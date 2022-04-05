- Villarreal-Bayern München
- Chelsea-Real Madrid
Phil Foden has assisted seven goals in the #UCL, with only Cesc Fabregas setting up more goals in the competition for English clubs while aged 21 and younger. [@OptaJoe]
- The Athletic UK
0 - Atletico Madrid have failed to attempt a single shot in a game in all competitions for the first time under Diego Simeone. Dominated.
- OptaJose
I reckon @PhilFoden might start the 2nd leg. Wonderful footballer.
- Gary Lineker 💙💛
Luïs Diaz wordt perfect op maat weggestoken door Naby Keita. Vlachodimos komt uit zijn goal, maar Diaz loopt om de Benfica-keeper heen en schiet de bal keurig in het net. Het verschil is weer twee doelpunten in het voordeel van Liverpool.
️⚽️⚽️ Barcelona ️⚽️ Bayern ️⚽️ Ajax ️⚽️ Liverpool Darwin Nunez's stock continues to rise after scoring another #UCL goal.
- The Athletic UK
𝐊𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐍 𝐃𝐄 𝐁𝐑𝐔𝐘𝐍𝐄! 👑 Het heeft 70 minuten geduurd, maar Manchester City kraakt éindelijk de verdediging van Atlético Madrid: 1-0! 🗝️ #ZiggoSport #UCL #MCIATM
- Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Daar is dan eindelijk de goal! De net ingevallen Foden steekt De Bruyne weg en de Belg schuift de bal koel langs Oblak en in het zijnet.