- Groep D
- LIVE:
- IJsland-Frankrijk 0-1
- Italië-België 0-1
- Bijzonderheden:
- België virtueel tweede
- Frankrijk tegenstander NL in kwartfinales
Daar is de goal en het is De Caigny die het doet. Na een corner valt de bal voor haar voeten en ze schiet hem zo in het zijnet. België leidt en is virtueel door naar de kwartfinales.
1 - Melvine Malard scored her first goal for her second game in a major tournament (EURO + World Cup), becoming the youngest striker in the history of the French team in these competitions (22 years and 20 days). Future. #ISLFRA #WEURO2022
Quite hoping Group D ends in an ultra-rare 9-2-2-2 points situation tonight
Ongelofelijk, wat spelen die Fransen een toernooi. Het is Melvine Malard die heel vroeg de openingstreffer maakt.
12 - France will face Iceland for the 12th time in their history in all competitions, having won 9 of the 11 previous duels (D1 L1) including the two played at the EURO (3-1 in 2009, 1-0 in 2017). Reunion. #FRAISL #WEURO2022
Groep D
1. Frankrijk 2-6 (+5)
2. IJsland 2-2 (+0)
3. België (2-1) (-1)
4. Italië (2-1) (-4)