Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog. Er staan vanavond twee schitterende wedstrijden op het programma met Manchester City-Atlético Madrid en Benfica-Liverpool. Twee Nederlanders in de basis: Nathan Aké bij City en Virgil van Dijk bij Liverpool. Hier houden we je op de hoogte van de ontwikkelingen op beide velden! 

  • Programma:
  • LIVE: Manchester City-Atlético Madrid 0-0
  • LIVE: Benfica-Liverpool 0-2
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
Sadio Mané hoefde de 0-2 alleen nog maar binnen te tikken na goed voorbereidend werk van Luis Díaz en Trent Alexander-Arnold. Het is de vijftiende goal voor de Senegalees dit seizoen (alle competities).
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
Nathan Aké kan terugkijken op een prima eerste helft, maar ook hij heeft de Atlético-defensie nog niet open kunnen breken.
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
Rust! En het is meteen rust in Lissabon. Benfica moet in de tweede helft uit een ander vaatje tappen wil het hier nog een positief resultaat halen.
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
45+1' Een grote kans voor Liverpool gaat verloren omdat Salah het vizier niet op scherp heeft staan.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
Rust! Het staat nog 0-0 bij rust in Manchester. Atlético schoot geen enkele keer en City-keeper Ederson raakte de bal slechts negen keer aan.
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
44' Liverpool komt er weer gevaarlijk uit, maar komt niet tot een schot omdat Keïta treuzelt in het stafschopgebied van Benfica.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
43' Stones probeert het met een afstandsschot, maar dat gaat ver over. De 5-5-0-formatie van Atlético Madrid doet uitstekend zijn werk. Manchester City komt er veel moeilijker doorheen dan voor de tactische omzetting.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
Diego Simeone staat een meter of vijf buiten zijn coachvak en krijgt op zijn kop van de scheidsrechter.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
39' Er sluipen nu iets meer slordigheden in het spel van Manchester City. Het lijkt erop dat Atlético Madrid met 0-0 de rust gaat halen, precies volgens het plan van Simeone.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
De eerste helft in één foto: Manchester City valt aan, Atlético houdt tegen.
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
34' GOAL Liverpool! 0-2

Een goede bal van achteruit over de verdediging, Luis Díaz left breed en Sadio Mané heeft alleen nog maar binnen te tikken. Dit tweeluik lijkt snel beslist.
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
33' Benfica lijkt nu de controle over de wedstrijd iets terug te krijgen. Het tempo ligt nu lager dan in de openingsfase.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
33' Waar Atlético eerst nog twee spitsen voorin hield, lijkt het nu bij vlagen te verdedigen in een 5-5-0-formatie. João Félix en Griezmann fungeren bij balbezit voor Manchester City als extra middenvelders.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
29' Manchester City blaft heel veel, maar bijt nog niet. Het heeft heel veel balbezit op de helft van Atlético Madrid, maar slaagt er nog niet in om kansen te creëren.
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
27' Goede aanval Liverpool strandt in de zestien van Benfica nadat Salah zich vastloopt. De ploeg van trainer Jürgen Klopp speelt goed, maar het is nog niet de avond van Salah.
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
De ontlading bij centrale verdediger Ibrahima Konaté is groot na het maken van de 0-1.
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
24' Kansje Benfica via buitenspeler Everton, maar zijn schot gaat in het zijnet.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
24' Even lijkt Renan Lodi een grote kans te krijgen, maar de Braziliaanse linksback zet niet doortastend genoeg door.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
23' De statistieken na het eerste kwart van de wedstrijd spreken boekdelen over het wedstrijdverloop. Manchester City heeft 75 procent balbezit en Atlético kwam tot niet één doelpoging. Als er echter één ploeg is die dit vol kan houden en dan ineens kan scoren op de counter, is het Atlético.
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
20' Liverpool wil meteen doorpakken en krijgt weer een kans, nu via een goede voorzet op Keïta. De middenvelder kopt echter nauwkeurig en Vlachodimos kan de bal zo oprapen.
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
17' GOAL Liverpool! 0-1

Konaté uit een hoekschop! Liverpool snel aan de leiding in Lissabon.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
18' Atlético Madrid plooit zich massaal terug rond hun eigen strafschopgebied. De centrale verdedigers van Manchester City staan ongeveer 25 meter over de middenlijn als hun ploeg aanvalt.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
Rodri speelt vandaag tegen zijn oude club. In de zomer van 2019 maakte de verdedigende middenvelder voor een slordige zestig miljoen euro de overstap van Atlético Madrid naar Manchester City.
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
13' Dubbele kans Liverpool! Na een schot van Keïta valt de bal voor de voeten van Alexander-Arnold. Tweemaal kan Benfica-keeper Vlachodimos redding brengen.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
13' City vraagt om een penalty na een vermeende overtreding van Koke op Bernardo Silva, maar de Roemeense scheidsrechter wil er niets van weten.
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
12' Benfica bouwt goed op, maar weer is de eindpass niet goed. Jammer voor de Portugezen, want daar lagen kansen om gevaarlijk te worden.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
12' Schietkans De Bruyne na matig uitverdedigen van Atlético. Via een verdediger gaat de bal over de achterlijn voor een hoekschop.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
11' Het spelbeeld in de openingsfase van de wedstrijd is duidelijk: City heeft de bal, Atlético verdedigt in een 5-3-2-formatie. Tot nu toe heeft City meer dan 73 procent balbezit.
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
9' Benfica speelt goed onder de druk van Liverpool uit en stoomt op, maar de pass vanuit het middenveld op Darwin Núñez is net niet goed.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
De uitstekende verdedigende ingreep van Aké in beeld.
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
6' Prima aanval van Benfica, dat via Darwin Núñez doorkomt over de rechterkant. Zijn voorzet vindt geen medespeler.
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
Wat blijft het een schitterend gezicht: een vol stadion. Het Estádio da Luz is vanavond tot de nok gevuld om de thuisploeg aan te moedigen tegen Liverpool.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
5' Aké moet twee keer in twee minuten aan de bak om een aanval van Atlético af te slaan, maar doet dit twee keer prima.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
3' Nathan Aké speelt niet centraal achterin, maar linksback. De centrale verdediging bestaat uit Aymeric Laporte en John Stones; João Cancelo is rechtsback.
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
Aftrap! En ook in Lissabon is afgetrapt. Kan Benfica stunten tegen Liverpool?
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
Aftrap! Bernardo Silva heeft de aftrap verricht. We zijn onderweg in het Etihad Stadium!
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
Hij is er ook weer bij vanavond! De adelaar die traditioneel voor de wedstrijd een rondje vliegt in het stadion van Benfica.
Benfica-Liverpool · een paar seconden geleden
Virgil van Dijk tijdens de warming-up in het Estádio da Luz.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
Als Kevin De Bruyne zonder kleerscheuren de warming-up doorkomt, speelt hij vanavond zijn vijftigste Champions League-wedstrijd voor Manchester City. In de voorgaande 49 wedstrijden was hij bij 28 goals betrokken: 10 keer gaf hij een assist en 18 keer was hij zelf de doelpuntenmaker.
Manchester City-Atlético Madrid · een paar seconden geleden
Niet in de basis vanavond: Luis Suárez. Hij komt binnendruppelen in het stadion van Manchester City met de kenmerkende beker yerba maté, de Uruguayaanse thee.
Terug omhoog