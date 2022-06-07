Chelsea and RB Leipzig have signed the contracts for Timo Werner deal. All completed during the night for €20m guaranteed fee plus add-ons, full agreement was reached during the weekend. 🚨🤝 #RBLeipzig Werner will undergo medical tests later today.
- Fabrizio Romano
Show Marcos some ❤️🤍❤️
- Feyenoord Rotterdam
Ha, wie hebben we daar in Leipzig! Het is Timo Werner, die na zijn mislukte avontuur bij Chelsea voor een terugkeer bij RB Leipzig staat. Hij tekent dinsdag naar verluidt een contract voor vijf seizoenen bij de Duitse ploeg waar hij tussen 2016 en 2020 furore maakte.
Da ist er! Timo #Werner checkt im Steigenberger ein, morgen Medizincheck. Vertrag bis 2026. #RBLeipzig #rbl
- BILD RB Leipzig
1️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ appearances 🏟️ 2️⃣0️⃣ goals ⚽ 3️⃣ trophies 🏆 One unforgettable run towards the corner flag ⛳ #GrazieAlexis
- Inter
Marcos Senesi’s signing the contract right now, official statement coming soon as Bournemouth completed the deal. ✅🍒🇦🇷 #Bournemouth Medical successfully completed in the morning, deal done for €15m fee to Feyenoord. Exclusive news now confirmed.
- Fabrizio Romano
Jean-Paul Boëtius arriving in Berlin with his agent Mohamed Sinouh - he’s set to sign with Hertha Berlin, full agreement now reached. 🔵🛩 #transfers Here’s exclusive video of his arrival ⤵️🎥 #Hertha
- Fabrizio Romano
