Welkom in het transferblog van NU.nl! Hier houden we je op de hoogte van het laatste nieuws, waarbij we zowel geruchten als definitieve transfers melden.
Feyenoord kijkt ook naar lange termijn
Met Javairô Dilrosun, Oussama Idrissi, Patrik Walemark en Alireza Jahanbakhsh staan er in De Kuip al vier buitenspelers onder contract, maar alles wijst erop dat Arne Slot binnenkort nog een aanvaller kan verwelkomen. Feyenoord is naar verluidt dicht bij de komst van de Braziliaan Igor Paixão, die in Rotterdam de tijd zou krijgen om rustig te wennen. De 22-jarige aanvaller staat momenteel in zijn thuisland onder contract bij FC Coritiba. (Bron: AD)
een paar seconden geleden
Modeste vervanger van zieke Haller
Borussia Dortmund heeft voor Anthony Modeste gekozen als vervanger voor de langdurig afwezige Sébastien Haller. De 34-jarige spits komt over van FC Köln en tekent een contract voor een jaar. Bij Haller, die deze zomer overkwam van Ajax, werd kort na zijn transfer een tumor ontdekt. De Ivoriaan moet een chemotherapie ondergaan en is maanden uit de roulatie. (Bron: Borussia Dortmund)
een paar seconden geleden
Angeliño tijdelijk naar Hoffenheim
Angeliño speelt dit seizoen op huurbasis voor Hoffenheim. De oud-speler van NAC Breda en PSV moet bij de Bundesliga-club uitgerekend David Raum, zijn opvolger bij RB Leipzig, doen vergeten. Leipzig nam Raum eerder deze zomer voor zo'n 26 miljoen euro over van Hoffenheim. (Bron: Hoffenheim)
een paar seconden geleden
Bournemouth presenteert Senesi
Daar is Marcos Senesi in het shirt van Bournemouth. De Premier League-promovendus betaalt Feyenoord om en nabij 15 miljoen euro voor de Argentijnse verdediger, die voor vier seizoenen tekent. Eerder trokken Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) en Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) al voor ongeveer hetzelfde bedrag naar Engeland. (Bron: Feyenoord)
een paar seconden geleden
Boëtius blijft in Bundesliga
Jean-Paul Boëtius was deze zomer even in het shirt van Feyenoord te zien, maar blijft toch echt in de Bundesliga actief. De enkelvoudig international van Oranje tekent voor drie jaar bij Hertha BSC, waar hij weer gaat samenwerken met coach Sandro Schwarz. Eerder werkten de twee samen bij FSV Mainz, waar Boëtius tot deze zomer onder contract stond. (Bron: Hertha BSC)
een paar seconden geleden
Memphis zou meer kunnen verdienen bij Juventus
Juventus zou Memphis Depay graag willen overnemen van FC Barcelona. De aanvaller mag van de leiding van Barcelona vertrekken en de Italiaanse topclub heeft hem naar verluidt al een contractvoorstel gedaan. De Oranje-international zou meer kunnen verdienen in Turijn. Memphis heeft volgens Spaanse media interesse in de overstap naar Juventus, maar heeft nog geen besluit genomen. (Bron: Sport)
een paar seconden geleden
Sangaré hoopt dat Gakpo bij PSV blijft
Ibrahim Sangaré hoopt dat zijn teamgenoot Cody Gakpo bij PSV blijft. De 24-jarige Ivoriaan verlengde zelf zijn contract bij de Eindhovense club tot medio 2027, Gakpo staat nog in de belangstelling van meerdere clubs, waaronder Manchester United. "Ik waardeer hem enorm en zou het geweldig vinden als we dit jaar met deze groep bij elkaar kunnen blijven", aldus Sangaré. Dinsdag speelt PSV de return tegen AS Monaco in de derde voorronde van de Champions League. Bij de eerste wedstrijd werd het 1-1. (Bron: AD)
een paar seconden geleden
Werner keert naar verluidt terug bij RB Leipzig
Timo Werner zou terugkeren bij RB Leipzig. De 26-jarige spits van Chelsea tekent naar verluidt een contract voor vijf seizoenen bij de Duitse ploeg waar hij tussen 2016 en 2020 met veel succes voor uitkwam. Bij Chelsea speelde Werner 89 wedstrijden, waarin hij 23 keer tot scoren kwam. In 2021 won hij de Champions League met de Engelse ploeg, waarbij hij nog tot medio 2025 een contract heeft. (Bron: Sky Sports)
een paar seconden geleden
Barcelona zou contract De Jong 'crimineel' vinden
De soap rondom Frenkie de Jong krijgt een nieuw hoofdstuk. Om een loonsverlaging af te dwingen zou FC Barcelona in juli tegen hem hebben gezegd dat de voorwaarden in zijn in 2020 aangepaste contract 'crimineel' en niet rechtsgeldig zijn. De Catalaanse club zou daarbij gezegd hebben dat het bereid is om alle betrokkenen aan te klagen. De door Manchester United begeerde De Jong lijkt nog niet bereid om een deel van zijn salaris in te leveren. (Bron: The Athletic)
een paar seconden geleden
Transfer Cillessen van Valencia naar NEC eindelijk afgerond
"Jasper Cillessen is thuis", meldt NEC trots. De 33-jarige doelman komt over van Valencia en tekent voor drie jaar in Nijmegen. De transfer van de Oranje-international hing al dagen in de lucht, maar Valencia zat lange tijd dwars. Nu zijn alle plooien gladgestreken, meldt NEC. Cillessen was van 2001 tot 2011 al actief voor de Eredivisie-club. (Bron: NEC)
een paar seconden geleden
Manchester United denkt naar verluidt aan Rabiot
Het ziet er vooralsnog niet naar uit dat Frenkie de Jong wil vertrekken bij FC Barcelona. Daarom kijkt Manchester United naar andere opties om het middenveld te versterken. Een van de namen is naar verluidt Adrien Rabiot. De Fransman staat nog maar een jaar onder contract bij Juventus, waar hij vorig seizoen een vaste basisplek had. Rabiot speelde eerder voor Paris Saint-Germain. (Bron: The Athletic)
een paar seconden geleden
Senesi zou Feyenoord ruim 15 miljoen euro opleveren
De transfer van Marcos Senesi naar AFC Bournemouth is nog niet officieel, maar de eerste details van de op handen zijnde overgang lekken al wel uit. Feyenoord ontvangt naar verluidt 15 miljoen euro voor de verdediger. Dat bedrag kan door bonussen nog verder oplopen. Er zou ook een doorverkooppercentage zijn opgenomen in de overeenkomst. (Bron: De Telegraaf)
gisteren om 21:33
Alexis Sánchez lijkt carrière te gaan vervolgen bij Marseille
Het lijkt erop dat Alexis Sánchez zijn loopbaan gaat voortzetten bij Olympique de Marseille. Volgens transferexpert Fabrizio Romano maakt de Chileense vleugelaanvaller komende week de overstap van Internazionale naar de Franse club. Naar verluidt tekent de 33-jarige Sánchez een contract tot de zomer van 2024. (Bron: Fabrizio Romano)
gisteren om 18:52
Conflict tussen Cillessen en Valencia lijkt opgelost
Jasper Cillessen tekent vermoedelijk komende week een contract bij NEC. Volgens het AD is het conflict tussen de Nederlandse doelman en Valencia opgelost, waardoor hij terug kan keren bij de Nijmeegse club. NEC wilde Cillessen donderdag al presenteren, maar kon de transfer door het financiële conflict niet afronden. (Bron: AD)
