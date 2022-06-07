Welkom in het transferblog van NU.nl! Hier houden we je op de hoogte van het laatste nieuws, waarbij we zowel geruchten als definitieve transfers melden.
Kostic ontbreekt in Super Cup door transferperikelen
Eintracht Frankfurt neemt het morgenavond zonder Filip Kostic op tegen Real Madrid in de strijd om de Europese Super Cup. De oud-aanvaller van FC Groningen is op weg naar Juventus en krijgt de tijd zijn transfer af te ronden. "Filip gedroeg zich vorig seizoen voorbeeldig en speelde een grote rol bij het winnen van de Europa League", schrijft Frankfurt in een verklaring. "We hebben altijd gezegd dat we geen obstakels zouden opwerpen als er een goed bod zou komen." (Bron: Eintracht Frankfurt)
een paar seconden geleden
Feyenoord-transfer Zerrouki lijkt nog ver weg
Ramiz Zerrouki wordt begeerd door Feyenoord, maar een akkoord over de FC Twente-middenvelder lijkt er voorlopig nog niet te zijn. Gisteravond werd op televisie gesuggereerd dat het verschil tussen vraag en aanbod nog 1 miljoen euro is, maar volgens Twente-directeur Jan Streuer is dat onzin. "Ze weten niet waar ze over praten", zegt hij. Twente zou 10 miljoen euro willen voor de 24-jarige Zerrouki en een eerste Feyenoord-bod schijnt inmiddels te zijn afgewezen. (Bron: Tubantia)
een paar seconden geleden
Peet Bijen (27) zet punt achter carrière
De loopbaan van Peet Bijen zit er al op. Het lukt de 27-jarige verdediger niet om te herstellen van een vervelende enkelblessure. Bijen begon zijn loopbaan bij FC Twente, waar hij regelmatig aanvoerder was, en stond daarna onder contract bij ADO Den Haag en FC Emmen. Hij sloot in de voorbereiding op het seizoen nog aan bij de Emmen-selectie, maar kwam toen tot de conclusie dat het beter was om te stoppen. (Bron: FC Emmen)
één uur geleden
PEC haalt Medunjanin (37) terug naar Nederland
Haris Medunjanin is terug in Nederland. De 37-jarige middenvelder tekent een eenjarige verbintenis bij PEC Zwolle. Medunjanin komt transfervrij over van het Amerikaanse FC Cincinnati. Na zijn vertrek bij AZ in 2008 kwam de routinier in actie voor Real Valladolid, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Gaziantepspor, Deportivo La Coruña en Philadelphia Union. (Bron: PEC Zwolle)
2 uur geleden
Toptalent Sesko verkast medio 2023 van Red Bull Salzburg naar RB Leipzig
Benjamin Sesko maakt volgend jaar in de zomer een transfer van Red Bull Salzburg naar RB Leipzig. De negentienjarige aanvaller van 1,95 meter tekent bij de Bundesliga-club een contract tot medio 2028. Naar verluidt betalen de Duitsers circa 24 miljoen euro voor het toptalent. (Bron: RB Leipzig)
3 uur geleden
Verdediger Sandler sluit zich waarschijnlijk transfervrij aan bij NEC
NEC zou dicht bij de komst van Philippe Sandler zijn. De 25-jarige verdediger is transfervrij, doordat zijn contract bij Feyenoord niet is verlengd. Sander speelde in een half jaar tijd slechts twee duels voor de Rotterdammers, die hem transfervrij overnamen van Manchester City. Feyenoord besloot de optie om hem nog een seizoen vast te leggen niet te lichten. (Bron: de Gelderlander)
3 uur geleden
Doelman Romero verlaat Europa en tekent bij Boca Juniors
Sergio Romero keert terug naar Argentinië. De 35-jarige doelman tekent een eenjarig contract bij Boca Juniors. De 96-voudig Argentijns international komt transfervrij over van het Italiaanse Venezia. Eerder was Romero actief bij Racing Club, AZ, Sampdoria, AS Monaco en Manchester United. (Bron: Boca Juniors)
4 uur geleden
Nottingham Forest toont concrete interesse in Gakpo
Nottingham Forest voegt zich in het rijtje clubs dat interesse heeft in Cody Gakpo. De belangstelling van de Premier League-club is serieus, maar het ziet er niet naar uit dat de aanvaller van PSV toehapt. Gakpo wil zich eerst op de Champions League-campagne van zijn club richten. Bovendien is de kans aanwezig dat hoger aangeschreven clubs in Engeland zich nog in Eindhoven melden. PSV speelt vanavond de return tegen AS Monaco in de derde voorronde van de Champions League. (Bron: Eindhovens Dagblad)
gisteren om 21:55
Pierie wil ritme opdoen bij Ajax
Kik Pierie blijft zeer waarschijnlijk tot de winterstop voor Jong Ajax spelen. De 22-jarige verdediger deed vandaag negentig minuten mee bij de beloften in het duel met Telstar. "Ik wil gewoon ritme opdoen", zegt Pierie, die vorig seizoen aan FC Twente werd verhuurd. "Ik ben blij dat ik de leeftijd heb waarop ik nog minuten mag maken bij Jong Ajax. Ik ga hier een half jaar volle bak investeren in mezelf en dan kijken we in de winter waar we staan." (Bron: ESPN)
gisteren om 20:44
Feyenoord heeft linksback López binnen
Eindelijk heeft Feyenoord beet in de zoektocht naar een vervanger van Tyrell Malacia. Marcos López, een 22-jarige Peruaan, komt over van San Jose Earthquakes en tekent voor vier jaar in De Kuip. "Dit is een grote stap in mijn carrière en een kans die ik met beide handen aan wil grijpen", aldus Lopez, die twintigvoudig international is en rugnummer 15 krijgt bij Feyenoord. Naar verluidt kost hij ongeveer 1 miljoen euro. (Bron: Feyenoord)
gisteren om 20:21
Portugezen goed vertegenwoordigd bij Wolves
Wolverhampton Wanderers voegt maar weer eens een Portugees toe aan de selectie. Gonçalo Guedes komt over van Valencia en wordt de tiende Portugees binnen de spelersgroep. Dat is geen toeval, want ook manager Bruno Lage komt uit Portugal. De Premier League-club betaalt naar verluidt zo'n 32 miljoen euro voor de 31-voudig international. (Bron: Valencia)
gisteren om 19:45
United hoeft niet aan te kloppen bij Bologna
Gisteren kwam naar buiten dat Manchester United interesse heeft in Marko Arnautovic, maar volgens Bologna-directeur Marco di Vaio is een transfer onbespreekbaar. "We zijn trots op de interesse van United in Marko, maar we zijn niet van plan om hem te verkopen", aldus de directeur van de Serie A-club. "Hij is een belangrijk deel van ons project en we hebben zelfs niet eens een prijskaartje aan hem gehangen." (Bron: Fabrizio Romano)
gisteren om 18:55
Mertens vervolgt carrière bij Galatasaray
Het hing al even in de lucht en is nu bevestigd: Dries Mertens gaat naar Galatasaray. De 35-jarige Belg komt transfervrij over van Napoli, waarvoor hij negen jaar speelde en met 148 goals topscorer aller tijden is. Mertens, die ploeggenoot wordt van onder anderen Patrick van Aanholt, droeg eerder de shirts van onder meer AGOVV Apeldoorn, FC Utrecht en PSV. Hij tekent voor een jaar met een optie op een extra seizoen. (Bron: Galatasaray)
gisteren om 17:52
Modeste vervanger van zieke Haller
Borussia Dortmund heeft voor Anthony Modeste gekozen als vervanger van de langdurig afwezige Sébastien Haller. De 34-jarige spits komt over van 1. FC Köln en tekent een contract voor een jaar. Bij Haller, die deze zomer overkwam van Ajax, werd kort na zijn transfer een tumor ontdekt. De Ivoriaan moet chemotherapie ondergaan en is maanden uit de roulatie. (Bron: Borussia Dortmund)
gisteren om 17:49
Torreira verruilt Arsenal voor Galatasaray
Lucas Torreira vertrekt na vier jaar definitief bij Arsenal. De 26-jarige middenvelder kiest voor Galatasaray, dat zo'n 7 miljoen euro naar Londen overmaakt. De afgelopen twee seizoenen was Torreira al niet meer in het Emirates Stadion te zien; vorig seizoen speelde hij op huurbasis voor Fiorentina en het jaar daarvoor was hij actief voor Atlético Madrid. (Bron: Arsenal)
gisteren om 17:29
Feyenoord kijkt ook naar lange termijn
Met Javairô Dilrosun, Oussama Idrissi, Patrik Walemark en Alireza Jahanbakhsh staan er in De Kuip al vier buitenspelers onder contract, maar alles wijst erop dat trainer Arne Slot binnenkort nog een aanvaller kan verwelkomen. Feyenoord is naar verluidt dicht bij de komst van de Braziliaan Igor Paixão, die in Rotterdam de tijd zou krijgen om rustig te wennen. De 22-jarige aanvaller staat momenteel in zijn thuisland onder contract bij Coritiba. (Bron: AD)
gisteren om 16:56
Angeliño tijdelijk naar Hoffenheim
Angeliño speelt dit seizoen op huurbasis voor Hoffenheim. De oud-speler van NAC Breda en PSV moet bij de Bundesliga-club uitgerekend David Raum, zijn opvolger bij RB Leipzig, doen vergeten. Leipzig nam Raum eerder deze zomer voor zo'n 26 miljoen euro over van Hoffenheim. (Bron: Hoffenheim)
gisteren om 16:08
Bournemouth presenteert Senesi
Daar is Marcos Senesi in het shirt van Bournemouth. De Premier League-promovendus betaalt Feyenoord om en nabij 15 miljoen euro voor de Argentijnse verdediger, die voor vier seizoenen tekent. Eerder trokken Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) en Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) al voor ongeveer hetzelfde bedrag naar Engeland. (Bron: Feyenoord)
gisteren om 15:35
Boëtius blijft in Bundesliga
Jean-Paul Boëtius was deze zomer even in het shirt van Feyenoord te zien, maar blijft toch echt in de Bundesliga actief. De enkelvoudig international van Oranje tekent voor drie jaar bij Hertha BSC, waar hij weer gaat samenwerken met coach Sandro Schwarz. Eerder werkten de twee samen bij FSV Mainz, waar Boëtius tot deze zomer onder contract stond. (Bron: Hertha BSC)
gisteren om 14:54
Memphis zou meer kunnen verdienen bij Juventus
Juventus zou Memphis Depay graag willen overnemen van FC Barcelona. De aanvaller mag van de leiding van Barcelona vertrekken en de Italiaanse topclub heeft hem naar verluidt al een contractvoorstel gedaan. De Oranje-international zou meer kunnen verdienen in Turijn. Memphis heeft volgens Spaanse media interesse in de overstap naar Juventus, maar heeft nog geen besluit genomen. (Bron: Sport)
gisteren om 13:58
Sangaré hoopt dat Gakpo bij PSV blijft
Ibrahim Sangaré hoopt dat zijn teamgenoot Cody Gakpo bij PSV blijft. De 24-jarige Ivoriaan verlengde zelf zijn contract bij de Eindhovense club tot medio 2027, Gakpo staat nog in de belangstelling van meerdere clubs, waaronder Manchester United. "Ik waardeer hem enorm en zou het geweldig vinden als we dit jaar met deze groep bij elkaar kunnen blijven", aldus Sangaré. Dinsdag speelt PSV de return tegen AS Monaco in de derde voorronde van de Champions League. Bij de eerste wedstrijd werd het 1-1. (Bron: AD)
gisteren om 13:45
Werner keert naar verluidt terug bij RB Leipzig
Timo Werner zou terugkeren bij RB Leipzig. De 26-jarige spits van Chelsea tekent naar verluidt een contract voor vijf seizoenen bij de Duitse ploeg waar hij tussen 2016 en 2020 met veel succes voor uitkwam. Bij Chelsea speelde Werner 89 wedstrijden, waarin hij 23 keer tot scoren kwam. In 2021 won hij de Champions League met de Engelse ploeg, waarbij hij nog tot medio 2025 een contract heeft. (Bron: Sky Sports)
gisteren om 10:44
Barcelona zou contract De Jong 'crimineel' vinden
De soap rondom Frenkie de Jong krijgt een nieuw hoofdstuk. Om een loonsverlaging af te dwingen zou FC Barcelona in juli tegen hem hebben gezegd dat de voorwaarden in zijn in 2020 aangepaste contract 'crimineel' en niet rechtsgeldig zijn. De Catalaanse club zou daarbij gezegd hebben dat het bereid is om alle betrokkenen aan te klagen. De door Manchester United begeerde De Jong lijkt nog niet bereid om een deel van zijn salaris in te leveren. (Bron: The Athletic)
gisteren om 08:35
Transfer Cillessen van Valencia naar NEC eindelijk afgerond
"Jasper Cillessen is thuis", meldt NEC trots. De 33-jarige doelman komt over van Valencia en tekent voor drie jaar in Nijmegen. De transfer van de Oranje-international hing al dagen in de lucht, maar Valencia zat lange tijd dwars. Nu zijn alle plooien gladgestreken, meldt NEC. Cillessen was van 2001 tot 2011 al actief voor de Eredivisie-club. (Bron: NEC)
gisteren om 07:56
Manchester United denkt naar verluidt aan Rabiot
Het ziet er vooralsnog niet naar uit dat Frenkie de Jong wil vertrekken bij FC Barcelona. Daarom kijkt Manchester United naar andere opties om het middenveld te versterken. Een van de namen is naar verluidt Adrien Rabiot. De Fransman staat nog maar een jaar onder contract bij Juventus, waar hij vorig seizoen een vaste basisplek had. Rabiot speelde eerder voor Paris Saint-Germain. (Bron: The Athletic)
gisteren om 06:42
Senesi zou Feyenoord ruim 15 miljoen euro opleveren
De transfer van Marcos Senesi naar AFC Bournemouth is nog niet officieel, maar de eerste details van de op handen zijnde overgang lekken al wel uit. Feyenoord ontvangt naar verluidt 15 miljoen euro voor de verdediger. Dat bedrag kan door bonussen nog verder oplopen. Er zou ook een doorverkooppercentage zijn opgenomen in de overeenkomst. (Bron: De Telegraaf)
zondag om 21:33
Alexis Sánchez lijkt carrière te gaan vervolgen bij Marseille
Het lijkt erop dat Alexis Sánchez zijn loopbaan gaat voortzetten bij Olympique de Marseille. Volgens transferexpert Fabrizio Romano maakt de Chileense vleugelaanvaller komende week de overstap van Internazionale naar de Franse club. Naar verluidt tekent de 33-jarige Sánchez een contract tot de zomer van 2024. (Bron: Fabrizio Romano)
zondag om 18:52
Conflict tussen Cillessen en Valencia lijkt opgelost
Jasper Cillessen tekent vermoedelijk komende week een contract bij NEC. Volgens het AD is het conflict tussen de Nederlandse doelman en Valencia opgelost, waardoor hij terug kan keren bij de Nijmeegse club. NEC wilde Cillessen donderdag al presenteren, maar kon de transfer door het financiële conflict niet afronden. (Bron: AD)
