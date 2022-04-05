0 - Atlético de Madrid haven't had a single shot so far tonight, with this the first time they've had zero shots in the first half of a #UCL match since game-by-game shot data is available for the competition (2003-04). Tentative. #MCIATM
𝐏𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐇𝐓𝐈𝐆: Tiki-taka Atléti! 😍 #ZiggoSport #UCL #MCIATM
Een goede bal van achteruit over de verdediging, Luis Díaz left breed en Sadio Mané heeft alleen nog maar binnen te tikken. Dit tweeluik lijkt snel beslist.
1 - Ibrahima Konaté est le premier joueur français 🇫🇷 à marquer pour Liverpool en Ligue des Champions depuis David N'Gog contre Debrecen en novembre 2009. Cocorico. #BENLIV
Konaté uit een hoekschop! Liverpool snel aan de leiding in Lissabon.
And here's Benfica's eagle @sidlowe
