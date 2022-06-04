Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog. Hier houden we je op de hoogte van alles rondom de Nations League-wedstrijden Hongarije-Engeland en Italië-Duitsland. Veel plezier!

  • Nations League
  • Uitslag:
  • Hongarije-Engeland 1-0
  • Programma:
  • 20.45 uur: Italië-Duitsland
een paar seconden geleden
Opstellingen! De volgende wedstrijd die op het programma staat is Italië-Duitsland, in Bologna. Trainer Roberto Manchini (foto) kiest voor een B-ploeg; Duitsland speelt wel met de sterkste elf. Hieronder alle 22 namen die aan de aftrap verschijnen.

Italië: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Acerbi, Bastoni, Biraghi; Frattesi, Cristante, Tonali; Politano, Scamacca, Pellegrini

Duitsland: Neuer; Kehrer, Süle, Rüdiger, Henrichs; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Sané; Werner
een paar seconden geleden
Afgelopen! Het blijft 1-0. Hongarije wint voor het eerst sinds 1962 van Engeland!
een paar seconden geleden
90+3' Hongarije wordt nog gevaarlijk uit de counter, maar die uitbraak levert geen goal op. Als Engeland nog wat wil, moet het snel zijn nu.
een paar seconden geleden
89' Grealish scoort bijna uit het niets een wereldgoal, maar zijn halve volley gaat keihard in het zijnet.
een paar seconden geleden
De gemiste kans van Bowen in beeld. Kan het nog voor Engeland vandaag? Dan moet de ploeg wel opschieten.
een paar seconden geleden
83' Een bijzonder moment nu: Callum Styles komt in de ploeg bij... Hongarije. De middenvelder werd geboren in Engeland maar kan door een Hongaarse voorouder voor dat land uitkomen. Het is zijn tweede interland.
een paar seconden geleden
82' Schäfer mist een wereldkans op 2-0, maar schiet vanaf een meter of zes over de goal.
een paar seconden geleden
77' Cody is heel dichtbij een goal nadat hij uit een vrije trap richting het doel kopt. Maar net naast.
een paar seconden geleden
73' De Engelsen worden wakker. Nu is het Bellingham die probeert te schieten.
een paar seconden geleden
72' Bowen probeert het met een volley, recht in de handen van Gulácsi.
een paar seconden geleden
De benutte penalty in beeld.
een paar seconden geleden
Teleurstelling bij Harry Kane. Engeland moet aan de bak.
een paar seconden geleden
66' GOAL Hongarije! 1-0

Dominik Szoboszlai schiet raak vanaf elf meter!
een paar seconden geleden
64' Penalty Hongarije! De scheidsrechter wijst naar de stip, maar dat was wel een heel licht vergrijp van invaller Reece James. Daar gaat daar de VAR nog naar kijken.
een paar seconden geleden
58' Een counter van Engeland en uiteindelijk is het Mount die probeert voor te zetten. Via een verdediger van Hongarije gaat de bal achter voor een hoekschop.
een paar seconden geleden
56' Hongarije is goed uit de kleedkamer gekomen en heeft nu veel druk op de zestien van Engeland.
een paar seconden geleden
51' Hele fijne actie van invaller Saka, die langs twee man gaat en schiet. Recht op keeper Gulácsi.
een paar seconden geleden
Op deze foto is goed te zien dat het stadion niet volledig bezet is. Er kunnen 67.000 mensen in het stadion; naar schatting zitten er 25.000.
een paar seconden geleden
49' De eerste kans van de tweede helft is voor Hongarije. Een afstandsschot van linksback Zsolt Nagy gaat maar rakelings naast.
een paar seconden geleden
Aftrap tweede helft! We zijn weer onderweg! Een wissel aan de kant van de Engelsen, daar is Bukayo Saka ingevallen voor Justin James.
een paar seconden geleden
Harry Kane speelt vandaag met een aanvoerdersband in regenboogkleuren, om zo aandacht te vragen voor het belang van diversiteit.
een paar seconden geleden
Rust! Het begon leuk, maar de wedstrijd zakte na een boeiende openingsfase wat in. Het staat nog altijd 0-0 in Boedapest.
een paar seconden geleden
Uitblinker Loïc Négo achtervolgt Mason Mount.
een paar seconden geleden
37' Weer zo'n fijne voorzet van die rechtsback, Loïc Négo. Wat een goede wedstrijd speelt die. Pickford kan uiteindelijk redding brengen.
een paar seconden geleden
34' Prima actie van Bowen, maar zijn voorzet bereikt geen medespeler.
een paar seconden geleden
33' Szalai probeert het vanaf de middenlijn en verrast bijna Pickford! De keeper was al gezien, maar de bal gaat naast. Dat was wat geweest!
een paar seconden geleden
29' Hongarije met een snelle counter en het is Nagy die kan schieten. Pickford ranselt de bal uit zijn doel.
een paar seconden geleden
26' Engeland heeft in de eerste 25 minuten van de wedstrijd 61% balbezit.
een paar seconden geleden
Debutant Jarrod Bowen is bezig aan een prima wedstrijd. De speler van West Ham United is erg actief en veroorzaakt veel dreiging voor de defensie van Hongarije.
een paar seconden geleden
20' Een van richting veranderde voorzet van Kane valt bijna goed voor Mount, maar hij mist de bal maar net.
een paar seconden geleden
18' Conor Coady - die net nog een bal van de lijn haalde - laat nu na om 0-1 te maken. Zijn kopbal gaat net over, geweldig aangesneden corner van Trent Alexander-Arnold.
een paar seconden geleden
17' Het is een open wedstrijd: tot nu toe is er al zes keer geschoten, drie keer door elke ploeg.
een paar seconden geleden
13' Hongarije krijgt via Szalai een mega-kans na een ongelofelijke pass van rechtsback Loïc Négo. Conor Coady can de bal van de lijn halen.
een paar seconden geleden
Trent Alexander-Arnold in duel met Dominik Szoboszlai.
een paar seconden geleden
11' Weer een kans uit een voorzet, weer Bowen. Hij raakt de bal niet goed en Gulácsi kan de bal oprapen.
een paar seconden geleden
9' Bowen komt goed naar binnen en haalt uit met links, maar dat schot wordt geblokt door een Hongaarse verdediger.
een paar seconden geleden
4' En daar is het eerste gevaarlijke moment voor Engeland. Kane word in de diepte gelanceerd, snijdt naar binnen en haalt uit. Naast.
een paar seconden geleden
3' Het eerste schot van de wedstrijd komt van Hongarije en is van Sallai. Pickford moet even grabbelen, maar heeft de bal dan klemvast.
een paar seconden geleden
Aftrap! We zijn onderweg in Boedapest!
een paar seconden geleden
Er wordt een minuut stilte gehouden ter nagedachtenis aan István Szőke, een Hongaarse middenvelder die in de jaren 70 furore maakte bij Ferencváros. Hij overleed recent op 75-jarige leeftijd.
een paar seconden geleden
De spelers staan klaar voor de volksliederen en het God Save The Queen schalt door het stadion.
