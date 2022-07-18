Lees hier alles terug over de ontknoping in groep D op het EK voetbal!

  • Groep D
  • IJsland-Frankrijk 1-1
  • Italië-België 0-1
  • Bijzonderheden:
  • België tweede
  • Frankrijk tegenstander NL in kwartfinales
een paar seconden geleden
Afgelopen! België en Frankrijk naar de kwartfinales, IJsland en Italië zijn uitgeschakeld, hoewel IJsland diep in blessuretijd via een penalty nog gelijkspeelt.
een paar seconden geleden
90+6' Giacinti probeert het, maar schiet ruim over, en naast. Dit gaat België winnen.
een paar seconden geleden
90+1' Paal! Wullaert op de paal, wat een goal was dat geweest. De beslissing blijft nog even uit.
een paar seconden geleden
90' We gaan richting blessuretijd bij Italië-België. Het kan in theorie nog voor Italië, maar het heeft twee goals nodig.
een paar seconden geleden
86' Een heel slap schotje van Giugliano. Op deze manier gaat het niks worden voor Italië.
een paar seconden geleden
82' Italië probeert het wel, maar het komt niet in de buurt van een doelpunt.
een paar seconden geleden
Ook in Engeland is het behoorlijk warm.
een paar seconden geleden
72' Drinkpauze!
een paar seconden geleden
67' De tijd begint te dringen voor Italië, dat toch echt moet winnen om door te gaan naar de kwartfinales.
een paar seconden geleden
Schitterend, de ontlading bij de Belgen.
een paar seconden geleden
53' Zowel Italië als IJsland moeten nu scoren om uitschakeling op het EK te voorkomen.
een paar seconden geleden
52' Lat! Italië treft de lat na een fraai schot van Girelli.
een paar seconden geleden
49' GOAL België! 0-1

Daar is de goal en het is De Caigny die het doet. Na een corner valt de bal voor haar voeten en ze schiet hem zo in het zijnet. België leidt en is virtueel door naar de kwartfinales.
een paar seconden geleden
Aftrap! We zijn weer onderweg op beide velden. Het ligt nog heel dicht bij elkaar... Wie gaat er door naar de kwartfinales?
een paar seconden geleden
Rust! Het is rust bij beide wedstrijden. Italië en België zijn uitgeschakeld bij deze tussenstanden.
een paar seconden geleden
Wie hebben we daar? Bondscoach Mark Parsons is bij IJsland-Frankrijk om een analyse te maken van de tegenstander van Oranje in de kwartfinales.
een paar seconden geleden
41' Bonansea scoort bijna na een fraaie aanval, maar haar inzet gaat net naast.
een paar seconden geleden
35' Frankrijk doet het ook wat rustiger aan tegen IJsland. Het staat daar nog altijd 0-1.
een paar seconden geleden
29' Drinkpauze!
een paar seconden geleden
26' Bonansea met een prima actie, maar haar schot eindigt in het zijnet.
een paar seconden geleden
17' Bij Italië-België is het nog aftasten. Beide ploegen willen niet te veel risico nemen.
een paar seconden geleden
Frankrijk kan al vroeg juichen!
een paar seconden geleden
7' Met de huidige tussenstanden is IJsland als nummer twee door naar de kwartfinales. Nog één goal van Frankrijk en dan gaat België op doelsaldo over de IJslanders heen.
een paar seconden geleden
2' GOAL Frankrijk! 0-1

Ongelofelijk, wat spelen die Fransen een toernooi. Het is Melvine Malard die heel vroeg de openingstreffer maakt.
een paar seconden geleden
2' Fraaie redding meteen van Evrard op een schot van Girelli.
een paar seconden geleden
Aftrap! Bij beide wedstrijden is afgetrapt. Wie pakt het laatste ticket voor de kwartfinales? En hoe komt Oranje-tegenstander Frankrijk voor de dag? Je leest het hier!
een paar seconden geleden
een paar seconden geleden
Alle vier de landen zijn inmiddels begonnen aan de warming-up!
een paar seconden geleden
De IJslandse vrouwen komen het veld op voor de traditionele veldinspectie!
een paar seconden geleden
Vandaag staat de ontkoping in groep D op het programma. Drie van de vier ploegen weten nog niet waar ze aan toe zijn: zowel België, IJsland en Italië kunnen nog samen met Frankrijk naar de kwartfinales. Dit is de stand voorafgaand aan de wedstrijden:

Groep D
1. Frankrijk 2-6 (+5)
2. IJsland 2-2 (+0)
3. België (2-1) (-1)
4. Italië (2-1) (-4)
