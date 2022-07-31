- Engeland wint van Duitsland: 2-1
- Wiegman is eerste Nederlandse coach met twee Europese titels
Congratulations, @Lionesses! 💪 https://t.co/h8Ib9OkK3J
Absolutely unreal scenes at Wembley!! Massive congrats to the amazing @Lionesses!! @ellatoone99 take a bow for that finish too 👌
- Harry Kane
Football has come home! A stunning victory by the @Lionesses. Huge congratulations to Sarina, Leah and the whole team. Football pitches across the country will be filled as never before by girls and women inspired by your triumph. #WEURO2022
- Boris Johnson
Congratulations, @Lionesses & @wiegman_s! 👏🏆 https://t.co/nFX2lZUGU9
- OranjeLeeuwinnen
Alles of niets in de tweede helft van de verlenging.
Doelpuntenmaker Magull is naar de kant gehaald. Voor haar komt Dallmann in de ploeg.