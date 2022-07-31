Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Iris Timmer en ik houd je hier op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rondom de EK-finale tussen het Engeland van bondscoach Sarina Wiegman en Duitsland. Veel plezier!

  • 18.00 uur:
  • Engeland-Duitsland
  • Wiegman kan geschiedenis schrijven met Engeland
een paar seconden geleden
Engeland en Duitsland speelden zes keer tegen elkaar op een EK. Daarvan won Engeland nog geen een wedstrijd. Vooral de EK-finale van 2009 tussen de twee ploegen zal niet makkelijk worden vergeten. Toen walste de Duitse ploeg met 6-2 over Engeland heen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog een uur tot de aftrap!
een paar seconden geleden
De opstellingen zijn er! Beide teams beginnen ongewijzigd aan de finale.

Opstelling Engeland: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh, Stanway,, Kirby; Mead, White, Hemp.

Opstelling Duitsland: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Oberdorf, Däbritz, Magull; Huth, Popp, Brand.
een paar seconden geleden
De eerste fans stromen al naar het Wembley stadion in Londen.
5 minuten geleden
Welke ploeg volgt de Nederlandse voetbalsters op als Europees kampioen?
25 minuten geleden
Koninklijke gelukswensen voor Sarina Wiegman en de Engelse voetbalsters! Prins William en zijn dochter Charlotte wensen het Engelse team in een videoboodschap veel succes voor de finale van vanavond. "Jullie doen het geweldig dit EK en we duimen de hele tijd voor jullie", aldus de prins. "Ik hoop dat jullie winnen. Veel succes", voegt zijn dochter Charlotte daar nog aan toe.
één uur geleden
Hier is dit stadion nog leeg, maar straks zullen hier ruim 90.000 voetbalfans de finale tussen Engeland en Duitsland gaan aanschouwen. Voor de start van het toernooi waren er al bijna een half miljoen kaarten verkocht voor de wedstrijden van het eindtoernooi, daarmee wordt het record van meest verkochte aantal kaarten voor het EK verbroken. Dat stond op 240.000 kaarten.
