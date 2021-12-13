Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog! Ajax, PSV (en Vitesse) gaan vandaag in de koker voor de loting van de Champions League en Conference League. Volg de lotingen hier live.

Champions League · een paar seconden geleden
Champions League · een paar seconden geleden
Atlético Madrid-Manchester United!
Champions League · een paar seconden geleden
Átletico Madrid is de volgende uit de kom met nummers twee.
Champions League · een paar seconden geleden
Lille-Chelsea! Hier verandert helemaal niets aan, want ook kwam dit duel uit de eerste loting.
Champions League · een paar seconden geleden
We gaan in hoog tempo (en foutloos) verder: nu komt Chelsea uit de koker.
Champions League · een paar seconden geleden
Benfica-Ajax! Ajax gaat het niet tegen Inter, maar tegen Benfica opnemen in de achtste finales van de Champions League. De Portugezen wonnen van PSV in de voorrondes van de Champions League dit jaar.
Champions League · een paar seconden geleden
Weer een Portugese club: Benfica.
Champions League · een paar seconden geleden
Sporting CP-Manchester City! De Portugezen gaan het opnemen tegen het City van Pep Guardiola.
Champions League · een paar seconden geleden
Sporting CP komt uit de koker! De Portugezen werden tweede in de poule van Ajax en kunnen dus niet opnieuw tegenstander worden van de Amsterdammers.
Champions League · een paar seconden geleden
Red Bull Salzburg-Bayern München! De eerste Oostenrijkse club in de knockout-fase van de Champions league moet het gaan opnemen tegen Bayern München.
Champions League · een paar seconden geleden
Daar gaan we! In de herkansing komt Salzburg als eerste uit de koker.
Champions League · een paar seconden geleden
Giorgio Marchetti begint de uitzending met zijn welgemeende excuses namens de UEFA. "Er zijn fouten gemaakt doordat de systemen niet goed werkten", zegt hij.
Het begin van de uitzending laat nog even op zich wachten. Het ombouwen van het decor zal ongetwijfeld behoorlijk wat tijd in beslag nemen.
Champions League · een paar seconden geleden
Er wordt straks dus geloot met zestien clubs: acht groepswinnaars en acht nummers twee. Zij vormen dan ook de twee potten waar uit geloot gaat worden.

Pot 1: Ajax, Bayern, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Lille OSC.

Pot 2: Chelsea, Atlético, Internazionale, PSG, Benfica, Sporting CP, Villarreal, Red Bull Salzburg.
Champions League · een paar seconden geleden
Mogelijk opnieuw duel met Chelsea
Statistieken zeggen niet alles, hebben we een paar uur geleden al gezien. Toch benoemen we het nog maar eens: statistisch gezien is de kans het grootst dat Ajax het op moet nemen tegen Chelsea (21,4 procent). Dat komt mede doordat wedstrijden tussen clubs uit hetzelfde land in de achtste finales zijn uitgesloten. De kans op een duel met Benfica is het kleinst: 11,4 procent.
Champions League · een paar seconden geleden
Ajax loot dus als groepshoofd mee en stuit op een nummer twee uit een van de andere groepen. Wordt het weer Internazionale?

  • Mogelijke tegenstanders Ajax:
  • Atlético
  • Benfica
  • Chelsea
  • Internazionale
  • PSG
  • Red Bull Salzburg
  • Villarreal
Champions League · een paar seconden geleden
Dit is het moment dat het mis ging bij de CL-loting
39
Dit is het moment dat het mis ging bij de CL-loting
Champions League · een paar seconden geleden
We gaan weer terug naar het Champions League-decor. Voor de tweede keer vandaag: want de vorige loting werd wegens een fout ongeldig verklaard.
een paar seconden geleden
Een overzicht van alle wedstrijden in de tussenronde van de Conference League:

  • Marseille-Qarabag
  • PSV-Maccabi Tel Aviv
  • Fenerbahçe-Slavia Praag
  • FC Midtjylland-PAOK
  • Leicester City-Randers FC
  • Celtic-Bodø/Glimt
  • Sparta Praag-Partizan
  • Rapid Wien-Tottenham/Vitesse
Conference League · een paar seconden geleden
Rapid Wien-Vitesse (of Tottenham)! Alles is juist gegaan en mocht Vitesse groen licht krijgen om verder te gaan in de Conference League, dan wacht een ontmoeting met Rapid Wien.
Conference League · een paar seconden geleden
Sparta Praag-Partizan! En dat betekent dat Vitesse (of Tottenham) het gaat opnemen tegen Rapid Wien. Al weet je nooit precies hoe het bij de UEFA loopt.
Conference League · een paar seconden geleden
Er gaat weer eens iets mis wegens technische problemen. De mannen die de loting verrichten hebben het zelf door en vullen de tijd met een praatje tot alles weer werkt.
Conference League · een paar seconden geleden
Celtic-Bodø/Glimt! De 36-voudig kampioen van Schotland neemt het op tegen de huidige nummer één van Noorwegen.
Conference League · een paar seconden geleden
Leicester City-Randers FC! De huidige nummer acht van Engeland heeft op papier een vrij makkelijke loting. Het Deense Randers maakte tegen AZ vrij weinig indruk.
Conference League · een paar seconden geleden
FC Midtjylland-PAOK Saloniki! De Deense club, vorig jaar nog tegenstander van Ajax in de groepsfase van de Champions League, neemt het op tegen PAOK.
Conference League · een paar seconden geleden
Fenerbahçe-Slavia Praag! De Turken nemen het op tegen de nummer twee uit de poule van Feyenoord.
Conference League · een paar seconden geleden
PSV stuit op Maccabi Tel Aviv, de huidige nummer vijf van Israel.
Conference League · een paar seconden geleden
PSV komt als tweede uit de koker!
Conference League · een paar seconden geleden
Marseille-Qarabag! Het eerste duel in de tussenronde van het nieuwe Europese toernooi.
Conference League · een paar seconden geleden
Olympique Marseille komt als eerste uit de koker.
Conference League · een paar seconden geleden
De loting gaat beginnen! Een interessant moment voor PSV en Vitesse.
Conference League · een paar seconden geleden
Tijd voor een korte uitleg. Belangrijk voor in de agenda: de wedstrijden worden op 17 en 24 februari gespeeld.
Conference League · een paar seconden geleden
De uitzending is begonnen! Het is wachten op de loting met PSV en Vitesse, maar uiteraard wordt er eerst een filmpje met hoogtepunten getoond.
Conference League · een paar seconden geleden
Goed, we gaan dus eerst naar de Conference League-loting. De tussenronde gaat tussen de nummers twee van de groepen van de Conference League en de nummers drie van de Europa League.

Pot 1: Maccabi Tel Aviv, Randers FC, FK Bodø/Glimt, FK Partizan, Qarabag FK, PAOK, Slavia Praag en Vitesse/Tottenham Hotspur.

Pot 2: Fenerbahçe, Leicester City, Sparta Praag, PSV, FC Midtjylland, Celtic, Rapid Wien en Olympique Marseille.
Champions League · een paar seconden geleden
Om 15.00 uur wordt de loting in zijn geheel overgedaan, zo meldt de UEFA.
Conference League · een paar seconden geleden
Om 14.00 uur sluiten we af met de loting voor de tussenronde van de Conference League. PSV en Vitesse (of Tottenham) loten mee. AZ en Feyenoord niet: zij zijn al zeker van de achtste finales.
Europa League · een paar seconden geleden
De wedstrijden in de tussenronde van de Europa League zijn op 17 en 24 februari.
Europa League · een paar seconden geleden
Een overzicht van alle duels in de tussenronde van de EL:

  • Sevilla-Dynamo Zagreb
  • Atalanta-Olympiacos
  • RB Leipzig-Real Sociedad
  • FC Barcelona-Napoli
  • FC Zenit-Real Betis
  • Borussia Dortmund-Rangers FC
  • Sheriff-Braga
  • Lazio-FC Porto
Europa League · een paar seconden geleden
Lazio-FC Porto! Het laatste duel laat zich al uittekenen: de twee overgebleven ploegen nemen het tegen elkaar op.
Europa League · een paar seconden geleden
Sheriff-Braga! Sheriff, dat geweldig van start ging in de Champions League met onder meer een overwinning op Real Madrid, mag het in de Europa League opnemen tegen het Portugese Braga.
Europa League · een paar seconden geleden
Borussia Dortmund-Rangers FC! Een geweldig (en lastig) duel voor Giovanni van Bronckhorst met Rangers FC.
Europa League · een paar seconden geleden
FC Zenit-Real Betis! FC Zenit, dat in de Champions League derde werd achter Juventus en Chelsea, gaat strijden met de nummer drie van Spanje.
