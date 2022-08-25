- Champions League-loting
- Ajax enige Nederlandse club na uitschakeling PSV
- Ceremonie in Istanboel om 18.00 uur begonnen
- Pot 3: Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Internazionale, Napoli, Benfica, Sporting CP en Bayer Leverkusen
- Pot 4: Olympique de Marseille, Club Brugge, Celtic, FC Kopenhagen, Rangers FC, Maccabi Haifa, Viktoria Plzen en Dinamo Zagreb
De poule-indeling:
Groep A: Ajax, Liverpool
Groep B: FC Porto, Atlético Madrid
Groep C: Bayern München, Barcelona
Groep D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur
Groep E: AC Milan, Chelsea
Groep F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig
Groep G: Manchester City, Sevilla
Groep H: Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus
🥇 Arrigo Sacchi is the 2022 UEFA President's Award winner! #UEFAawards
2007-08 - This season will be the first to see both Celtic and Rangers compete in the UEFA Champions League since 2007-08. Firm.
