- Nations League
- Uitslag:
- Hongarije-Engeland 1-0
- Programma:
- 20.45 uur: Italië-Duitsland
113 – Thomas Müller is making his 113th appearance for the German national team tonight, equalling Philipp Lahm’s tally for fifth most in the history of #DieMannschaft. Ladder. #ITAGER @esmuellert_
- OptaFranz
Dominik Szoboszlai schiet raak vanaf elf meter!
🎯 Most accurate passes in the first half of Hungary 0-0 England: 1⃣ 🏴 Conor Coady - 46 2⃣ 🏴 Kyle Walker - 38 3⃣ 🏴 Harry Maguire - 33 4⃣ 🇭🇺 Willi Orban - 30 🤷♂️ Dominated by centre-backs... think that about sums up the opening 45 minutes!
- WhoScored.com
Representing the #ThreeLions for the first time 🦁 @_JarrodBowen 🤝 @jamesjustin98
- England
