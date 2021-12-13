Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog! Ajax, PSV (en Vitesse) gaan vandaag in de koker voor de loting van de Champions League en Conference League. Volg de lotingen hier live.

Champions League · één uur geleden
Een overzicht van de CL-loting voor de achtste finales:

  • Red Bull Salzburg-Bayern München
  • Sporting CP-Manchester City
  • Benfica-Ajax
  • Chelsea-Lille OSC
  • Atlético-Manchester United
  • Villarreal-Juventus
  • Internazionale-Liverpool
  • PSG-Real Madrid
Champions League · één uur geleden
Benfica-Ajax, dus. Een weerzien voor de Amsterdammers met Jan Vertonghen. Ajax bewaart goed herinneringen aan de wedstrijden met Benfica. In seizoen 2018/2019 werd er twee keer een goed resultaat gehaald: 1-0 en 1-1.
Champions League · één uur geleden
Real Madrid-PSG! Dit keer ging alles foutloos, al zal Real Madrid wellicht minder tevreden zijn. De 'Koninklijke' gaat de strijd aan met het sterrenelftal van PSG.
Champions League · één uur geleden
Internazionale-Liverpool! Geen Johan Cruijff ArenA, maar Anfield voor Internazionale. Het is de vraag hoe blij ze daarmee zijn in Italië.
Champions League · één uur geleden
Dan is het de beurt aan Internazionale, dat in eerste instantie de tegenstander van Ajax was.
Champions League · één uur geleden
Villarreal-Juventus! Oftewel Arnaut Danjuma Groenveld tegen Matthijs de Ligt!
Champions League · één uur geleden
Het Villarreal van Arnaut Danjuma Groenveld komt uit de koker!
Champions League · één uur geleden
Atlético Madrid-Manchester United! United werd bij de eerste loting vergeten en kon daardoor niet loten tegen Atlético Madrid. Nu gaat alles wel naar behoren en loten precies deze twee ploegen tegen elkaar.
Champions League · één uur geleden
Átletico Madrid is de volgende uit de kom met nummers twee.
Champions League · één uur geleden
Lille-Chelsea! Hier verandert helemaal niets aan, want ook dit duel kwam uit de eerste loting.
Champions League · één uur geleden
We gaan in hoog tempo (en foutloos) verder: nu komt Chelsea uit de koker.
Champions League · één uur geleden
Benfica-Ajax! Ajax gaat het niet tegen Inter, maar tegen Benfica opnemen in de achtste finales van de Champions League. De Portugezen wonnen van PSV in de voorrondes van de Champions League dit jaar.
Champions League · één uur geleden
Weer een Portugese club: Benfica.
Champions League · één uur geleden
Sporting CP-Manchester City! De Portugezen gaan het opnemen tegen het City van Pep Guardiola.
Champions League · één uur geleden
Sporting CP komt uit de koker! De Portugezen werden tweede in de poule van Ajax en kunnen dus niet opnieuw tegenstander worden van de Amsterdammers.
Champions League · één uur geleden
Red Bull Salzburg-Bayern München! De eerste Oostenrijkse club in de knockout-fase van de Champions league moet het gaan opnemen tegen de Duitse recordkampioen.
Champions League · één uur geleden
Daar gaan we! In de herkansing komt Salzburg als eerste uit de koker.
Champions League · één uur geleden
Giorgio Marchetti begint de uitzending met zijn welgemeende excuses namens de UEFA. "Er zijn fouten gemaakt doordat de systemen niet goed werkten", zegt hij.
één uur geleden
Het begin van de uitzending laat nog even op zich wachten. Het ombouwen van het decor zal ongetwijfeld behoorlijk wat tijd in beslag nemen.
Champions League · één uur geleden
Er wordt straks dus geloot met zestien clubs: acht groepswinnaars en acht nummers twee. Zij vormen dan ook de twee potten waar uit geloot gaat worden.

Pot 1: Ajax, Bayern, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Lille OSC.

Pot 2: Chelsea, Atlético, Internazionale, PSG, Benfica, Sporting CP, Villarreal, Red Bull Salzburg.
Champions League · één uur geleden
Mogelijk opnieuw duel met Chelsea
Statistieken zeggen niet alles, hebben we een paar uur geleden al gezien. Toch benoemen we het nog maar eens: statistisch gezien is de kans het grootst dat Ajax het op moet nemen tegen Chelsea (21,4 procent). Dat komt mede doordat wedstrijden tussen clubs uit hetzelfde land in de achtste finales zijn uitgesloten. De kans op een duel met Benfica is het kleinst: 11,4 procent.
Champions League · één uur geleden
Ajax loot dus als groepshoofd mee en stuit op een nummer twee uit een van de andere groepen. Wordt het weer Internazionale?

  • Mogelijke tegenstanders Ajax:
  • Atlético
  • Benfica
  • Chelsea
  • Internazionale
  • PSG
  • Red Bull Salzburg
  • Villarreal
Champions League · één uur geleden
Dit is het moment dat het mis ging bij de CL-loting
Dit is het moment dat het mis ging bij de CL-loting
Champions League · 2 uur geleden
We gaan weer terug naar het Champions League-decor. Voor de tweede keer vandaag: want de vorige loting werd wegens een fout ongeldig verklaard.
2 uur geleden
Een overzicht van alle wedstrijden in de tussenronde van de Conference League:

  • Marseille-Qarabag
  • PSV-Maccabi Tel Aviv
  • Fenerbahçe-Slavia Praag
  • FC Midtjylland-PAOK
  • Leicester City-Randers FC
  • Celtic-Bodø/Glimt
  • Sparta Praag-Partizan
  • Rapid Wien-Tottenham/Vitesse
Conference League · 2 uur geleden
Rapid Wien-Vitesse (of Tottenham)! Alles is juist gegaan en mocht Vitesse groen licht krijgen om verder te gaan in de Conference League, dan wacht een ontmoeting met Rapid Wien.
Conference League · 2 uur geleden
Sparta Praag-Partizan! En dat betekent dat Vitesse (of Tottenham) het gaat opnemen tegen Rapid Wien. Al weet je nooit precies hoe het bij de UEFA loopt.
Conference League · 2 uur geleden
Er gaat weer eens iets mis wegens technische problemen. De mannen die de loting verrichten hebben het zelf door en vullen de tijd met een praatje tot alles weer werkt.
Conference League · 2 uur geleden
Celtic-Bodø/Glimt! De 36-voudig kampioen van Schotland neemt het op tegen de huidige nummer één van Noorwegen.
Conference League · 2 uur geleden
Leicester City-Randers FC! De huidige nummer acht van Engeland heeft op papier een vrij makkelijke loting. Het Deense Randers maakte tegen AZ vrij weinig indruk.
Conference League · 2 uur geleden
FC Midtjylland-PAOK Saloniki! De Deense club, vorig jaar nog tegenstander van Ajax in de groepsfase van de Champions League, neemt het op tegen PAOK.
Conference League · 2 uur geleden
Fenerbahçe-Slavia Praag! De Turken nemen het op tegen de nummer twee uit de poule van Feyenoord.
Conference League · 2 uur geleden
PSV stuit op Maccabi Tel Aviv, de huidige nummer vijf van Israël.
Conference League · 2 uur geleden
PSV komt als tweede uit de koker!
Conference League · 2 uur geleden
Marseille-Qarabag! Het eerste duel in de tussenronde van het nieuwe Europese toernooi.
Conference League · 2 uur geleden
Olympique Marseille komt als eerste uit de koker.
Conference League · 2 uur geleden
De loting gaat beginnen! Een interessant moment voor PSV en Vitesse.
Conference League · 2 uur geleden
Tijd voor een korte uitleg. Belangrijk voor in de agenda: de wedstrijden worden op 17 en 24 februari gespeeld.
Conference League · 2 uur geleden
De uitzending is begonnen! Het is wachten op de loting met PSV en Vitesse, maar uiteraard wordt er eerst een filmpje met hoogtepunten getoond.
Conference League · 2 uur geleden
Goed, we gaan dus eerst naar de Conference League-loting. De tussenronde gaat tussen de nummers twee van de groepen van de Conference League en de nummers drie van de Europa League.

Pot 1: Maccabi Tel Aviv, Randers FC, FK Bodø/Glimt, FK Partizan, Qarabag FK, PAOK, Slavia Praag en Vitesse/Tottenham Hotspur.

Pot 2: Fenerbahçe, Leicester City, Sparta Praag, PSV, FC Midtjylland, Celtic, Rapid Wien en Olympique Marseille.
Champions League · 2 uur geleden
Om 15.00 uur wordt de loting in zijn geheel overgedaan, zo meldt de UEFA.
