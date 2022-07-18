Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog! Hier houden we je op de hoogte van de ontknoping in groep D. Gaat Italië, IJsland of België door naar de volgende ronde? En hoe komt Frankrijk voor de dag in de generale repetitie voor de kwartfinale tegen Nederland? Je volgt alles hier!

67' De tijd begint te dringen voor Italië, dat toch echt moet winnen om door te gaan naar de kwartfinales.
Schitterend, de ontlading bij de Belgen.
53' Zowel Italië als IJsland moeten nu scoren om uitschakeling op het EK te voorkomen.
52' Lat! Italië treft de lat na een fraai schot van Girelli.
49' GOAL België! 0-1

Daar is de goal en het is De Caigny die het doet. Na een corner valt de bal voor haar voeten en ze schiet hem zo in het zijnet. België leidt en is virtueel door naar de kwartfinales.
Aftrap! We zijn weer onderweg op beide velden. Het ligt nog heel dicht bij elkaar... Wie gaat er door naar de kwartfinales?
Rust! Het is rust bij beide wedstrijden. Italië en België zijn uitgeschakeld bij deze tussenstanden.
Wie hebben we daar? Bondscoach Mark Parsons is bij IJsland-Frankrijk om een analyse te maken van de tegenstander van Oranje in de kwartfinales.
41' Bonansea scoort bijna na een fraaie aanval, maar haar inzet gaat net naast.
35' Frankrijk doet het ook wat rustiger aan tegen IJsland. Het staat daar nog altijd 0-1.
29' Drinkpauze!
26' Bonansea met een prima actie, maar haar schot eindigt in het zijnet.
17' Bij Italië-België is het nog aftasten. Beide ploegen willen niet te veel risico nemen.
Frankrijk kan al vroeg juichen!
7' Met de huidige tussenstanden is IJsland als nummer twee door naar de kwartfinales. Nog één goal van Frankrijk en dan gaat België op doelsaldo over de IJslanders heen.
2' GOAL Frankrijk! 0-1

Ongelofelijk, wat spelen die Fransen een toernooi. Het is Melvine Malard die heel vroeg de openingstreffer maakt.
2' Fraaie redding meteen van Evrard op een schot van Girelli.
Aftrap! Bij beide wedstrijden is afgetrapt. Wie pakt het laatste ticket voor de kwartfinales? En hoe komt Oranje-tegenstander Frankrijk voor de dag? Je leest het hier!
Alle vier de landen zijn inmiddels begonnen aan de warming-up!
De IJslandse vrouwen komen het veld op voor de traditionele veldinspectie!
over 18 uur
Vandaag staat de ontkoping in groep D op het programma. Drie van de vier ploegen weten nog niet waar ze aan toe zijn: zowel België, IJsland en Italië kunnen nog samen met Frankrijk naar de kwartfinales. Dit is de stand voorafgaand aan de wedstrijden:

Groep D
1. Frankrijk 2-6 (+5)
2. IJsland 2-2 (+0)
3. België (2-1) (-1)
4. Italië (2-1) (-4)
