Champions League · over één dag
Een overzicht van de CL-loting voor de achtste finales:

  • Red Bull Salzburg-Bayern München
  • Sporting CP-Manchester City
  • Benfica-Ajax
  • Chelsea-Lille OSC
  • Atlético-Manchester United
  • Villarreal-Juventus
  • Internazionale-Liverpool
  • PSG-Real Madrid
Champions League · over 21 uur
Benfica-Ajax, dus. Een weerzien voor de Amsterdammers met Jan Vertonghen. Ajax bewaart goed herinneringen aan de wedstrijden met Benfica. In seizoen 2018/2019 werd er twee keer een goed resultaat gehaald: 1-0 en 1-1.
Champions League · over 21 uur
Real Madrid-PSG! Dit keer ging alles foutloos, al zal Real Madrid wellicht minder tevreden zijn. De 'Koninklijke' gaat de strijd aan met het sterrenelftal van PSG.
Champions League · over 21 uur
Internazionale-Liverpool! Geen Johan Cruijff ArenA, maar Anfield voor Internazionale. Het is de vraag hoe blij ze daarmee zijn in Italië.
Champions League · over 21 uur
Dan is het de beurt aan Internazionale, dat in eerste instantie de tegenstander van Ajax was.
Champions League · over 21 uur
Villarreal-Juventus! Oftewel Arnaut Danjuma Groenveld tegen Matthijs de Ligt!
Champions League · over 21 uur
Het Villarreal van Arnaut Danjuma Groenveld komt uit de koker!
Champions League · over 21 uur
Atlético Madrid-Manchester United! United werd bij de eerste loting vergeten en kon daardoor niet loten tegen Atlético Madrid. Nu gaat alles wel naar behoren en loten precies deze twee ploegen tegen elkaar.
Champions League · over 21 uur
Átletico Madrid is de volgende uit de kom met nummers twee.
Champions League · over 21 uur
Lille-Chelsea! Hier verandert helemaal niets aan, want ook dit duel kwam uit de eerste loting.
Champions League · over 21 uur
We gaan in hoog tempo (en foutloos) verder: nu komt Chelsea uit de koker.
Champions League · over 21 uur
Benfica-Ajax! Ajax gaat het niet tegen Inter, maar tegen Benfica opnemen in de achtste finales van de Champions League. De Portugezen wonnen van PSV in de voorrondes van de Champions League dit jaar.
Champions League · over 21 uur
Weer een Portugese club: Benfica.
Champions League · over 21 uur
Sporting CP-Manchester City! De Portugezen gaan het opnemen tegen het City van Pep Guardiola.
Champions League · over 21 uur
Sporting CP komt uit de koker! De Portugezen werden tweede in de poule van Ajax en kunnen dus niet opnieuw tegenstander worden van de Amsterdammers.
Champions League · over 21 uur
Red Bull Salzburg-Bayern München! De eerste Oostenrijkse club in de knockout-fase van de Champions league moet het gaan opnemen tegen de Duitse recordkampioen.
Champions League · over 21 uur
Daar gaan we! In de herkansing komt Salzburg als eerste uit de koker.
Champions League · over 21 uur
Giorgio Marchetti begint de uitzending met zijn welgemeende excuses namens de UEFA. "Er zijn fouten gemaakt doordat de systemen niet goed werkten", zegt hij.
over 21 uur
Het begin van de uitzending laat nog even op zich wachten. Het ombouwen van het decor zal ongetwijfeld behoorlijk wat tijd in beslag nemen.
Champions League · over 21 uur
Er wordt straks dus geloot met zestien clubs: acht groepswinnaars en acht nummers twee. Zij vormen dan ook de twee potten waar uit geloot gaat worden.

Pot 1: Ajax, Bayern, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Lille OSC.

Pot 2: Chelsea, Atlético, Internazionale, PSG, Benfica, Sporting CP, Villarreal, Red Bull Salzburg.
Champions League · over 21 uur
Mogelijk opnieuw duel met Chelsea
Statistieken zeggen niet alles, hebben we een paar uur geleden al gezien. Toch benoemen we het nog maar eens: statistisch gezien is de kans het grootst dat Ajax het op moet nemen tegen Chelsea (21,4 procent). Dat komt mede doordat wedstrijden tussen clubs uit hetzelfde land in de achtste finales zijn uitgesloten. De kans op een duel met Benfica is het kleinst: 11,4 procent.
Champions League · over 21 uur
Ajax loot dus als groepshoofd mee en stuit op een nummer twee uit een van de andere groepen. Wordt het weer Internazionale?

  • Mogelijke tegenstanders Ajax:
  • Atlético
  • Benfica
  • Chelsea
  • Internazionale
  • PSG
  • Red Bull Salzburg
  • Villarreal
Champions League · over 21 uur
Dit is het moment dat het mis ging bij de CL-loting
Dit is het moment dat het mis ging bij de CL-loting
Champions League · over 21 uur
We gaan weer terug naar het Champions League-decor. Voor de tweede keer vandaag: want de vorige loting werd wegens een fout ongeldig verklaard.
over 21 uur
Een overzicht van alle wedstrijden in de tussenronde van de Conference League:

  • Marseille-Qarabag
  • PSV-Maccabi Tel Aviv
  • Fenerbahçe-Slavia Praag
  • FC Midtjylland-PAOK
  • Leicester City-Randers FC
  • Celtic-Bodø/Glimt
  • Sparta Praag-Partizan
  • Rapid Wien-Tottenham/Vitesse
Conference League · over 21 uur
Rapid Wien-Vitesse (of Tottenham)! Alles is juist gegaan en mocht Vitesse groen licht krijgen om verder te gaan in de Conference League, dan wacht een ontmoeting met Rapid Wien.
Conference League · over 21 uur
Sparta Praag-Partizan! En dat betekent dat Vitesse (of Tottenham) het gaat opnemen tegen Rapid Wien. Al weet je nooit precies hoe het bij de UEFA loopt.
Conference League · over 21 uur
Er gaat weer eens iets mis wegens technische problemen. De mannen die de loting verrichten hebben het zelf door en vullen de tijd met een praatje tot alles weer werkt.
Conference League · over 21 uur
Celtic-Bodø/Glimt! De 36-voudig kampioen van Schotland neemt het op tegen de huidige nummer één van Noorwegen.
Conference League · over 20 uur
Leicester City-Randers FC! De huidige nummer acht van Engeland heeft op papier een vrij makkelijke loting. Het Deense Randers maakte tegen AZ vrij weinig indruk.
Conference League · over 20 uur
FC Midtjylland-PAOK Saloniki! De Deense club, vorig jaar nog tegenstander van Ajax in de groepsfase van de Champions League, neemt het op tegen PAOK.
Conference League · over 20 uur
Fenerbahçe-Slavia Praag! De Turken nemen het op tegen de nummer twee uit de poule van Feyenoord.
Conference League · over 20 uur
PSV stuit op Maccabi Tel Aviv, de huidige nummer vijf van Israël.
Conference League · over 20 uur
PSV komt als tweede uit de koker!
Conference League · over 20 uur
Marseille-Qarabag! Het eerste duel in de tussenronde van het nieuwe Europese toernooi.
Conference League · over 20 uur
Olympique Marseille komt als eerste uit de koker.
Conference League · over 20 uur
De loting gaat beginnen! Een interessant moment voor PSV en Vitesse.
Conference League · over 20 uur
Tijd voor een korte uitleg. Belangrijk voor in de agenda: de wedstrijden worden op 17 en 24 februari gespeeld.
Conference League · over 20 uur
De uitzending is begonnen! Het is wachten op de loting met PSV en Vitesse, maar uiteraard wordt er eerst een filmpje met hoogtepunten getoond.
Conference League · over 20 uur
Goed, we gaan dus eerst naar de Conference League-loting. De tussenronde gaat tussen de nummers twee van de groepen van de Conference League en de nummers drie van de Europa League.

Pot 1: Maccabi Tel Aviv, Randers FC, FK Bodø/Glimt, FK Partizan, Qarabag FK, PAOK, Slavia Praag en Vitesse/Tottenham Hotspur.

Pot 2: Fenerbahçe, Leicester City, Sparta Praag, PSV, FC Midtjylland, Celtic, Rapid Wien en Olympique Marseille.
Champions League · over 20 uur
Om 15.00 uur wordt de loting in zijn geheel overgedaan, zo meldt de UEFA.
