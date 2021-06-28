De transfermarkt sluit om:
- 0.00 uur in Nederland
- 0.00 uur in Groot-Brittannië
- 0.00 uur in Spanje
- 0.00 uur in Frankrijk
- 18.00 uur in Duitsland
🗣 "We've seen stranger things happen." Kylian Mbappe is in Strasbourg with the France national squad as it is now appearing unlikely that he will leave PSG for Real Madrid #DeadlineDay
- Sky Sports News
Edinson Cavani will not join Barcelona. He’s not leaving Manchester United in the final hours of the market, confirmed by all parties involved. 🇺🇾 #MUFC #FCB #DeadlineDay
- Fabrizio Romano
