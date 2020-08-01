Goedemiddag en welkom in ons liveblog over de Strade Bianche, de eerste World Tour-koers sinds de start van de coronacrisis. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van de ontwikkelingen in de wedstrijd.

  • 184 km (63 km onverhard)
  • Van der Poel een van de favorieten
Strade Bianche · een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 km - Wie zien we daar ineens bij de achtervolgers? Annemiek van Vleuten! De topfavoriete heeft duidelijk nog niet opgegeven en sluit aan bij het groepje met Van Dijk. Dat groepje heeft iets meer dan tweeënhalve minuut achterstand op koploper Mavi Garcia.
Strade Bianche · 12 minuten geleden
Nog 118 km - Bij de mannen gaat Simon Pellaud nog aan de leiding. Hij heeft ongeveer drieënhalve minuut voorsprong op het peloton met Mathieu van der Poel.
Strade Bianche · 21 minuten geleden
De aanvalspoging van Van Dijk is van korte duur. Ze is weer gegrepen door het groepje achtervolgers, dat nog maar een halve minuut voorsprong heeft op de groep met Van Vleuten . Mavi Garcia rijdt alleen aan kop en heeft ruim drie minuten voorsprong op de achtervolgers. Van Vleuten zit daar weer een eind achter. Een nieuwe zege voor de Nederlandse is heel ver weg. Er zijn nog 25 kilometers te rijden.
Strade Bianche · 33 minuten geleden
Ellen van Dijk heeft genoeg van de samenwerking in de achtervolgende groep en trekt ten aanval. Kan ze Garcia bijhalen?
Strade Bianche · 37 minuten geleden
Bij de vrouwen trapt de Spaanse koploper Mavi Garcia flink door. Ze heeft al twee minuten te pakken op het groepje met Van Dijk. Het peloton met de grote favorieten zit daar weer anderhalve minuut achter.
Strade Bianche · 38 minuten geleden
Nog 133 km - Simon Pellaud rijdt nu alleen aan kop in de mannenwedstrijd. Hij heeft ongeveer een halve minuut te pakken op drie achtervolgers. Daar zit Corné van Kessel niet meer bij: hij rijdt ergens tussen het peloton en de eerste achtervolgers in.
Strade Bianche · één uur geleden
Nog 139 km - De voorsprong van de kopgroep slinkt rap. De zes renners, onder wie dus Corné van Kessel, hebben nog maar een gaatje van dertig seconden.
Strade Bianche · één uur geleden
Bij de vrouwen is een groepje van elf ten aanval getrokken. Ellen van Dijk is de enige Nederlandse in het groepje zonder grote topfavorieten. Het is nog 47 kilometer tot aan de finish.
Strade Bianche · één uur geleden
Nog 154 km - De zeskoppige kopgroep heeft iets meer dan twee minuten voorsprong op het peloton. Nog even alle namen: Corné van Kessel, Benjamin Declercq, Nicola Bagioli, Simon Pellaud, Quentin Pacher en Iuri Filosi.
Strade Bianche · één uur geleden
De Strade Bianche levert nu al prachtige plaatjes op, zoals deze van de vrouwenwedstrijd. Ellen van Dijk rijdt op deze foto vooraan. Dat doet ze op de fiets van Koen de Kort, omdat haar eigen fiets vannacht is gestolen.
Strade Bianche · één uur geleden
Nog 159 km - De vluchters komen samen. We hebben een kopgroep van zes man. Het groepje heeft een voorsprong van een kleine anderhalve minuut.
Strade Bianche · 2 uur geleden
Nog 164 km - De Zwitser Simone Pellaud gaat alleen aan de leiding. Kort achter hem rijdt een groepje met onder anderen Corné van Kessel. Daarachter zit dan weer het peloton.
Strade Bianche · 2 uur geleden
De uitgesproken favoriet bij de vrouwenwedstrijd: Annemiek van Vleuten. Ze zit - uiteraard - nog gewoon in de voorste groep.
Strade Bianche · 2 uur geleden
Nog 172 km - Corné van Kessel probeert het maar eens. De Nederlander van Circus Wanty-Gobert, die op een later moment is ingevlogen om zijn ploeggenoot Maurits Lammertink te vervangen, probeert weg te komen. Zijn poging is echter van korte duur.
Strade Bianche · 2 uur geleden
Start - De Strade Bianche, de eerste World Tour-koers sinds de 'coronabreak', is onderweg.
Strade Bianche · 2 uur geleden
De Strade Bianche is al loodzwaar en de weersomstandigheden vandaag maken het er niet makkelijker op. Het is namelijk behoorlijk warm in Siena en omstreken vandaag: het kwik stijgt er momenteel tot zo'n 35 graden Celsius.
Strade Bianche · 2 uur geleden
Strade Bianche · 2 uur geleden
De Strade Bianche staat bekend om de onverharde stroken. In het parcours van deze editie zijn elf van dit soort stroken opgenomen, die in totaal 63 kilometer beslaan. De zwaarste is de Monte Sante Marie, een strook van liefst 11,5 kilometer. De renners krijgen die na 130 kilometer voor de kiezen.
Strade Bianche · 2 uur geleden
Julian Alaphillippe won de Strade Bianche van vorig jaar en is ook nu weer een van de topfavorieten. Over concurrentie heeft de Fransman beslist niet te klagen. Om maar een paar namen te noemen: Jakob Fuglsang, Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel en Greg van Avermaet.
Strade Bianche · 2 uur geleden
De Strade Bianche is een nog relatief jonge koers. De wedstrijd werd in 2007 pas voor het eerst verreden. Desalniettemin heeft de wedstrijd in de afgelopen jaren vanwege het vaak spectaculaire verloop een enorm aanzien gekregen in de wielerwereld. Dat komt ook door het imposante lijstje aan oud-winnaars, waarop onder anderen de namen van Fabian Cancellara, Phillipe Gilbert, Michal Kwiatkowski en Julian Alaphillippe prijken.
Strade Bianche · 2 uur geleden
Het profiel van de Strade Bianche, die om 13.40 uur gaat beginnen. Start en finish is dus in Siena. De koers is 184 kilometer lang.
Strade Bianche · 4 uur geleden
Fietsen Van Dijk en Brand gestolen voor Strade Bianche
Een slecht begin van de dag voor de vrouwenploeg van Trek-Segafredo, want afgelopen nacht zijn er namelijk zes racefietsen gestolen. Dat meldt de ploeg op Twitter. Onder meer de fietsen van Ellen van Dijk en Lucinda Brand zijn ontvreemd. Volgens de ploeg hebben de daders het dak van de vrachtwagen opengemaakt om bij de fietsen te kunnen komen. De vrouwen rijden nu op reservefietsen. Opvallend is dat de fietsen van kopvrouw Longo Borghini niet zijn gestolen. De Strade Bianche voor vrouwen begint om 11.55 uur.
