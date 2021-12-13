- Loting Champions League (LIVE)
- Loting moet opnieuw na blunder UEFA
- Loting Conference League
- PSV loot Maccabi Tel Aviv
- Vitesse waarschijnlijk tegen Rapid Wien
- Feyenoord en AZ al door
Oei. Het lijkt erop dat er een fout is gemaakt bij de loting. Balletje van Manchester United zat waarschijnlijk niet in de bak toen de tegenstander van Atlético Madrid gepakt werd.
Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.
