bij bewustzijn en wordt met een ambulance naar het ziekenhuis vervoerd, meldt zijn ploeg Groupama-FDJ. Hij laat daar röntgenfoto's maken om zijn verwondingen in kaart te brengen.
Ronde van Polen · 4 uur geleden
Een foto zegt meer dan duizend woorden. Fabio Jakobsen valt buiten beeld en achter de boarding na het contact met Dylan Groenewegen. Zijn fiets vliegt nog in de lucht.
Ronde van Polen · 4 uur geleden
Koersdirecteur: Groenewegen wordt gediskwalificeerd
Czesław Lang, de koersdirecteur van de Ronde van Polen, kondigt bij de Poolse wielerwebsite rowery.org dat Dylan Groenewegen wordt gediskwalificeerd. Hij gaat met de koersorganisatie nog naar verdere sancties kijken voor de renner van Jumbo-Visma.
Ronde van Polen · 4 uur geleden
Dylan Groenewegen komt al vallend over de streep in Katowice. De verwondingen bij de sprinter van Jumbo-Visma lijken op het eerste oog mee te vallen, maar hij zal vooral een groot schuldgevoel hebben voor het veroorzaken van de dramatische valpartij van Fabio Jakobsen.
Ronde van Polen · 4 uur geleden
Fabio Jakobsen wordt uitvoerig behandeld door de medici na zijn horrorcrash in de openingsrit van de Ronde van Polen. Het is nog niet duidelijk hoe het met de Nederlands kampioen op de weg is.
Ronde van Polen · 4 uur geleden
De finishstreep in de openingsetappe van de Ronde van Polen lag op een weg in de Poolse stad Katowice, die afliep en waar de renners snelheden van zeker 70 kilometer per uur bereiken.
Ronde van Polen · 4 uur geleden
Groenewegen wint etappe, Jakobsen valt zwaar
Dylan Groenewegen wint de openingsetappe in de Ronde van Polen, maar de zorgen zijn er om Fabio Jakobsen. De Nederlands kampioen wordt in de laatste meters van de sprint op topsnelheid in de hekken gereden door Groenewegen, die al vallend over de streep komt. Jakobsen komt ook zwaar in botsing met een fotograaf langs de kant.
Ronde van Polen · 5 uur geleden
In de openingsetappe van de Ronde van Polen zijn er nog 5 kilometer te rijden. Ondanks een reeks valpartijen zitten Dylan Groenewegen en Fabio Jakobsen nog van voren. Zij gaan zich vanzelfsprekend tonen in de massasprint, maar wie is de snelste straten van Katowice?
Ronde van Polen · 5 uur geleden
In de Ronde van Polen meldt een Nederlander zich aan het front van de openingsetappe. Het is Julius van den Berg, een renner van EF Education First. Hij heeft met zijn drie medekoplopers nog een kleine voorsprong van twintig seconden op het peloton. Er zijn nog 20 kilometer te gaan in de eerste etappe, waar een massasprint wordt verwacht. Slaan Dylan Groenewegen en Fabio Jakobsen toe op de Poolse wegen?
