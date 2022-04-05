Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog. Er staan vanavond twee schitterende wedstrijden op het programma met Manchester City-Atlético Madrid en Benfica-Liverpool. Twee Nederlanders in de basis: Nathan Aké bij City en Virgil van Dijk bij Liverpool. Hier houden we je op de hoogte van de ontwikkelingen op beide velden! 

  • Uitslagen:
  • Manchester City-Atlético Madrid 1-0
  • Benfica-Liverpool 1-3
Champions League · 2 uur geleden
Dat was het voor vandaag. Morgen is er weer een nieuw Champions League-liveblog. Hieronder vind je het programma. Tot morgen!

  • Villarreal-Bayern München
  • Chelsea-Real Madrid
Benfica-Liverpool · 2 uur geleden
Jurgen Klopp heeft mooie woorden over voor Luís Diaz: "Hij is een topspeler, echt van wereldniveau. Het is voor mij een genot om elke dag met Luís te werken, en ik ben meer dan blij dat we besloten hebben om hem in januari te contracteren".
Benfica-Liverpool · 2 uur geleden
Jürgen Klopp is de eerste manager van Liverpool die het voor elkaar krijgt om acht uitwedstrijden op rij te winnen in alle competities.
Benfica-Liverpool · 2 uur geleden
Dit plaatje van Estádio da Luz wilden we jullie niet onthouden!
Benfica-Liverpool · 3 uur geleden
Een 1-3-winst in het Estádio da Luz is een prima resultaat, maar Jürgen Klopp zou Jürgen Klopp niet zijn als hij na de wedstrijd niet nog even de confrontatie zoekt met iemand. De televisieploeg van de Champions League was dit keer het slachtoffer. Waar de discussie over ging, was helaas niet verstaanbaar.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · 3 uur geleden
De Bruyne: '1-0 is 1-0'
Kevin de Bruyne maakte de 1-0 tegen Atlético Madrid en reageert op de nipte overwinning. "Zij speelden met vijf achterin en met vijf daarvoor in het middenveld. Dat is gewoon heel moeilijk, ik vind dat we erg goed speelden omdat we niks weggaven. In de eerste helft ging het gelijk op, in de tweede helft creëerden we meer kansen. Ik maakte een loopactie en Phil (Foden, red.) vond me geweldig. Ik ben blij met de overwinning, maar 1-0 is 1-0, en de uitdoelpuntenregel is afgeschaft. We zijn er nog niet."
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · 3 uur geleden
Nathan Aké speelde negentig minuten mee als linksback en deed dat naar behoren.
Benfica-Liverpool · 3 uur geleden
Luïs Diaz viert zijn doelpunt ogenschijnlijk voor het verkeerde vak in het Estádio da Luz.
Benfica-Liverpool · 3 uur geleden
Een knuffeltje van VVD! Virgil van Dijk feliciteert Luïs Diaz met zijn derde doelpunt deze Champions League-campagne.
Benfica-Liverpool · 3 uur geleden
Afgelopen! Liverpool doet goede zaken in Portugal en speelt volgende week met een voorsprong van twee doelpunten op Anfield de return. Daar gaat het om de knikkers en zal het zich van een plekje in de halve finale moeten verzekeren.
Benfica-Liverpool · 3 uur geleden
De lelijke kopstoot in beeld.
Benfica-Liverpool · 3 uur geleden
90+4' De spelers staan op, maar Fabinho lijkt niet verder te kunnen. Het was een harde knal, dus een lichte hersenschudding kunnen we niet uitsluiten. Bij Otamendi gaat de zogenoemde tulband om.
Benfica-Liverpool · 3 uur geleden
90+1' Otamendi en Fabinho komen lelijk met de koppen tegen elkaar. Vooral de Liverpool-middenvelder lijkt flink aangeslagen, laten we hopen dat het meevalt.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · 3 uur geleden
Afgelopen! Het zit erop in Manchester. Atlético Madrid leek vrede te hebben met de 1-0-stand en deed geen echte poging meer om aan te vallen. Over acht dagen volgt de return in Madrid!
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · 3 uur geleden
90+1' Er komen twee minuten extra tijd bij.
Benfica-Liverpool · 3 uur geleden
87' GOAL Liverpool! 1-3

Luïs Diaz wordt perfect op maat weggestoken door Naby Keita. Vlachodimos komt uit zijn goal, maar Diaz loopt om de Benfica-keeper heen en schiet de bal keurig in het net. Het verschil is weer twee doelpunten in het voordeel van Liverpool.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · 3 uur geleden
89' De man die het verschil heeft gemaakt voor Manchester City is Phil Foden. De 21-jarige Engelsman heeft nog maar heel weinig fout gedaan tijdens zijn invalbeurt en creëerde al meerdere kansen.
Benfica-Liverpool · 3 uur geleden
84' Die durft! Alisson Becker ziet een sprintende Ramos op hem afkomen en besluit hem uit te kappen. Het loopt goed af voor de keeper, maar het hart van een hoop Liverpool-fans zal toch een tel hebben overgeslagen.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · 3 uur geleden
87' Bijna weer een kans voor De Bruyne, maar de aanname is net niet goed.
Benfica-Liverpool · 3 uur geleden
82' Luis Diaz is de verdediger te goed af met de pass in het strafschopgebied, maar kan zijn schot niet onder controle krijgen. Deze belandt ver naast de linkerpaal.
Benfica-Liverpool · 3 uur geleden
Darwin Núnez begrijpt er niks van. De penalty werd hem niet gegund in de 67e minuut.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · 3 uur geleden
85' Jesus krijgt geel voor protesteren en mist de return in Madrid.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · 3 uur geleden
83' Opstootje aan de zijlijn nadat Correa terwijl het spel al stil ligt een bal tegen Grealish aan schiet. Bizarre actie van de Argentijn, die er met geel vanaf komt.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · 3 uur geleden
Teleurstelling bij Diego Simeone na het incasseren van de openingsgoal. Zijn ploeg heeft nog een minuut of tien om een nederlaag te voorkomen.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · 3 uur geleden
81' Foden was al zeer belangrijk bij de openingsgoal en komt nu ook weer met een schitterende actie. Weer is het De Bruyne die aan kan leggen, maar de Belg schiet niet raak.
Benfica-Liverpool · 3 uur geleden
78' Benfica wurmt zich steeds vaker door de Liverpool-verdediging. Gaat de gelijkmaker nog vallen?
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · 3 uur geleden
79' Bijna een kans voor Atlético, maar Ederson kan de bal oprapen voordat het echt gevaarlijk wordt.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · 3 uur geleden
77' De wedstrijd gaat nu een andere fase in. Manchester City speelt nu met minder risico in balbezit en Atlético verlaat iets vaker de verdedigende stellingen.
Benfica-Liverpool · 3 uur geleden
73' Wat doet Van Dijk nou? De verdediger van Liverpool wil de bal afspelen op een medeverdediger, maar hij mist de bal met zijn voet. Gelukkig voor de Oranje-aanvoerder herstelt hij zijn fout snel en komt de bal alsnog aan op bestemming.
Benfica-Liverpool · 3 uur geleden
71' Diogo Jota slalomt zich voorbij drie Benfica-verdedigers, maar zoals vaak het geval: de laatste man is er nét een teveel. Benfica neemt de doeltrap.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · 3 uur geleden
Kevin de Bruyne in extase na het scoren van de openingsgoal. De Belg zat niet eens goed in de wedstrijd, maar is nu wel zeer belangrijk voor zijn ploeg.
Benfica-Liverpool · 3 uur geleden
67' Darwin Núnez gaat naar de grond in het strafschopgebied, maar de scheidsrechter ziet er niks in: doorspelen gebaart Manzano.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · 3 uur geleden
69' GOAL Manchester City! 1-0

Daar is dan eindelijk de goal! De net ingevallen Foden steekt De Bruyne weg en de Belg schuift de bal koel langs Oblak en in het zijnet.
Benfica-Liverpool · 3 uur geleden
Het gaat snel op de flanken van Benfica, zodra de Portugezen de counter inzetten.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · 3 uur geleden
68' Guardiola brengt net als Simeone eerder drie spelers tegelijk in: Grealish, Foden en Jesus erin voor Sterling, Gundogan en Mahrez.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · 4 uur geleden
In beeld: de gemiste kopkans van Aymeric Laporte.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · 4 uur geleden
66' Vrijwel het gehele Etihad Stadion wil een penalty na een vermeende overtreding op Sterling, maar de Roemeense scheidsrechter wil er niet aan.
Benfica-Liverpool · 4 uur geleden
Jürgen Klopp ziet van de kant toe hoe zijn ploeg onnodig de aansluitingstreffer incasseert.
Benfica-Liverpool · 4 uur geleden
63' Benfica leunt wat verder naar achter dan voor rust, maar komt er nu vaker uit op de counter.
