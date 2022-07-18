- Groep D
- LIVE:
- IJsland-Frankrijk 0-1
- Italië-België 0-0
- Bijzonderheden:
- IJsland virtueel tweede
- Frankrijk tegenstander NL in kwartfinales
1 - Melvine Malard scored her first goal for her second game in a major tournament (EURO + World Cup), becoming the youngest striker in the history of the French team in these competitions (22 years and 20 days). Future. #ISLFRA #WEURO2022
Quite hoping Group D ends in an ultra-rare 9-2-2-2 points situation tonight
Ongelofelijk, wat spelen die Fransen een toernooi. Het is Melvine Malard die heel vroeg de openingstreffer maakt.
12 - France will face Iceland for the 12th time in their history in all competitions, having won 9 of the 11 previous duels (D1 L1) including the two played at the EURO (3-1 in 2009, 1-0 in 2017). Reunion. #FRAISL #WEURO2022
Groep D
1. Frankrijk 2-6 (+5)
2. IJsland 2-2 (+0)
3. België (2-1) (-1)
4. Italië (2-1) (-4)