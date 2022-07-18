Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog! Hier houden we je op de hoogte van de ontknoping in groep D. Gaat Italië, IJsland of België door naar de volgende ronde? En hoe komt Frankrijk voor de dag in de generale repetitie voor de kwartfinale tegen Nederland? Je volgt alles hier!

  • Groep D
  • LIVE:
  • IJsland-Frankrijk 0-1
  • Italië-België 0-0
  • Bijzonderheden:
  • IJsland virtueel tweede
  • Frankrijk tegenstander NL in kwartfinales
een paar seconden geleden
Rust! Het is rust bij beide wedstrijden. Italië en België zijn uitgeschakeld bij deze tussenstanden.
een paar seconden geleden
Wie hebben we daar? Bondscoach Mark Parsons is bij IJsland-Frankrijk om een analyse te maken van de tegenstander van Oranje in de kwartfinales.
een paar seconden geleden
41' Bonansea scoort bijna na een fraaie aanval, maar haar inzet gaat net naast.
een paar seconden geleden
35' Frankrijk doet het ook wat rustiger aan tegen IJsland. Het staat daar nog altijd 0-1.
een paar seconden geleden
29' Drinkpauze!
een paar seconden geleden
26' Bonansea met een prima actie, maar haar schot eindigt in het zijnet.
een paar seconden geleden
17' Bij Italië-België is het nog aftasten. Beide ploegen willen niet te veel risico nemen.
een paar seconden geleden
Frankrijk kan al vroeg juichen!
een paar seconden geleden
7' Met de huidige tussenstanden is IJsland als nummer twee door naar de kwartfinales. Nog één goal van Frankrijk en dan gaat België op doelsaldo over de IJslanders heen.
een paar seconden geleden
2' GOAL Frankrijk! 0-1

Ongelofelijk, wat spelen die Fransen een toernooi. Het is Melvine Malard die heel vroeg de openingstreffer maakt.
een paar seconden geleden
2' Fraaie redding meteen van Evrard op een schot van Girelli.
een paar seconden geleden
Aftrap! Bij beide wedstrijden is afgetrapt. Wie pakt het laatste ticket voor de kwartfinales? En hoe komt Oranje-tegenstander Frankrijk voor de dag? Je leest het hier!
een paar seconden geleden
een paar seconden geleden
Alle vier de landen zijn inmiddels begonnen aan de warming-up!
een paar seconden geleden
De IJslandse vrouwen komen het veld op voor de traditionele veldinspectie!
een paar seconden geleden
Vandaag staat de ontkoping in groep D op het programma. Drie van de vier ploegen weten nog niet waar ze aan toe zijn: zowel België, IJsland en Italië kunnen nog samen met Frankrijk naar de kwartfinales. Dit is de stand voorafgaand aan de wedstrijden:

Groep D
1. Frankrijk 2-6 (+5)
2. IJsland 2-2 (+0)
3. België (2-1) (-1)
4. Italië (2-1) (-4)
