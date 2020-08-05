- Ronde van Polen
- Zware val Jakobsen
- Jakobsen verkeert in levensgevaar
- Groenewegen gediskwalificeerd
On days like this the only thing you can do is call your wife and kids and say you love them.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Thomas De Gendt
- Moment van plaatsen
Every year the same silly downhill sprint in the @Tour_de_Pologne. Every year i ask myself why the organisation thinks it‘s a good idea. Bunch sprints are dangerous enough, you don’t need a downhill finish with 80kph! @cpacycling
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Simon Geschke
- Moment van plaatsen
I was the first to help @FabioJakobsen . To hold his head. Just by looking at the picture one can understand the shock of the accident. Stay strong my friend. 💪🏼😔
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Florian Senechal-Staelens
- Moment van plaatsen
Our rider @FabioJakobsen is being tended to by the doctors after his crash in #TDP20.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Deceuninck-QuickStep
- Moment van plaatsen
I go to court this kind of actions have to be out of cycling. This is an criminel fact mister @GroenewegenD
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Patrick Lefevere
- Moment van plaatsen
They have to put this guy of @TeamJumbo in jail 😡
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Patrick Lefevere
- Moment van plaatsen
Massive crash on the finish line in stage 1 of 🇵🇱@Tour_de_Pologne! #TDP20 (📺@sport_tvppl)
- Avatar
- Auteur
- World Cycling Stats
- Moment van plaatsen
Official start of the fist stage of 2020 tour de pologne has started @ 3:51pm! #tdp20
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Tour de Pologne
- Moment van plaatsen