- Jakobsen vijf uur lang geopereerd
- Vrijdag poging om uit coma te halen
- Renner buiten levensgevaar
Massive crash on the finish line in stage 1 of 🇵🇱@Tour_de_Pologne! #TDP20 (📺@sport_tvppl)
- World Cycling Stats
And they're off! 💨💨 151.5km, stage 2 #tdp20
- Tour de Pologne
Dziś dla odmiany również bardzo szybki finisz na lekkim zjeździe 🚴♂️🇵🇱 #tdp20
- Olek Sieradzki
Kamil Małecki faktycznie jedzie w koszulce lidera klasyfikacji generalnej, no to robi się gruba sprawa 🙃 #tdp20
- Olek Sieradzki
Opole. Start soon #tdp20
- Tour de Pologne
Kamil Malecki mag van de Ronde van Polen vandaag in de leiderstrui starten, omdat hij de eerst gefinishte renner van gisteren is die vandaag nog van start gaat. De Poolse renner en zijn ploeg Team CCC vinden het vanwege de ernstige val van Jakobsen en Sarreau niet passend om de trui te dragen, maar de reglementen van de koers maken dat niet mogelijk.
Update from the start of #tdp20 stage two ⤵️ #ForzaFabio
- CCC Team
We will start this afternoon's #TDP20 stage 2 (Opole-Zabrze, 151.5 kilometers) in six, but at all times thinking of @FabioJakobsen. #ForzaFabio
- Deceuninck-QuickStep
Próba wybudzenia @FabioJakobsen będzie prowadzona stopniowo i najprawdopodobniej nastąpi dopiero jutro w godzinach porannych. Stan zdrowia bez zmian. Dzisiejszy briefing prasowy odwołany. @sport_tvppl #TDP20
- Patryk Pancewicz
Ik vind het verschrikkelijk wat er gisteren gebeurd is. Ik kan de woorden niet vinden om te beschrijven hoe erg ik het vind voor Fabio en anderen die zijn gevallen of geraakt. Op dit moment is vooral de gezondheid van Fabio het allerbelangrijkste. Ik denk aan hem, constant.
- Dylan Groenewegen
I've watched the final & crash of yesterday's @tourdepologne sprint like 30 times and the brutality of the crash is still shocking. I really hope that Fabio & the race official will be ok. My thoughts go out to their family, friends and teammates! 🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼
- Marcel Kittel
We want all of the Wolfpack to pull together and get behind our friend and colleague Fabio Jakobsen. Please download and repost this image with your own words of support for him, using #ForzaFabio!
- Deceuninck-QuickStep
Fabio Jakobsen had facial surgery during the night. His situation is stable at the moment and later today the doctors will try to wake Fabio up. More information will be published when available. Again, we want to thank you all for the huge support! Photo: @GettySport
- Deceuninck-QuickStep
💥 Evenepoel: “Debería ser suspendido de por vida. ¡Maldita sea! Debería darte vergüenza” ❌ Evenepoel pide la suspensión de por vida para Groenewegen. Minutos después ha borrado el tweet.
- COPEdaleando
Malas noticias para @eduprades, quien tras su caída en Polonia presenta una pequeña fractura en una de sus vértebras cervicales. Más info ↓↓ ¡Mucho ánimo, Edu! Reiteramos nuestro apoyo hacia todo el @deceuninck_qst y la familia y amigos de @FabioJakobsen. Hoping for good news!
- Movistar Team
The move by Groenewegen was one that has been made by sprinters many times. A correct DQ. But the barrier set-up @Tour_de_Pologne was not up to standard, nor are safety standards @UCI_cycling. How about final km safety standards instead of measuring sock height?
- Robbie McEwen AM
Poolse media melden dat er om 8.00 uur een persconferentie wordt gegeven in het St. Barbara Ziekenhuis in Sosnowiec. Daar is Jakobsen behandeld aan zijn verwondingen.
Yesterday's final sprint ended in a crash on the finish line. We feared the worst, but Fabio's condition is now still serious but stabilised. We thank the many medics involved in helping all the injured riders. Please see the UCI and race organisation statement below #tdp20
- Tour de Pologne
Keep fighting Fabio 👊🙏
- Niki Terpstra
