Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog. Hier houden we je op de hoogte van alles rondom de Nations League-wedstrijden Hongarije-Engeland en Italië-Duitsland. Veel plezier!

een paar seconden geleden
Gianluca Scamacca was er het dichtst bij namens de Italianen. De voormalig speler van PEC en PSV haalde uit van een meter of 25 en raakte de paal.
een paar seconden geleden
Rust! Duitsland dringt aan en dringt aan, maar het lukt maar niet om de blauwe muur te slechten. We gaan rusten met 0-0.
een paar seconden geleden
38' Wat een giga-kans voor Duitsland! Zowel Goretzka, Müller als Gnabry krijgen de bal er niet in van dichtbij. Dat had 0-1 moeten zijn.
een paar seconden geleden
35' Paal! Scamacca raakt de paal van afstand. Dat is het gevaarlijkste moment van de wedstrijd.
een paar seconden geleden
Thomas Müller doet wat hij al zijn hele loopbaan doet: de ruimte zoeken in de drukte.
een paar seconden geleden
26' Müller mist de grootste kans van de wedstrijd na een goede dribbel van Gnabry.
een paar seconden geleden
De verhoudingen zijn duidelijk in Bologna. Duitsland heeft 70% balbezit en Italië probeert het op de counter.
een paar seconden geleden
13' Prima actie van Gnabry, maar zijn inzet wordt gepakt door Donnarumma.
een paar seconden geleden
9' Scamacca lijkt te ontsnappen aan de defensie van Duitsland, maar de Italiaan staat buitenspel.
3 minuten geleden
6' Kopkansje Thomas Müller, recht in de handen van Gianluigi Donnarumma.
5 minuten geleden
4' In de openingsfase heeft Duitsland vooral de bal. Italië trekt zich terug en verdedigt in een 4-4-1-1-formatie.
8 minuten geleden
Aftrap! We zijn onderweg in Bologna.
10 minuten geleden
Zoals altijd wordt het Italiaanse volkslied hartstochtelijk meegezongen.
13 minuten geleden
De spelers staan op het veld en het volkslied van Duitsland klinkt in Bologna.
35 minuten geleden
De spelers van Italië betreden het veld voor de warming-up.
één uur geleden
Opstellingen! De volgende wedstrijd die op het programma staat is Italië-Duitsland, in Bologna. Trainer Roberto Manchini (foto) kiest voor een B-ploeg; Duitsland speelt wel met de sterkste elf. Hieronder alle 22 namen die aan de aftrap verschijnen.

Italië: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Acerbi, Bastoni, Biraghi; Frattesi, Cristante, Tonali; Politano, Scamacca, Pellegrini

Duitsland: Neuer; Kehrer, Süle, Rüdiger, Henrichs; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Sané; Werner
één uur geleden
Afgelopen! Het blijft 1-0. Hongarije wint voor het eerst sinds 1962 van Engeland!
één uur geleden
90+3' Hongarije wordt nog gevaarlijk uit de counter, maar die uitbraak levert geen goal op. Als Engeland nog wat wil, moet het snel zijn nu.
één uur geleden
89' Grealish scoort bijna uit het niets een wereldgoal, maar zijn halve volley gaat keihard in het zijnet.
één uur geleden
De gemiste kans van Bowen in beeld. Kan het nog voor Engeland vandaag? Dan moet de ploeg wel opschieten.
één uur geleden
83' Een bijzonder moment nu: Callum Styles komt in de ploeg bij... Hongarije. De middenvelder werd geboren in Engeland maar kan door een Hongaarse voorouder voor dat land uitkomen. Het is zijn tweede interland.
één uur geleden
82' Schäfer mist een wereldkans op 2-0, maar schiet vanaf een meter of zes over de goal.
één uur geleden
77' Cody is heel dichtbij een goal nadat hij uit een vrije trap richting het doel kopt. Maar net naast.
één uur geleden
73' De Engelsen worden wakker. Nu is het Bellingham die probeert te schieten.
één uur geleden
72' Bowen probeert het met een volley, recht in de handen van Gulácsi.
één uur geleden
De benutte penalty in beeld.
één uur geleden
Teleurstelling bij Harry Kane. Engeland moet aan de bak.
één uur geleden
66' GOAL Hongarije! 1-0

Dominik Szoboszlai schiet raak vanaf elf meter!
2 uur geleden
64' Penalty Hongarije! De scheidsrechter wijst naar de stip, maar dat was wel een heel licht vergrijp van invaller Reece James. Daar gaat daar de VAR nog naar kijken.
2 uur geleden
58' Een counter van Engeland en uiteindelijk is het Mount die probeert voor te zetten. Via een verdediger van Hongarije gaat de bal achter voor een hoekschop.
2 uur geleden
56' Hongarije is goed uit de kleedkamer gekomen en heeft nu veel druk op de zestien van Engeland.
2 uur geleden
51' Hele fijne actie van invaller Saka, die langs twee man gaat en schiet. Recht op keeper Gulácsi.
2 uur geleden
Op deze foto is goed te zien dat het stadion niet volledig bezet is. Er kunnen 67.000 mensen in het stadion; naar schatting zitten er 25.000.
2 uur geleden
49' De eerste kans van de tweede helft is voor Hongarije. Een afstandsschot van linksback Zsolt Nagy gaat maar rakelings naast.
2 uur geleden
Aftrap tweede helft! We zijn weer onderweg! Een wissel aan de kant van de Engelsen, daar is Bukayo Saka ingevallen voor Justin James.
2 uur geleden
Harry Kane speelt vandaag met een aanvoerdersband in regenboogkleuren, om zo aandacht te vragen voor het belang van diversiteit.
2 uur geleden
Rust! Het begon leuk, maar de wedstrijd zakte na een boeiende openingsfase wat in. Het staat nog altijd 0-0 in Boedapest.
2 uur geleden
Uitblinker Loïc Négo achtervolgt Mason Mount.
2 uur geleden
37' Weer zo'n fijne voorzet van die rechtsback, Loïc Négo. Wat een goede wedstrijd speelt die. Pickford kan uiteindelijk redding brengen.
