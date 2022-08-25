Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog! Mijn naam is Michel Abbink en ik houd je op deze plek op de hoogte van de Champions League-loting.
 
  • Champions League-loting
  • Ajax enige Nederlandse club na uitschakeling PSV
  • Ceremonie in Istanboel om 18.00 uur begonnen
  • Pot 3: Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Internazionale, Napoli, Benfica, Sporting CP en Bayer Leverkusen
  • Pot 4: Olympique de Marseille, Club Brugge, Celtic, FC Kopenhagen, Rangers FC, Maccabi Haifa, Viktoria Plzen en Dinamo Zagreb

De poule-indeling:

Groep A: Ajax, Liverpool

Groep B: FC Porto, Atlético Madrid

Groep C: Bayern München, Barcelona

Groep D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur

Groep E: AC Milan, Chelsea

Groep F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig

Groep G: Manchester City, Sevilla

Groep H: Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus

een paar seconden geleden
We eindigen pot 2 met Atlético Madrid, dat in groep B stuit op FC Porto.
een paar seconden geleden
Chelsea gaat spelen tegen AC Milan, nog zo'n fraai affiche.
een paar seconden geleden
FC Barcelona komt Bayern München tegen! Wat een wedstrijd voor Robert Lewandowski.
een paar seconden geleden
Met twee punten uit drie duels is Liverpool beroerd begonnen aan de Premier League.
een paar seconden geleden
Twee seizoenen geleden verloor Ajax twee keer van Liverpool in de groepsfase.
een paar seconden geleden
Liverpool is next! 'The Reds' stuiten op Ajax!
een paar seconden geleden
Over naar Tottenham Hotspur! De Londenaren belanden met Eintracht Frankfurt in groep D.
een paar seconden geleden
Juventus, de winnaar van 1996, is de volgende club die is getrokken. De 'Oude Dame' komt Paris Saint-Germain tegen in groep H.
een paar seconden geleden
RB Leipzig komt als eerste uit de bus van pot 2. De in 2009 opgerichte club stuit op Real Madrid in groep F.
een paar seconden geleden
In pot 2 zitten Liverpool, Chelsea, FC Barcelona, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig en Tottenham Hotspur.
een paar seconden geleden
We gaan in sneltreinvaart verder met pot 2.
een paar seconden geleden
Manchester City en Paris Saint-Germain komen terecht in groep G en H.
een paar seconden geleden
De volgende clubs die worden getrokken zijn AC Milan (groep E) en titelverdediger Real Madrid (groep F).
een paar seconden geleden
Eintracht Frankfurt wordt ingedeeld in groep D. De Bundesliga-middenmoter zit in pot 1 vanwege de Europa League-eindwinst.
een paar seconden geleden
FC Porto gaat naar groep B en Bayern München belandt in poule C. Er zit schot in.
een paar seconden geleden
Ajax is de eerste club die wordt getrokken!! Ajax komt in groep A.
een paar seconden geleden
We beginnen!
een paar seconden geleden
De teams in pot 1 worden voorgesteld, met onder meer Ajax.
een paar seconden geleden
In een fraai filmpje wordt nu uitgelegd hoe alles in zijn werk gaat. Het is eigenlijk heel eenvoudig: er worden acht groepen van vier teams samengesteld.
een paar seconden geleden
De start van de echte loting nadert! UEFA-secretaris Giorgio Marchetti gaat uitleggen hoe alles in zijn werk gaat.
een paar seconden geleden
Yaya Touré, die gaat assisteren bij de loting, en finale-ambassadeur Hamit Altintop zijn bezig aan een soort Zomergasten-interview op het podium.
een paar seconden geleden
Het presentatieduo van de UEFA blijft maar hoog opgeven van het gigantisch hoge niveau in de Champions League. Het duurt nog wel even voordat we echt gaan loten. Er is nog tijd om rustig te genieten van het avondmaal.
een paar seconden geleden
Natuurlijk is er ook een finale-ambassadeur. Dat is deze keer Hamit Altintop, een ex-speler van onder meer Real Madrid. De oud-middenvelder loopt met de 'cup met de grote oren' het podium op.
een paar seconden geleden
De 76-jarige Arrigo Sacchi wordt het podium opgeroepen. Een mooi moment voor de tacticus. "Ik ben heel emotioneel, wat een mooi cadeau." Prachtige beelden.
een paar seconden geleden
De eerste prijs wordt uitgereikt! Arrigo Sacchi wint de zogeheten UEFA President's Award, een soort oeuvreprijs. Sacchi maakte als trainer furore bij AC Milan en krijgt de prijs voor het offensieve spel dat hij voorstond, in een tijd waarin veel teams het accent op de defensie legden.
2 minuten geleden
Alle teams worden nu voorgesteld in een filmpje, zoals niet moeilijk te voorspellen was.
2 minuten geleden
De UEFA-presentatoren strooien met bijvoeglijke naamwoorden om het 'sensationele' afgelopen seizoen te omschrijven.
3 minuten geleden
De hymne heeft geklonken, UEFA-presentator Pedro Pinto neemt het woord in Istanboel.
5 minuten geleden
De show gaat beginnen!
10 minuten geleden
De show begint straks om 18.00 uur, maar de ervaring leert dat de echte loting pas enige tijd daarna wordt verricht. De UEFA zal eerst uitleggen hoe alles in zijn werk gaat. Daarnaast worden ongetwijfeld filmpjes getoond met hoogtepunten van de voorbije editie. Die waren er genoeg.
13 minuten geleden
Natuurlijk is het ook interessant om te volgen hoe de Portugese clubs straks loten. Nederland strijdt immers met Portugal om plek zes op de UEFA-coëfficiëntenlijst. Namens de Primeira Liga gaan Benfica, FC Porto en Sporting CP de koker in.
22 minuten geleden
De finale van de Champions League is in het Atatürk Olympic Stadion in Istanboel en wordt pas op 10 juni afgewerkt. Nog nooit was er zo laat in het jaar nog een Champions League-eindstrijd. Het huidige record is 6 juni, in 2015.
44 minuten geleden
Voor Ajax wordt het de achttiende deelname aan het hoofdtoernooi van de Champions League. De Amsterdammers wonnen in 1994/1995 direct bij hun eerste deelname. Vorig seizoen viel het doek in de achtste finales tegen Benfica.
één uur geleden
De eerste speelronde in de Champions League is al op 6 en 7 september, over minder dan twee weken dus. De laatste groepsduels zijn op 1 en 2 november.
één uur geleden
Tijdens de ceremonie zullen ook de nodige awards worden uitgereikt. Sarina Wiegman maakt kans om tot Europees coach van het jaar te worden uitgeroepen in het vrouwenvoetbal.
één uur geleden
De zwaarste Champions League-groep aller tijden? Waarschijnlijk de poule met Manchester United, Bayern München, FC Barcelona en Brøndby IF in 1998/1999, ook omdat destijds alleen de groepswinnaar sowieso door zou gaan. Uiteindelijk redde Manchester United het als een van de beste nummers twee.
één uur geleden
Eintracht Frankfurt is de enige debutant in het 32-koppige deelnemersveld. De Bundesliga-club plaatste zich voor de Champions League door de Europa League te winnen.
één uur geleden
Door de status van Ajax als groepshoofd ontloopt het Champions League-houder Real Madrid, Europa League-winnaar Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, AC Milan, Bayern München, Paris Saint-Germain en FC Porto. De vorige keer dat een Nederlandse club deel uitmaakte van pot 1 was in 2015. PSV ging toen door in een poule met VfL Wolfsburg, Manchester United en CSKA Moskou.
2 uur geleden
Real Madrid titelverdediger
Vorig seizoen legde Real Madrid beslag op de eindzege door Liverpool met 1-0 te verslaan in de finale. 'De Koninklijke' maakt straks deel uit van pot 1.
