Gabriel Jesus zou volgend seizoen zomaar eens te zien kunnen zijn in het shirt van Arsenal. Volgens transferexpert Fabrizio Romano is Arsenal al akkoord met Manchester City over een transfersom van zo'n 52 miljoen euro. (Bron: Fabrizio Romano)
Arsenal update. Been told Gabriel Jesus will undergo medical tests today morning - he's already in London, ready to complete his move to Arsenal with official statement to follow 🚨🇧🇷 #AFC Contracts already completed. Gabriel signs until June 2027. Man City to receive £45m fee.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Fabrizio Romano
- Moment van plaatsen
Many questions on James Rodriguez after rumours on medical tests today as new PSV Eindhoven player. No, been told James knows nothing of PSV as things stand. ❌🇨🇴 #PSV James wants to return to European football - that’s why he has not accepted Botafogo bid yet. Race still open.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Fabrizio Romano
- Moment van plaatsen
Herken jij hem? Sven Botman is gearriveerd bij het trainingscomplex van Newcastle United en dus is het een kwestie van tijd tot zijn transfer naar de Premier League-club is afgerond. De verdediger komt naar verluidt voor zo'n 40 miljoen euro over van Lille OSC.
Here he is! 🙌🏻 Sven Botman has arrived at Newcastle United’s training ground ahead his move from Lille. #NUFC
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Jordan Cronin
- Moment van plaatsen
Na de verrassende komst van enkelvoudig Belgisch international Anthony Limbombe slaat Almere opnieuw toe op de transfermarkt. Faïz Mattoir, tienvoudig international van de Comoren, tekent voor twee seizoenen bij de Keuken Kampioen Divisie-club. De 21-jarige aanvaller komt over van het Franse Ajaccio, al speelde hij afgelopen seizoen op huurbasis op het derde niveau bij Club Cholet. (Bron: Almere City FC)
🙏 | 𝑩𝒐𝒏𝒏𝒆 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆, 𝑭𝒂ï𝒛! #AlmereCity Foto's Ron Baltus / https://t.co/xfI99lIwIg
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Almere City FC
- Moment van plaatsen
Ajax are working on Owen Wijndal deal with AZ and the player's agent, negotiations are progressing - positive feelings as other two clubs have already left the race. ⚪️🔴 #Ajax The expectation is still for Nico Tagliafico to leave the club as many clubs are interested in him.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Fabrizio Romano
- Moment van plaatsen