De transfermarkt sluit om:
  • 0.00 uur in Nederland
  • 0.00 uur in Groot-Brittannië
  • 0.00 uur in Spanje
  • 0.00 uur in Frankrijk
  • 18.00 uur in Duitsland
een paar seconden geleden
Heerenveen haalt Musaba terug naar Nederland
sc Heerenveen slaat ook een slag op Deadline Day. De Friezen huren Anthony Musaba tot het einde van het seizoen van AS Monaco. De twintigjarige Musaba werd vorig jaar nog voor 2,5 miljoen euro overgenomen van NEC, maar de rechtsbuiten werd gelijk verhuurd aan Cercle Brugge. Dit keer is het Abe Lenstra Stadion in Heerenveen zijn nieuwe bestemming. (Bron: sc Heerenveen)
een paar seconden geleden
FC Utrecht zou rond zijn met Lokomotiv Moskou over Kerk
Gyrano Kerk lijkt zijn toptransfer naar het buitenland te pakken te hebben. FC Utrecht zou akkoord zijn met Lokomotiv Moskou over de transfer van de 25-jarige aanvaller. Met de transfer zou 7 miljoen euro gemoeid zijn. FC Utrecht en Lokomotiv Moskou hebben nog de tijd om de overstap definitief af te ronden. De transfermarkt in Rusland sluit pas op 7 september. (Bron: Voetbal International)
een paar seconden geleden
Go Ahead huurt linksbuiten van Athletic Club
Ook Go Ahead Eagles roert zich op Deadline Day. De gepromoveerde club uit Deventer huurt Iñigo Córdoba van Athletic Club tot het einde van het seizoen. De 24-jarige Córdoba speelde liefst 96 wedstrijden voor de club uit het Spaanse Baskenland en heeft dus een vracht aan ervaring in La Liga. Hij is alweer de elfde versterking voor de ploeg van trainer Kees van Wonderen. (Bron: Go Ahead Eagles)
een paar seconden geleden
Overgang Harroui van Sparta naar Sassuolo rond
Abdou Harroui verruilt Sparta Rotterdam definitief voor de Italiaanse club Sassuolo. De 23-jarige middenvelder maakt het seizoen op huurbasis af bij de nummer acht van het vorige seizoen in de Serie A. Daarna maakt hij volgens Sparta een definitieve transfer. "Voor 'Appie' is dit een mooie stap, naar een club in een topcompetitie’, zegt technisch directeur Henk van Stee van Sparta. Harroui verklapte eerder vandaag al dat zijn Italiaanse avontuur aanstaande was. (Bron: Sparta)
een paar seconden geleden
PSV verkoopt Ihattaren na 'ups en downs' aan Juventus
Mohamed Ihattaren vertrekt bij PSV. De negentienjarige aanvaller, die regelmatig botste met trainer Roger Schmidt, wordt door de Eindhovenaren verkocht aan Juventus. Die club zal hem vermoedelijk direct verhuren aan het eveneens in de Serie A uitkomende Sampdoria. "Mohamed heeft de afgelopen jaren veel ups en downs gekend", zegt directeur voetbalzaken John de Jong. "Zijn carrière begon goed, maar nam daarna een wending, waardoor hij zijn potentieel niet volledig heeft waargemaakt. We hopen dat hem dat in Italië alsnog lukt." (Bron: PSV)
een paar seconden geleden
Transfer Veerman naar AZ zou zijn afgeketst
Joey Veerman gaat waarschijnlijk toch niet naar AZ. Volgens de NOS ligt er van geen enkele club een bod bij sc Heerenveen voor de 22-jarige middenvelder. Het heeft er dus alle schijn van dat Veerman, die eerder deze zomer nog heel gewild was, gewoon in Friesland blijft. (Bron: NOS)
een paar seconden geleden
FC Groningen ziet af van Verstraete, Sparta nog wel in race
FC Groningen rekent niet meer op Louis Verstraete. De middenvelder van FC Antwerp zou niet haalbaar zijn voor de 'Trots van het Noorden', die vandaag al drie nieuwelingen presenteerde. Sparta heeft nog wel interesse en naar verluidt zijn ook verschillende Belgische clubs geïnteresseerd in de 22-jarige Belg. (Bron: VI)
6 minuten geleden
17 minuten geleden
Harroui bevestigt transfer naar Sassuolo
De clubs hebben nog niets gemeld, maar Sparta-middenvelder Abdou Harroui bevestigt zijn transfer al wel. De 23-jarige Harroui vervolgt zijn loopbaan bij Sassuolo. "Ik kijk er erg naar uit om bij mijn nieuwe club aan de slag te gaan", aldus Harroui. (Bron: Sky Italia)
33 minuten geleden
Italiaanse media: Haps verkast voor half miljoen naar Venezia
Ridgeciano Haps vervolgt zijn loopbaan zeer waarschijnlijk bij Venezia. Volgens Italiaanse media is de transfer afgerond en ontvangt Feyenoord 500.000 euro voor de 28-jarige linksback, die in Rotterdam nog een eenjarig contract heeft. (Bron: Sky Italia)
43 minuten geleden
Transfer Ihattaren van PSV naar Juventus zou zijn afgerond
Volgens transferexpert Fabrizio Romano is de kogel door de kerk: Mohammed Ihattaren verkast van PSV naar Juventus en wordt op huurbasis ondergebracht bij Sampdoria. Het wachten is nu op de bevestiging van een van de clubs. (Bron: Fabrizio Romano)
één uur geleden
Ajax stalt Magallán bij Anderlecht
Ajax heeft een nieuwe club gevonden voor Lisandro Magallán. De 27-jarige Argentijn wordt tot het eind van het seizoen ondergebracht bij Anderlecht. Vorig seizoen speelde de verdediger op huurbasis bij FC Crotone. In Amsterdam heeft hij nog een contract tot medio 2023. (Bron: Ajax)
één uur geleden
Dilrosun lijkt loopbaan voort te zetten bij Bordeaux
Javairo Dilrosun lijkt zijn loopbaan voort te zetten bij Bordeaux. De 23-jarige middenvelder van Hertha BSC zou al in Frankrijk zijn om zijn transfer af te ronden en een medische keuring te ondergaan. (Bron: France Football)
één uur geleden
Ook de zaakwaarnemer van Onana heeft inmiddels gereageerd. "We hebben nog een paar uur en we gaan door tot aan het einde. Laten we afwachten wat er nu nog gaat gebeuren." (Bron: ANP)
2 uur geleden
Mogelijk toch interesse voor Ajax-doelman Onana
Het rommelt in Amsterdam. Meldde de NOS eerder vandaag nog dat André Onana tot zeker de winter bij Ajax blijft, meldt De Telegraaf nu dat er Spaanse interesse is voor de Kameroense keeper. Villarreal en FC Barcelona zouden geïnformeerd hebben naar Onana, die nog een contract voor één seizoen heeft in de Johan Cruijff ArenA. Wordt ongetwijfeld vervolgd. (Bron: De Telegraaf)
2 uur geleden
PSV-prooi Vinicius is naar verluidt al in Eindhoven
PSV heeft Carlos Vinícius waarschijnlijk binnen. De 26-jarige spits zou al in Eindhoven zijn om zijn transfer af te ronden. Vinícius komt over van Benfica, dat hem twee jaar geleden nog voor 17 miljoen euro overnam van Napoli. (Bron: ED)
2 uur geleden
Venezia zou ook oogje hebben op Haps
Naast in Kenneth Paal zou Venezia ook geïnteresseerd zijn in Ridgeciano Haps. De 28-jarige linksback mag vertrekken bij Feyenoord en zou wel oren hebben naar een club in de Serie A. Het contract van Haps loopt nog één seizoen door. (Bron: Sky Italia)
2 uur geleden
FC Groningen heeft met Duarte derde nieuweling binnen
FC Groningen geeft vol gas op Transfer Deadline Day. De 'Trots van het Noorden' verwelkomt met Laros Duarte al de derde nieuweling vandaag. De 24-jarige middenvelder komt over van Sparta. Hij tekent een contract voor vier seizoenen. (Bron: FC Groningen)
2 uur geleden
Britse media: Arsenal verlengt contract Nelson en stalt hem bij Feyenoord
De transfer van Reiss Nelson van Arsenal naar Feyenoord lijkt een kwestie van tijd te zijn. Volgens Britse media ondergaat de 21-jarige vleugelspeler op dit moment een medische keuring in Rotterdam. De Londense club zou zijn contract met een jaar verlengen tot medio 2023 als de overeenkomst is afgerond. (Bron: Sky Sports)
3 uur geleden
Franse media: PSV onderhandelt met Fulgini van Angers
Volgens Franse media is PSV in onderhandeling met Angelo Fulgini van Angers SCO. De 25-jarige middenvelder is een vaste kracht bij de Ligue 1-club en heeft nog een tweejarig contract. Een akkoord tussen beide clubs zou nog wel ver weg zijn. (Bron: RMC Sport)
3 uur geleden
Onana zou nog zeker half seizoen bij Ajax blijven
André Onana blijft naar verluidt nog zeker tot de winter bij Ajax. De 25-jarige doelman, wiens contract over een jaar afloopt, zit op dit moment een dopingschorsing uit. Onana werd deze zomer in verband gebracht met onder meer Olympique Lyon, maar blijft dus waarschijnlijk toch bij Ajax. Op 4 september mag de Kameroense keeper weer trainen en op 6 november mag hij weer wedstrijden spelen. (Bron: NOS)
3 uur geleden
West Ham betaalt 30 miljoen euro voor Vlasic
West Ham United trekt met Nikola Vlasic een nieuwe aanvaller aan. 'The Hammers' nemen de 23-jarige Vlasic over van CSKA Moskou. Beide clubs doen geen mededelingen over de transfersom, maar volgens Engelse media betaalt de Premier League-club 30 miljoen euro. Daar kan nog 9 miljoen euro aan bonussen bij komen. (Bron: West Ham)
3 uur geleden
FC Groningen en Sparta zouden in race zijn voor Belg Verstraete
FC Groningen en Sparta hopen naar verluidt Louis Verstraete over te nemen van Royal Antwerp FC. De 22-jarige middenvelder mag vertrekken uit Antwerpen en beide Eredivisie-clubs zouden Verstraete graag zien komen. Daarnaast zouden nog drie clubs dingen naar de handtekening van de voormalig Belgisch jeugdinternational. (Bron: VI)
3 uur geleden
Ronaldo kan niet wachten weer op Old Trafford te spelen
Cristiano Ronaldo kijkt ernaar uit om weer op Old Trafford te spelen. Na twaalf jaar keert de 36-jarige Portugees terug bij de Engelse club. "Manchester United is een club die altijd een speciaal plekje in mijn hart heeft gehad en ik ben overweldigd door alle berichten die ik heb ontvangen sinds de aankondiging op vrijdag. Ik kan niet wachten om weer op Old Trafford voor een vol stadion te spelen en alle fans weer te zien. Ik hoop dat we een zeer succesvol seizoen voor de boeg hebben", aldus Ronaldo. Ronaldo, die overkomt van Juventus, heeft een contract voor twee seizoenen getekend met een optie voor nog een seizoen. (Bron: Manchester United)
3 uur geleden
FC Groningen strikt ook verdediger Kalley
Na de transfer van Sebastian Tounekti van Bodø/Glimt heeft FC Groningen nog een speler binnengehaald. De huidige nummer tien van de Eredivisie contracteert Yahya Kalley van IFK Göteborg. De twintigjarige verdediger, jeugdinternational van Zweden, tekent een contract voor drie seizoenen in Euroborg. (Bron: FC Groningen)
3 uur geleden
Lammers naar verluidt medisch gekeurd bij Eintracht
Volgens Duitse media wordt Sam Lammers op dit moment medisch gekeurd bij Eintracht Frankfurt. Het is onduidelijk of de 24-jarige aanvaller op huurbasis of definitief overkomt van Atalanta, waarbij hij niet heeft kunnen uitgroeien tot een vaste kracht. (Bron: BILD)
4 uur geleden
Henderson verlengt contract bij Liverpool tot medio 2025
Jordan Henderson verlengt zijn contract bij Liverpool met twee jaar tot medio 2025. De 31-jarige aanvoerder speelt, als hij zijn contract volmaakt, veertien jaar bij de Engelse club. "Ik voel me vereerd en ben er trots op dat ik mijn avontuur bij Liverpool een langdurig vervolg kan geven", aldus Henderson. (Bron: Liverpool)
4 uur geleden
Sandler kan loopbaan mogelijk vervolgen bij Troyes
Philippe Sandler kan zijn loopbaan mogelijk vervolgen bij Troyes. Volgens Franse media denkt de hekkensluiter van de Ligue 1 er serieus over na om de 24-jarige Nederlander op huurbasis over te nemen van Manchester City. Sandler verkaste in 2018 van PEC naar City, maar komt in Engeland niet aan spelen toe. (Bron: Goal France)
4 uur geleden
Feyenoord-verdediger Burger zou onderweg zijn naar Basel
Wouter Burger lijkt niet naar Sparta, maar naar Basel te vertrekken. De twintigjarige verdediger was naar verluidt dicht bij een akkoord met Sparta. Nu lijkt hij op het laatste moment te hebben gekozen voor een Zwitsers avontuur. Hij moet naar verluidt nog wel medisch worden gekeurd. (Bron: Rijnmond)
4 uur geleden
FC Groningen huurt linksbuiten Tounekti van Bodø/Glimt
Ook FC Groningen doet op deze drukke Transfer Deadline Day-ochtend al zaken. De 'Trots van het Noorden' presenteert de negentienjarige linksbuiten Sebastian Tounekti. De Noorse Tunesiër komt op huurbasis over van Bodø/Glimt en kan na dit seizoen definitief worden overgenomen. (Bron: FC Groningen)
4 uur geleden
Venezia zou Paal willen overnemen van PEC
PEC Zwolle raakt vlak voor het sluiten van de transfermarkt mogelijk Kenneth Paal kwijt. Venezia zou de 24-jarige linksback namelijk willen overnemen van de Eredivisionist. Paal, wiens contract nog één seizoen doorloopt, staat naar verluidt al de hele zomer in de belangstelling van diverse Europese clubs. (Bron: VI)
5 uur geleden
Heracles rondt komst Sierhuis af
Kaj Sierhuis keert bij Heracles Almelo terug in de Eredivisie. De 23-jarige aanvaller zag een avontuur bij Stade Reims mislukken en vervolgt zijn loopbaan in Overijssel. Sierhuis genoot zijn opleiding bij Ajax en speelde in 2019/2020 op huurbasis bij FC Groningen, voor hij naar Frankrijk verkaste. "Ik heb Heracles verkozen boven Messi", aldus Sierhuis, die door Heracles wordt gehuurd. "Dit is het platform waar ik weer wil spelen en dit is de club waar ik wil zijn." (Bron: Tubantia)
5 uur geleden
Heerenveen lijkt Deen Madsen te huren van FC Midtjylland
Sc Heerenveen gaat zich op de slotdag van de transfermarkt zeer waarschijnlijk versterken met Nicolas Madsen. De 21-jarige middenvelder zou op huurbasis overkomen van FC Midtjylland. Naar verluidt ronden de Friezen vandaag ook de overeenkomst met AS Monaco over de huur van Anthony Musaba af. (Bron: VI)
5 uur geleden
Kean keert terug bij Juventus
Moise Kean keert terug bij Juventus. De 21-jarige Italiaan wordt de komende twee seizoenen voor liefst 7 miljoen euro gehuurd van Everton en kan daarna voor een bedrag van 28 miljoen euro definitief worden overgenomen. Kean genoot zijn opleiding bij Juventus en verkaste in 2019 naar de Premier League. Afgelopen seizoen speelde hij op huurbasis voor Paris Saint-Germain. (Bron: Juventus)
5 uur geleden
Transfer Botman van Lille naar Wolverhampton is waarschijnlijk van de baan
Sven Botman lijkt een transfer naar de Premier League te kunnen vergeten. Franse media meldden eerder dat een akkoord tussen Lille en Wolverhampton dichtbij zou zijn, maar volgens transferexpert Fabrizio Romano zijn beide clubs er niet uitgekomen. Het contract van de 21-jarige Botman bij Lille loopt nog vier jaar door. (Bron: Fabrizio Romano)
6 uur geleden
Juventus ontvangt maximaal 23 miljoen euro van United voor Ronaldo
Juventus en Manchester United hebben de transfer van Cristiano Ronaldo afgerond. De Italiaanse club meldt een bedrag van 15 miljoen euro te ontvangen voor de 36-jarige aanvaller. Door bonussen kan die vergoeding nog oplopen tot 23 miljoen euro. Ronaldo had bij Juventus nog een contract voor een jaar. (Bron: Juventus)
6 uur geleden
Celtic heeft Giakoumakis naar verluidt binnen
Celtic lijkt zich te versterken met Giorgos Giakoumakis. De topscorer van het afgelopen Eredivisie-seizoen zou voor zo'n 2,5 miljoen euro van het gedegradeerde VVV-Venlo naar Glasgow verkassen. Zijn contract in Limburg loopt nog één seizoen door. (Bron: VI)
6 uur geleden
Transfervrije Swinkels hoopt nog jaar door te gaan
Arjan Swinkels hoopt nog een jaar door te gaan als voetballer. De 36-jarige verdediger, die sinds zijn vertrek bij het gedegradeerde VVV-Venlo transfervrij is, is in gesprek met een club. "Komt dat nog goed, dan wil ik er nog een jaar aan vastplakken. Loopt dat vast, dan is dat wel het moment dat ik ermee stop", aldus Swinkels. (Bron: Brabants Dagblad)
gisteren om 21:47
PSG zou contract Mbappé nog willen verlengen
Paris Saint-Germain heeft de hoop op een langer verblijf van Kylian Mbappé nog niet opgegeven na diens vertrekwens en de mislukte onderhandelingen met Real Madrid. Het contract van de Franse steraanvaller loopt volgend jaar af, waardoor hij in theorie volgend jaar gratis de deur uit kan lopen in Parijs. Naar verluidt reageerde PSG eerder vandaag niet op een bod van 190 miljoen euro van Real Madrid, waarna de Spaanse recordkampioen de onderhandelingen afbrak. (Bron: RMC Sport)
gisteren om 21:26
Real Madrid lijkt alsnog zaken te doen in Frankrijk
Real Madrid mag dan volgens Franse en Spaanse media deze zomer naast Kylian Mbappé grijpen, de Spaanse grootmacht gaat alsnog zakendoen in Frankrijk. Volgens verschillende berichten uit Frankrijk zou de 'Koninklijke' een bod van een kleine 30 miljoen euro hebben uitgebracht op Eduardo Camavinga van Stade Rennes. De achttienjarige middenvelder wordt beschouwd als een van de grootste talenten van Frankrijk. (Bron: TF1)
