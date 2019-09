Vluchters krijgen weinig ruimte van peloton in bergrit Vuelta

Hard crash today fored me to abandon #lavuelta . Nothing broke but a big cut in my face. Thanks to all friends, fans and medical staff in the hospital in Toledo for the support and help. I am so sorry to leave @primozroglic and @jumbovisma_road but I am sure they will finish it off tomorrow 👊👊👊 Hope to be back in the worlds tt 💪 #teamjumbovisma#bianchi #everydayriding #roadid