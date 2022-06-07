Welkom in het transferblog van NU.nl! Hier houden we je op de hoogte van het laatste nieuws, waarbij we zowel geruchten als definitieve transfers melden.
Dembélé lijkt te kiezen tussen FC Barcelona en Chelsea
Het einde van de transfersoap rondom Ousmane Dembélé nadert. De 25-jarige aanvaller staat naar verluidt voor een keuze tussen zijn huidige club FC Barcelona, of Chelsea. Beide clubs hebben hem een aanbod gedaan. Het salaris van Dembélé zou bij Barcelona van 11 miljoen naar 6 miljoen kelderen, vanwege de financiële problemen bij de club. De Fransman is per 1 juli transfervrij. (Bron: L'Équipe)
een paar seconden geleden
Ook Cambuur naar verluidt in de markt voor Van der Water
Silvester van der Water leek zo'n anderhalf jaar geleden een droomtransfer te maken naar Orlando City, maar het Amerikaanse avontuur bevalt de snelle aanvaller niet zoals gewenst. Hij zou terug willen keren naar Nederland. Eerder werd Fortuna Sittard al in verband gebracht met de oud-Heraclied en nu zou ook SC Cambuur interesse hebben getoond. (Bron: VI)
5 minuten geleden
El Bouchataoui verlaat Feyenoord
De teller blijft voor Achraf El Bouchataoui op vijf duels in het eerste van Feyenoord staan. De 22-jarige middenvelder vertrekt transfervrij naar het Belgische KMSK Deinze. Feyenoord stalde El Bouchataoui afgelopen seizoen al bij RKC, waar hij tot dertien wedstrijden in de Eredivisie kwam. (Bron: KMSK Deinze)
13 minuten geleden
Köhn vertrekt naar Hannover 96
Derrick Köhn is zojuist door Hannover 96 gepresenteerd als nieuwe aanwinst. De verdediger komt over van Willem II, waar hij afgelopen seizoen basisspeler was. Details over de deal zijn nog niet bekend. De Duitser had nog een contract tot medio 2023 bij Willem II. (Bron: Hannover 96)
3 uur geleden
Een dubbelslag voor Chelsea?
Naast Manchester City-verdediger Nathan Aké staat ook zijn ploeggenoot Raheem Sterling naar verluidt hoog op het lijstje bij Chelsea. Eigenaar Todd Boehly zou bij de regerend landskampioen al hebben geïnformeerd naar het tweetal. Aké ligt in Manchester nog vast tot 2025, terwijl Sterling nog een contract van een jaar heeft. Beide spelers hebben een verleden bij de club uit Londen. (Bron: De Telegraph)
3 uur geleden
LAFC-directeur trots op komst Bale
Gareth Bale kondigde zijn overgang naar Los Angeles FC al aan, maar nu is de transfer ook op papier rond. We hebben Bale eerder in dit blog al over zijn transfer zien spreken, maar ook de enthousiaste reactie van directeur Larry Berg willen we je niet onthouden. "Een speler als Bale binnenhalen is een historisch moment voor Los Angeles, de MLS en het voetbal in de Verenigde Staten", zei Berg. (Bron: LAFC)
gisteren om 21:56
Botman neemt afscheid van Lille
Hoewel de officiële bevestiging van zijn transfer naar Newcastle United nog altijd op zich laat wachten, heeft Sven Botman al afscheid genomen van Lille OSC. "Ik ben dankbaar dat ik dit shirt twee jaar lang heb mogen dragen. Het is een geweldige periode geweest, met twee prijzen en herinneringen voor het leven", schrijft hij op Instagram. De transfersom voor de 22-jarige verdediger, die nog wel medisch gekeurd moet worden, bedraagt naar verluidt zo'n 40 miljoen euro. (Bron: Sven Botman)
gisteren om 21:14
Fernandinho na negen jaar bij City terug naar Brazilië
Middenvelder Fernandinho is terug bij de club waar hij zijn professionele loopbaan begon. De 37-jarige Braziliaan heeft zijn handtekening gezet onder een contract voor twee jaar bij Athletico Paranaense. Fernandinho verliet die club in 2005 voor Shakhtar Donetsk. Hij nam afgelopen seizoen na negen jaar afscheid van Manchester City. De 52-voudig international werd in die periode onder meer vijf keer kampioen van Engeland. (Bron: Athletico Paranaense)
gisteren om 18:47
Keeper Areola maakte definitieve transfer naar West Ham
Doelman Alphonse Areola tekent een contract voor vijf jaar bij West Ham United, dat hem afgelopen seizoen al huurde. De 29-jarige Fransman komt over van Paris Saint-Germain, waar hij de jeugdopleiding doorliep. De topclub verhuurde hem eerder aan onder meer Villarreal, Real Madrid en Fulham. (Bron: West Ham United)
gisteren om 18:10
Bale tekent voor twaalf maanden in Los Angeles
Daar is Gareth Bale! De 32-jarige Welshman ondertekent een contract voor twaalf maanden bij Los Angeles FC, met een optie op een extra jaar. De komst van Bale, die transfervrij wordt overgenomen van Real Madrid, was al aangekondigd. "Dit is de juiste plek voor mij en mijn familie en het juiste moment in mijn carrière", aldus de oud-speler van Tottenham Hotspur. (Bron: LAFC)
gisteren om 17:12
Armenteros blijft Heracles Almelo trouw
Samuel Armenteros verlengt zijn aflopende contract bij het gedegradeerde Heracles Almelo met een jaar, met een optie op een extra seizoen. De 32-jarige aanvaller staat voor zijn zevende seizoen als Heraclied. Eerder kwam hij van 2009 tot 2013 en van 2016 tot 2017 al voor de Overijsselse club uit. In januari van dit jaar keerde Armenteros, na avonturen in Italië en de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten, terug in Almelo. (Bron: Heracles Almelo)
gisteren om 17:09
Danilo krijgt concurrentie bij Feyenoord
Hoewel Feyenoord zich deze zomer met Ajax-spits Danilo Pereira versterkte, benadrukt trainer Arne Slot dat er nóg een spits bij zal komen. "Naast Bryan Linssen en Cyriel Dessers is ook huurling Reiss Nelson weg. We zijn ons ervan bewust dat we veel doelpunten zijn kwijtgeraakt. Danilo zal volop de concurrentie aan moeten gaan. Hij zal net als Bryan en Cyriel uit moeten gaan maken wie gaat spelen. Daar zit geen hiërarchie in."
gisteren om 13:41
Rosario en Stengs krijgen Favre als trainer
OGC Nice kiest voor trainer Lucien Favre als opvolger van Christophe Galtier, die zeer waarschijnlijk aan de slag gaat bij Paris Saint-Germain. Favre werkte tussen 2016 en 2018 ook al bij Nice. De Zwitser stapte vier jaar geleden over naar Borussia Dortmund, maar daar werd hij halverwege zijn derde seizoen ontslagen. Het is overigens onzeker of Favre volgend seizoen over Calvin Stengs kan beschikken. De aanvaller was vorig seizoen niet zeker van een basisplek en wordt in verband gebracht met Feyenoord. (Bron: OGC Nice)
gisteren om 13:16
Arsenal schijnt ver te gaan voor Martínez
Ajax heeft naar verluidt een Arsenal-bod van liefst 40 miljoen euro op Lisandro Martínez binnen gekregen. De Amsterdamse club zou enkele weken geleden nog een bod van 25 miljoen euro hebben afgewezen. Martínez schijnt ook in de nadrukkelijke belangstelling van Manchester United te staan. De 24-jarige Argentijnse verdediger heeft bij Ajax nog een contract tot medio 2025. (Bron: De Telegraaf)
gisteren om 11:13
Nog een Oranje-international gelinkt aan Chelsea
Chelsea zag deze transferperiode met Antonio Rüdiger en Andreas Christensen twee centrale verdedigers vertrekken en is op zoek naar de broodnodige vervangers. Matthijs de Ligt wordt al een tijdje genoemd en Engelse media weten te melden dat Chelsea ook Nathan Aké graag wil verwelkomen. De 27-voudig international van Manchester City stond tussen 2011 en 2017 al onder contract bij Chelsea. (Bron: Sky Sports)
gisteren om 10:57
Opvallend transfergerucht uit Engeland
De transfercarrousel draait op volle toeren en dan komen er ook met grote regelmaat merkwaardige berichten langs. Dit lijkt er weer zo één: volgens The Sun zou FC Barcelona mede door de beperkte financiële middelen hebben geprobeerd om Harry Maguire te betrekken in de deal rondom Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United zag daar volgens het Engelse medium echter niets in. (Bron: The Sun)
gisteren om 10:45
Redan op huurbasis naar FC Utrecht
FC Utrecht huurt Daishawn Redan komend seizoen van Hertha BSC. De Utrechters hebben bij de huurdeal bovendien een optie tot koop bedongen. De 21-jarige aanvaller werd het afgelopen seizoen door de Duitse club verhuurd aan PEC Zwolle. Daar was hij goed voor zes goals. Redan speelt sinds 2019 voor de Hertha, waar hij tot medio 2024 onder contract staat. (Bron: FC Utrecht)
gisteren om 09:01
Köhn ontbreekt op training Willem II om transfer af te ronden
Derrick Köhn ontbreekt vandaag op het trainingsveld van Willem II. Naar verluidt is de Duitse linksback bezig met het afronden van een transfer naar Hannover 96, dat uitkomt in de Tweede Bundesliga. De 23-jarige Köhn speelt sinds medio 2020 voor Willem II en zijn contract loopt nog tot medio 2023. (Bron: Brabants Dagblad)
gisteren om 07:07
Transferwaarde De Ligt geschat op 100 miljoen euro
Matthijs de Ligt staat vanochtend groot op de voorpagina van de Italiaanse sportkrant Tuttosport. De transferwaarde van de Oranje-international wordt door kenners in de krant geschat op 100 miljoen euro, terwijl Chelsea slechts 40 miljoen zou hebben geboden. De 22-jarige De Ligt ligt nog één seizoen vast bij Juventus.
gisteren om 06:17
Op sociale media gaan inmiddels aardig wat bewerkte foto's van Luis Suárez rond. De fans van River Plate dromen hardop over de komst van de 132-voudig Uruguayaans international.
gisteren om 06:07
Suárez gaat waarschijnlijk tekenen bij River Plate
Het lijkt erop dat de toekomst van Luis Suárez is Argentinië ligt. Volgens diverse Argentijnse media is de 35-jarige oud-speler van onder meer Ajax en FC Barcelona nagenoeg rond met River Plate. Suárez is transfervrij, nadat hij deze zomer vertrok bij Atlético Madrid en werd gelinkt aan tal van clubs. Niet eerder waren de geruchten zo hardnekkig. (Bron: TyC Sports)
gisteren om 05:53
Bryan Linssen verlaat Feyenoord voor Japans avontuur
Het hing al enige tijd in de lucht en nu is het rond: Bryan Linssen verlaat Feyenoord voor een Japans avontuur bij Urawa Red Diamonds. De 31-jarige aanvaller, die nog een jaar onder contract stond in De Kuip, tekent tot eind 2024 bij de huidige nummer tien van de J-League. Over de hoogte van de transfersom is niets bekendgemaakt. Linssen speelde twee seizoenen voor Feyenoord en maakte daarin 21 Eredivisie-treffers. (Bron: Feyenoord)
zondag om 21:53
Ten Hag zou vertrek Ronaldo bij United tegenhouden
Erik ten Hag zou er alles aan doen om Cristiano Ronaldo te behouden voor Manchester United. Afgelopen week namen de geruchten toe rondom de Portugees, die zou willen vertrekken bij de Engelse topclub. Volgens ESPN is een vertrek van Ronaldo onbespreekbaar voor United. Ten Hag ziet in de sterspeler, die in de belangstelling staat van onder meer Chelsea, naar verluidt een doelpuntenmachine die hij goed kan gebruiken. (Bron: ESPN)
zondag om 20:48
Kuijt verwacht binnen enkele dagen nieuwe spelers bij ADO
Dirk Kuijt denkt komende week een aantal nieuwe spelers te kunnen begroeten op het trainingsveld bij ADO Den Haag. "Ik denk dat wij al een heel goed elftal hebben. Maar waar we kunnen, willen we het elftal versterken", zegt de nieuwe coach tijdens de eerste training van ADO. "Daar zijn we druk mee bezig, we kunnen binnen enkele dagen nieuwe spelers op het veld verwachten." Tot nu toe versterkte ADO zich alleen met Max de Waal. (Bron: NOS)
zondag om 19:23
Overgang Gabriel Jesus naar Arsenal lijkt rond
Als we transferexpert Fabrizio Romano mogen geloven, is de overgang van Gabriel Jesus naar Arsenal rond. De Londense club had al een akkoord bereikt met Manchester City en zou nu ook tot overeenstemming zijn gekomen met de Braziliaan. Met de transfer is naar verluidt een bedrag van 52 miljoen euro gemoeid. De aanvaller kan bij Arsenal een contract voor vijf jaar tekenen. (Bron: Fabrizio Romano)
zondag om 18:17
Slot: 'Nergens worden zo veel namen genoemd als bij Feyenoord'
Arne Slot wil als kersverse winnaar van de Rinus Michels niet ingaan op namen van potentiële Feyenoord-versterkingen, zoals Mohamed Taabouni (AZ), Calvin Stengs (OGC Nice) en Wilfried Gnonto (FC Zürich). "Er worden bij Feyenoord ongelooflijk veel namen genoemd. Er is volgens mij geen club in Nederland en misschien wel niet in Europa waar zo veel namen de media bereiken", zegt de 43-jarige trainer. (Bron: ESPN)
zondag om 17:17
United zou bod op Frenkie de Jong hebben verhoogd
Manchester United en FC Barcelona schijnen nog altijd te onderhandelen over Frenkie de Jong. De club van trainer Erik ten Hag zou het bod op de middenvelder van Oranje hebben verhoogd van 60 tot 65 miljoen euro. Vooralsnog is niet bekend hoe in Camp Nou op het nieuwe bod is gereageerd. (Bron: transferexpert Fabrizio Romano)
zondag om 16:56
Tagliafico volgende Ajacied die aan United wordt gelinkt
Na Jurriën Timber, Lisandro Martínez en Antony is Nicolás Tagliafico de volgende Ajacied die op het lijstje van Erik ten Hag bij Manchester United zou staan. De 29-jarige linksback mag in tegenstelling tot zijn drie ploeggenoten wél vertrekken uit de Johan Cruijff ArenA, waar hij na een periode van 4,5 jaar nog een contract tot medio 2023 heeft. Onder meer Brighton & Hove Albion en Real Sociedad zouden ook interesse hebben. (Bron: AD)
zondag om 16:24
Feyenoord schijnt Italiaan Gnonto (18) te gaan halen
Het lijkt erop dat Feyenoord beet heeft in de zoektocht naar aanvallende versterking. Naar verluidt zijn de Rotterdammers persoonlijk rond met het achttienjarige Italiaanse toptalent Wilfried Gnonto en is ook een akkoord met zijn club FC Zürich over een bedrag van zo'n vier miljoen euro nabij. De 1,70 meter lange aanvaller, die Ivoriaanse roots heeft en uit de jeugdopleiding van Internazionale komt, debuteerde recent als Italiaans international en zou de (top)clubs voor het uitkiezen hebben. (Bron: AD)
zondag om 16:03
Verheydt blijft voor gezin én ADO in Nederland
Thomas Verheydt besloot deze week om ondanks buitenlandse interesse bij ADO Den Haag te blijven. De dertigjarige spits heeft die beslissing weloverwogen genomen. "Ik ben een familieman. Als ik mijn kinderen niet op me heen heb, ga ik het heel zwaar krijgen. Ik ben vorig jaar met ADO heel ver gekomen en ik wil het dit jaar mooi afsluiten." (Bron: ESPN)
zondag om 14:20
Limbombe keert terug naar Nederland
Anthony Limbombe maakt bij Almere City zijn terugkeer op de Nederlandse velden. De inmiddels bijna 28-jarige aanvaller maakte tussen 2014 en 2016 indruk bij NEC, dat hem destijds een transfer naar Club Brugge opleverde. In België kon hij echter nauwelijks overtuigen en ook bij FC Nantes kon hij zijn prijskaartje van zo'n acht miljoen euro niet waarmaken. Zijn contract bij de Ligue 1-club werd begin dit jaar ontbonden, waardoor Almere City geen transfersom voor hem betaald. (Bron: Almere City)
zondag om 13:41
Zahavi keert terug bij oude liefde Maccabi Tel Aviv
Eran Zahavi heeft na zijn transfervrije vertrek bij PSV een nieuwe club gevonden. De 34-jarige spits keert terug naar zijn vaderland Israël om te gaan spelen bij Maccabi Tel Aviv, de club waarvoor hij tussen 2012 en 2016 al met veel succes uitkwam. Zahavi scoorde toen 122 keer in 157 wedstrijden namens de 23-voudig landskampioen. Die lijn trok hij daarna door bij het Chinese Guangzhou City, waarna hij twee jaar geleden bij PSV tekende. (Bron: Maccabi Tel Aviv)
zondag om 13:36
Neymar zou PSG willen verlaten
Het zou zomaar eens kunnen dat Neymar komend seizoen geen speler van Paris Saint-Germain meer is. Recente uitspraken van clubeigenaar Nasser Al Khelaifi - hij zei in een interview dat alle PSG-spelers afgelopen seizoen ondermaats presteerden en dat de tijd van glitter en glamour voorbij is - schijnen niet goed te zijn gevallen bij de dertigjarige vedette. Ook PSG zou een vertrek van Neymar, die vijf jaar geleden voor 222 miljoen euro werd aangetrokken en nog meerdere seizoenen vastligt, niet per se tegenhouden. (Bron: RMC Sport)
zondag om 12:25
Roemeratoe kiest voor buitenlands avontuur
Godfried Roemeratoe kiest voor een avontuur in Israël. De 22-jarige middenvelder tekent voor twee jaar bij Hapoel Tel Aviv. Roemeratoe kwam afgelopen seizoen tot 22 optredens voor Willem II, dat hem huurde van FC Twente. Hij kon transfervrij vertrekken uit Enschede. (Bron: Hapoel Tel Aviv)
zondag om 12:01
PSV lijkt dicht bij komst Xavi Simons
Transferexpert Fabrizio Romano strooit dagelijks met nieuwtjes en heeft een update over Xavi Simons. Volgens de doorgaans goed ingevoerde Italiaanse journalist is het een kwestie van tijd voordat de negentienjarige middenvelder zijn contract bij Paris Saint-Germain verlengt en vervolgens op huurbasis naar PSV vertrekt. Ruud van Nistelrooij ziet in Simons de ideale opvolger van de vertrokken Mario Götze, zo sijpelde gisteren al door.
zondag om 11:47
Monaco-coach kondigt komst Minamino aan
AS Monaco-trainer Philippe Clément verklapt dat Takumi Minamino wordt aangetrokken. De 27-jarige Japanse aanvaller komt over van Liverpool, waar hij voornamelijk een reserverol had, en kost de club naar verluidt zo'n achttien miljoen euro. "Ik ben heel blij met hem. Ik ken hem al lange tijd en hij stond hoog op ons lijstje", aldus Clément. "We zijn ervan overtuigd dat hij van toegevoegde waarde is." (Bron: RMC Sport)
zondag om 09:29
Rienstra staat voor vertrek bij Fortuna
Ben Rienstra is zeer waarschijnlijk volgend seizoen niet meer terug te zien in het shirt van Fortuna Sittard. De 32-jarige middenvelder ontbreekt zondag op de training, omdat hij met een andere club in onderhandeling is. Het is onbekend om welke club het gaat. (Bron: Fortuna Sittard)
zondag om 09:01
VVV presenteert Van der Gouw
VVV-Venlo heeft een nieuwe doelman binnen. De 21-jarige Ennio van der Gouw komt per direct over van FC Twente en tekent voor twee seizoenen in De Koel. Van der Gouw doorliep de jeugdopleiding van FC Twente, maar debuteerde in Enschede niet in het eerste elftal. Van der Gouw is de zoon van Raimond van der Gouw, die in het verleden onder meer onder de lat stond bij Manchester United, Vitesse en Go Ahead Eagles. (Bron: VVV-Venlo)
