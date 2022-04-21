Met Manchester City aan kop en Liverpool daar vlak achter is het een zinderende strijd om de titel in de Premier League. Dit is een overzicht van het resterende programma van de ploegen van Josep Guardiola en Jürgen Klopp.

Manchester City (32 duels, 77 punten, doelsaldo +55)

23 april: Watford (thuis)

30 april: Leeds United (uit)

8 mei: Newcastle United (thuis)

15 mei: West Ham United (uit)

22 mei: Aston Villa (thuis)

Datum n.t.b.: Wolverhampton (uit)

Liverpool (32 duels, 76 punten, doelsaldo +61)

24 april: Everton (thuis)

30 april: Newcastle United (uit)

7 mei: Tottenham Hotspur (thuis)

10 mei: Aston Villa (uit)

22 mei: Wolverhampton (thuis)

Datum n.t.b.: Southampton (uit)