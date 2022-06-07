1️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ appearances 🏟️ 2️⃣0️⃣ goals ⚽ 3️⃣ trophies 🏆 One unforgettable run towards the corner flag ⛳ #GrazieAlexis
Marcos Senesi’s signing the contract right now, official statement coming soon as Bournemouth completed the deal. ✅🍒🇦🇷 #Bournemouth Medical successfully completed in the morning, deal done for €15m fee to Feyenoord. Exclusive news now confirmed.
Jean-Paul Boëtius arriving in Berlin with his agent Mohamed Sinouh - he’s set to sign with Hertha Berlin, full agreement now reached. 🔵🛩 #transfers Here’s exclusive video of his arrival ⤵️🎥 #Hertha
