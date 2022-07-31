Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Iris Timmer en ik houd je hier op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rondom de EK-finale tussen het Engeland van bondscoach Sarina Wiegman en Duitsland. Veel plezier!

  • Engeland wint van Duitsland: 2-1
  • Wiegman is eerste Nederlandse coach met twee Europese titels
Pauw: 'Dit is gigantisch'
Oud-bondscoach van Nederland Vera Pauw feliciteert de Britse speelsters via Twitter: "Gefeliciteerd Engeland! Dit is gigantisch! Een voorbeeld voor de wereld", schrijft Pauw die nu het Ierse team traint.
Beth Mead (rechts op de foto) is met zes doelpunten de topscorer van dit toernooi. Ook de Duitse Alexandra Popp maakte er dit EK zes.
Prins William en voorzitter van de UEFA Aleksander Caferin reiken de trofee uit aan aanvoerder Leah Williamson.
De uitzinnige Engelse fans vieren de overwinning van hun ploeg op het Trafalgar Square in de fontein.
Wiegman: 'Mijn geheim? Ik heb geen geheim'
"We hebben de beker gewonnen! Ongelooflijk", reageert Sarina Wiegman tegenover de BBC. "Mijn geheim? Ik heb geen geheim, ik ben heel open. Ik besef denk ik nog niet helemaal wat hier allemaal gebeurd is, daar heb ik wat tijd voor nodig. De beker is behoorlijk zwaar weet ik uit ervaring, maar ik ga er een paar mooie foto's mee maken."
En het was nog lang onrustig in de straten van Londen...
Verslagenheid in een foto gevat...
Wiegman is opnieuw Europees kampioen!
De trofee wordt gereed gemaakt en kan straks uitgereikt worden aan de Engelse speelsters.
120+2' EINDE! (2-1)

Engeland wint van Duitsland en is voor het eerst Europees kampioen! Daarmee is Sarina Wiegman de eerste Nederlandse coach met twee Europese titels. Een goal, diep in de verlenging, van Chloe Kelly blijkt de beslisser. Duitsland maakte het de Engelse ploeg flink lastig en kwam zelfs nog op gelijke hoogte. Uiteindelijk is Sarina Wiegman en haar Engelse speelsters die er met de eindzege vandoor gaan.
116' Zo! Grote kans voor Russo, maar keeper Frohms tikt de bal voor de doellijn weg.
Het doelpunt van Kelly diep in de verlenging. Engeland heeft zicht op de eindzege.
110' GOAL Engeland! (2-1)

Een hoekschop vanaf de rechterkant komt voor de voeten van invalster Chloe Kelly en die trapt de bal in het Duitse doel. De ontlading in het stadion is enorm.
108' Engeland neemt de leiding en trekt ten aanval. De Duitse verdediging staat nog steeds als een huis, dus een echte kans komt er nog niet.
106' TWEEDE HELFT! (1-1)

een paar seconden geleden
105+1' RUST! (1-1)
103' Voorlopig nog geen grote kansen in de eerste helft van de verlenging.
100' Gelekaartenteller: zes
98' Een Duitse hoekschop wordt paniekerig weggewerkt door de Engelse ploeg.
96' Het is wachten op een eerste kans, de snelheid van de tweede helft is er nu wel uit.
94' De bal gaat over en weer. Engeland probeert een gaatje te vinden in de Duitse verdediging, maar dat is nog niet zo makkelijk.
91' VERLENGING! (1-1)

Doelpuntenmaker Magull is naar de kant gehaald. Voor haar komt Dallmann in de ploeg.
We gaan verlengen op Wembley. Wie pakt de eindzege in Londen?
90+4' EINDE! (1-1)

We gaan verlengen op Wembley! In de tweede helft, waarin zo veel meer gebeurde dan in de eerste helft, kwam eerst Engeland op voorsprong en amper een kwartier later schoot Lina Magull de Duitse vrouwen weer naast de Engelse ploeg. Wie kan er in de komende dertig minuten het verschil gaan maken?
90+2' Engeland is begonnen aan een laatste aanvalspoging. Daar weet de ploeg van Wiegman nog slim een vrije trap uit te halen, net buiten het Duitse strafschopgebied. Kunnen ze de beslissende goal nog maken?
Blijdschap aan de Duitse kant!
85' Nog vijf minuten in de reguliere speeltijd. Duitsland dringt weer aan en Engeland oogt paniekerig na de gelijkmaker. Kan er nog iemand de beslissende goal maken?
79' GOAL Duitsland! (1-1)

En daar is de gelijkmaker door niemand minder dan Lina Magull! Ze krijgt de bal aangespeeld en loopt precies op tijd in en schiet Duitsland weer terug in de wedstrijd met nog tien minuten te spelen.
De ontlading bij de Engelse vrouwen na het maken van het eerste doelpunt van de finale.
73' Duitsland is even gevaarlijk met een hoekschop, maar dat haalt niks uit. Ze proberen met alles wat ze hebben het Engelse doel te bereiken.
65' Daar is Lina Magull voor Duitsland, ze schiet op de paal! Engeland kan nog niet achterover leunen in deze finale.
62' GOAL Engeland! (1-0)

En Wembley gaat los! Ella Toone krijgt de bal vanaf het middenveld aangespeeld. Ze gaat alleen op de Duitse keeper af en tikt de bal over de keeper heen het doel in.
56' De gelekaartenteller staat nu op vijf. Overigens is Alessia Russo erin gekomen voor Ellen White.
Lina Magull zorgt voor de grootste kans aan Duitse zijde. Voorlopig staat het nog 0-0.
53' Engeland staat onder druk. Duitsland dringt aan en laat de ploeg van Wiegman amper over de middenlijn komen.
49' ZO! Lina Magull staat perfect gepositioneerd in het Engelse strafschopgebied. Ze draait zich fraai weg bij de verdediging en schiet dan nipt naast.
48' Tabea Wassmuth kan alleen op de keeper af, maar schiet die bal dan onhandig in de handen van de Engelse Earps.
een paar seconden geleden
een paar seconden geleden
Sarina Wiegman kan voor de tweede keer Europees kampioen worden, dit keer met Engeland. Gaat dat haar lukken?
45+1' RUST! (0-0)

Voorlopig gaat het nog gelijk op in de finale na 45 minuten spelen. Twee grote kansen voor Ellen White hadden Engeland op een voorsprong kunnen zetten, maar de Duitse verdediging staat sterk. Duitsland, dat zonder Alexandra Popp aan de finale moest beginnen, kwam nog niet tot heel grote kansen.
