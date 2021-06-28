0.00 uur in Nederland

0.00 uur in Groot-Brittannië

0.00 uur in Spanje

0.00 uur in Frankrijk

18.00 uur in Duitsland

Welkom in het liveblog van Transfer Deadline Day! Hier houden we je op de hoogte van het laatste nieuws, waarbij we zowel geruchten als definitieve transfers melden.