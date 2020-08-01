Goedemiddag en welkom in ons liveblog over de Strade Bianche, de eerste World Tour-koers sinds de start van de coronacrisis. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van de ontwikkelingen in de wedstrijd.

  • Start 13.40 uur
  • 184 km (63 km onverhard)
  • Van der Poel een van de favorieten
Strade Bianche · 4 minuten geleden
Start - De Strade Bianche, de eerste World Tour-koers sinds de 'coronabreak', is onderweg.
Strade Bianche · 5 minuten geleden
De Strade Bianche is al loodzwaar en de weersomstandigheden vandaag maken het er niet makkelijker op. Het is namelijk behoorlijk warm in Siena en omstreken vandaag: het kwik stijgt er momenteel tot zo'n 35 graden Celsius.
Strade Bianche · 7 minuten geleden
Strade Bianche · 9 minuten geleden
De Strade Bianche staat bekend om de onverharde stroken. In het parcours van deze editie zijn elf van dit soort stroken opgenomen, die in totaal 63 kilometer beslaan. De zwaarste is de Monte Sante Marie, een strook van liefst 11,5 kilometer. De renners krijgen die na 130 kilometer voor de kiezen.
Strade Bianche · 11 minuten geleden
Julian Alaphillippe won de Strade Bianche van vorig jaar en is ook nu weer een van de topfavorieten. Over concurrentie heeft de Fransman beslist niet te klagen. Om maar een paar namen te noemen: Jakob Fuglsang, Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel en Greg van Avermaet.
Strade Bianche · 16 minuten geleden
De Strade Bianche is een nog relatief jonge koers. De wedstrijd werd in 2007 pas voor het eerst verreden. Desalniettemin heeft de wedstrijd in de afgelopen jaren vanwege het vaak spectaculaire verloop een enorm aanzien gekregen in de wielerwereld. Dat komt ook door het imposante lijstje aan oud-winnaars, waarop onder anderen de namen van Fabian Cancellara, Phillipe Gilbert, Michal Kwiatkowski en Julian Alaphillippe prijken.
Strade Bianche · 21 minuten geleden
Het profiel van de Strade Bianche, die om 13.40 uur gaat beginnen. Start en finish is dus in Siena. De koers is 184 kilometer lang.
Strade Bianche · 2 uur geleden
Fietsen Van Dijk en Brand gestolen voor Strade Bianche
Een slecht begin van de dag voor de vrouwenploeg van Trek-Segafredo, want afgelopen nacht zijn er namelijk zes racefietsen gestolen. Dat meldt de ploeg op Twitter. Onder meer de fietsen van Ellen van Dijk en Lucinda Brand zijn ontvreemd. Volgens de ploeg hebben de daders het dak van de vrachtwagen opengemaakt om bij de fietsen te kunnen komen. De vrouwen rijden nu op reservefietsen. Opvallend is dat de fietsen van kopvrouw Longo Borghini niet zijn gestolen. De Strade Bianche voor vrouwen begint om 11.55 uur.
