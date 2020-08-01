- Start 13.40 uur
- 184 km (63 km onverhard)
- Van der Poel een van de favorieten
The riders are off 😍😍 #StradeBianche
- Lotto Soudal
Al foglio firma c'è @GregVanAvermaet e la sua @CCCProTeam | @GregVanAvermaet and his @CCCProTeam at the signature check. #StradeBianche
- Strade Bianche
#StradeBianche 🇮🇹 The women's race has started to split apart after passing over the third gravel sector! Around 40 riders remain at the head of the race inside 90km left to race 👊
- Mitchelton-SCOTT
#StradeBianche 🇮🇹 The peloton have rolled out of Siena and the women are officially racing! 🥳
- Mitchelton-SCOTT
#StradeBianche 🇮🇹 Less than an hour until the women’s WorldTour returns! 🙌 Here’s a look at the course as the peloton wind through the Tuscany hills before racing back into Siena 🏁https://t.co/Hzw07g1avr
- Mitchelton-SCOTT
Good morning from #StradeBianche @eolo_it @ENIT_italia
- Strade Bianche
