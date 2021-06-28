Welkom in het transferblog van NU.nl! Hier houden we je op de hoogte van het laatste nieuws, waarbij we zowel geruchten als definitieve transfers melden.
ADO en De Boer na één jaar uit elkaar
ADO Den Haag en Kees de Boer gaan per direct uit elkaar. De 21-jarige middenvelder maakt gebruik van een clausule in zijn contract dat hij na degradatie kan vertrekken. De Boer kwam in de zomer van 2020 over van Swansea City en tekende een contract tot de zomer van 2022. VVV-Venlo wordt door Omroep West genoemd als de volgende club aan de Boer. (Bron: ADO Den Haag)
'Trésor verruilt Willem II voor Genk'
Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye is al langer op weg naar de uitgang bij Willem II en het lijkt erop dat KRC Genk zijn nieuwe club wordt. De 22-jarige middenvelder traint al niet meer mee bij de Tilburgse club, waar hij in het seizoen 2019/2020 een van de smaakmakers was. Het afgelopen seizoen stelde de voormalig Belgisch jeugdinternational teleur. Het contract van Trésor bij Willem II loopt nog tot medio 2023 en is niet duidelijk wat de Belgische topclub voor hem gaat betalen. (Bron: Telegraaf)
'Barnsley meldt zich bij PEC voor verdediger Paal'
Voor Kenneth Paal lonkt een overstap naar de Championship. Naar verluidt heeft Barnsley zich bij PEC Zwolle gemeld voor de 24-jarige linksback, die nog een jaar onder contract staat bij de Eredivisie-club. Paal speelt sinds 2018 voor PEC, dat hem overnam van PSV. (Bron: Voetbal International)
2 uur geleden
'Malen nog steeds hoog op lijstje Dortmund'
Borussia Dortmund hoopt nog altijd op de handtekening van Donyell Malen. Volgens transferexpert Fabrizio Romano is de PSV'er deze zomer een belangrijk transferdoelwit voor de Duitsers. Dortmund wil een aantal clubs uit de Premier League voor zijn en opent daarom de gesprekken met zaakwaarnemer Mino Raiola. Malen werd vorige week met Oranje uitgeschakeld op het EK en kende een ongelukkige achtste finale door een opgelegde kans op de 1-0 te missen.
gisteren om 17:55
FC Utrecht verhuurt Bergström aan Willem II
Emil Bergström wordt door FC Utrecht één seizoen verhuurd aan Willem II. De 28-jarige centrale verdediger uit Zweden komt niet voor in de plannen van trainer René Hake en hoopt bij de Tilburgers op meer speelminuten. (Bron: Willem II)
gisteren om 17:37
Pröpper maakt gevoelige overstap
Robin Pröpper gaat aan de slag bij FC Twente en daar zullen de fans van Heracles Almelo niet blij mee zijn. De pikante overstap naar de rivaal kon tot stand komen doordat het contract van de 27-jarige Pröpper bij de Heraclieden afliep. Heracles probeerde nog om zijn aanvoerder een nieuwe verbintenis te laten tekenen, maar zonder succes. Hij tekent in Enschede een contract voor drie jaar. (Bron: FC Twente)
gisteren om 16:08
'Ramos tekent voor twee jaar bij PSG'
Sergio Ramos is volgens transferexpert Fabrizio Romano akkoord met Paris Saint-Germain over een contract tot medio 2023. De club uit Parijs wil de de transfervrije verdediger binnen vijftien dagen presenteren en hoopt ook op de komst van Achraf Hakimi en Gianluigi Donnarumma.
gisteren om 14:44
Oud-Ajacied Moisander verlaat Bundesliga voor Malmö
Niklas Moisander verlaat na vijf jaar zijn club Werder Bremen voor een Zweeds avontuur bij Malmö FF. De Fin, in Nederland bekend van zijn verblijf bij PEC Zwolle, AZ en Ajax, tekent een contract voor één jaar bij de Zweedse koploper. De 35-jarige Moisander verruilde Ajax in 2015 na drie seizoenen transfervrij voor Sampdoria, waarna hij na één seizoen werd verkocht aan Werder Bremen. Zijn laatste jaar in Duitsland draaide uit op een sof, want de club degradeerde voor het eerst in veertig jaar uit de Bundesliga. (Bron: Malmö FF)
gisteren om 13:25
'Juventus rekent op langer verblijf Ronaldo'
Federico Cherubini gaat ervan uit dat Cristiano Ronaldo komend seizoen gewoon voor Juventus speelt. Dat zegt de technisch directeur van Juventus vandaag in een persconferentie. De afgelopen weken waren er meerdere geruchten dat Ronaldo wel oren had naar een vertrek bij de 'Oude Dame'. Het lijkt er echter op dat de Portugees alsnog in Turijn blijft. "We hebben geen enkel signaal van Ronaldo gekregen dat hij de club wil verlaten. We zijn blij dat hij terug bij de club is voor de start van het nieuwe seizoen", zegt Cherubini.
gisteren om 13:12
Hesp aan de slag als keeperstrainer bij Heerenveen
Ruud Hesp (55) is de nieuwe keeperstrainer van sc Heerenveen. De oud-keeper van onder andere FC Barcelona en Oranje tekent een contract voor één jaar. Hesp was na zijn voetbalcarrière eerder actief als keeperstrainer van Roda JC, FC Groningen, PSV en het Nederlands elftal. Technisch manager Ferry de Haan is verheugd over de komst van de oud-international. "Dat iemand met zijn staat van dienst voor Heerenveen kiest, is een groot compliment voor onze club", zegt De Haan. (Bron: sc Heerenveen)
gisteren om 11:57
'Ramos bijna rond met PSG'
Sergio Ramos is in verregaande onderhandelingen met Paris Saint-Germain. De clubicoon van Real Madrid liet deze maand weten te gaan vertrekken bij de Spaanse topclub. Ramos wilde in eerste instantie blijven, maar kwam er niet tot een nieuwe overeenstemming met Real. Zo komt er na zestien jaar een einde aan het tijdperk van de verdediger in Madrid. Paris Saint-Germain troeft naar verluidt Manchester City en Bayern München af in de strijd om de 35-jarige Ramos. (Bron: ESPN)
gisteren om 11:01
'Bertrand maakt overstap naar Leicester City'
Volgens transferexpert Fabrizio Romano maakt Ryan Bertrand de overstap naar Leicester City. De voormalige international van Engeland speelde eerder voor Chelsea in de Premier League, maar door die club werd hij verhuurd aan onder andere Aston Villa en Southampton. Naar laatstgenoemde club maakte hij in 2015 voor 13 miljoen euro een definitieve overstap. Bertrand speelde zeven seizoenen voor de 'Saints' en gaat in Leicester een contract tot medio 2023 tekenen.
gisteren om 10:24
Algemeen directeur Dortmund bevestigt vertrek Sancho
Wat er al een tijdje aan zat te komen, lijkt nu dan eindelijk te gaan gebeuren: Jaden Sancho maakt de overstap van Borussia Dortmund naar Manchester United. Algemeen directeur Hans-Joachim Watzke bevestigt dat er een principeakkoord is tussen de twee clubs. "Jaden wilde de club graag verlaten, maar we hadden hem graag hier gehouden. We zijn niet blij met het geld, maar verdrietig dat we hem kwijtraken", aldus Watzke. Manchester United maakt naar verluidt 85 miljoen euro over aan de Duitsers.
gisteren om 10:04
Fiorentina laat Ribéry definitief gaan
Franck Ribéry gaat Fiorentina verlaten. De Italiaanse club meldt op Twitter dat ze het contract van de Fransman niet gaat verlengen. De 38-jarige routinier speelde twee seizoenen voor de club uit Florence, maar liep deze zomer uit zijn contract. In vijftig competitieduels kwam Ribéry tot vijf goals en tien assists.
gisteren om 09:43
RKC versterkt zich met Bel Hassani
Iliass Bel Hassani keert terug in de Eredivisie. De geboren Rotterdammer tekent een eenjarig contract bij RKC Waalwijk, met een optie voor een extra seizoen. Bel Hassani begon zijn carrière bij Sparta Rotterdam en speelde daarna voor achtereenvolgens Heracles Almelo, AZ, FC Groningen, PEC Zwolle, het Qatarese Al Wakrah SC en Ajman Club uit de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten. De middenvelder sluit vandaag al aan voor zijn eerste training bij de Waalwijkers. (Bron: RKC Waalwijk)
gisteren om 08:59
Vitesse verlengt contract Hájek
Tomás Hájek blijft een jaar langer in het shirt van Vitesse voetballen. De Tsjechische verdediger heeft op het trainingskamp in Zeeland zijn krabbel gezet onder een contract tot medio 2023, met de optie voor nog een seizoen. Hájek kwam in 2019 over van FC Viktoria Plzen, waarmee hij in 2017 actief was in de Champions League. De 29-jarige mandekker speelde tot dusverre veertien Eredivisie-duels in het GelreDome. (Bron: Vitesse)
gisteren om 08:45
'United pakt door, Varane op weg naar Manchester'
Manchester United roert zich deze zomer flink op de transfermarkt. Na de aankomende transfer van Jadon Sancho, lijkt nu ook Raphaël Varane naar 'The Red Devils' te verkassen. De 28-jarige Real Madrid-verdediger moet de belangrijkste verdedigende versterking worden voor manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. De transfer lijkt in een stroomversnelling te zijn gekomen na de vroegtijdige uitschakeling van Frankrijk op het EK. Varane heeft nog een contract bij Real Madrid tot medio 2022 en moet waarschijnlijk 50 miljoen euro kosten. (Bron: ESPN)
gisteren om 08:22
Baumgartl op huurbasis naar Union Berlin
Timo Baumgartl vertrekt op huurbasis van PSV naar 1. FC Union Berlin. De Duitse club uit de hoofdstad heeft eveneens een optie tot koop afgedwongen. De 25-jarige verdediger kwam in 2019 over van VfB Stuttgart, maar kwam slechts tot 21 Eredivisie-duels voor de Eindhovenaren. Union Berlin werd afgelopen seizoen zevende in de Bundesliga en veroverde een ticket voor de nieuwe Conference League. Baumgartl speelde eerder 86 wedstrijden in de Bundesliga voor VfB Stuttgart. (Bron: PSV)
'Heracles-aanvoerder Pröpper vertrekt naar aartsrivaal FC Twente'
Robin Pröpper staat op het punt de gevoelige overstap te maken van Heracles Almelo naar FC Twente. De aanvoerder van Heracles is deze zomer transfervrij, maar kon ook zijn contract verlengen in Almelo. Pröpper heeft echter besloten een meerjarig contract te tekenen bij de rivaal uit Enschede. (Bron: RTV Oost

gisteren om 07:37
'Mbappé weigert contract te verlengen bij PSG'
Volgens L'Équipe gaat Kylian Mbappé zijn contract bij Paris Saint-Germain niet verlengen. De 22-jarige aanvaller loopt in de zomer van 2022 uit zijn contract bij de Fransen. Mbappé geeft aan bereid te zijn om zijn laatste contractjaar te respecteren, maar PSG zal de superster niet zomaar transfervrij de deur uit willen laten gaan. De Fransman kende onlangs een vrij ongelukkig EK waar hij niet tot scoren kwam en in de achtste finale tegen Zwitserland de beslissende penalty miste.
gisteren om 06:37
Messi sinds vandaag officieel transfervrij
Het contract van Lionel Messi bij FC Barcelona is sinds vandaag officieel afgelopen. De 34-jarige Argentijn is daardoor op papier transfervrij, maar de kans dat hij ergens anders tekent dan bij Barcelona lijkt klein. Volgens Spaanse media zouden Messi en Barcelona op enkele details na akkoord zijn over een contract dat hem tot medio 2023 in Camp Nou zal houden. (Bron: Marca)
gisteren om 06:32
'Bondscoach Martínez blijft ook na het EK bij België'
Volgens Belgische media blijft Roberto Martínez ook na het EK bondscoach van België. Het contract van Martínez loopt nog door tot na het WK 2022, maar naar verluidt staat er wel een opstapclausule in. Martínez, die bij zijn aanstelling in 2016 al te kennen gaf ooit graag terug te keren als clubtrainer, zou geen gebruik maken van die clausule. België neemt het vrijdag op het EK in de kwartfinale op tegen Italië. (Bron: Het Nieuwsblad)
woensdag om 19:32
'Strootman vervolgt carrière bij Cagliari'
Kevin Strootman lijkt ook volgend seizoen in de Serie A te spelen. De 31-jarige middenvelder staat naar verluidt op het punt om door Olympique Marseille verhuurd te worden aan Cagliari. Die club wilde de 46-voudig Oranje-international ook in de winterstop al halen, maar zagen hem toen naar Genoa gaan. Als Strootman - die in Italië ook jarenlang voor AS Roma speelde - de medische keuring doorstaat, kunnen de handtekeningen gezet worden. (Bron: Sky Italia)
woensdag om 19:09
Verschillende media melden akkoord Sancho
De eerste grote toptransfer van deze zomer lijkt er te gaan komen: verschillende Engelse media maken melding van een akkoord tussen Manchester United en Borussia Dortmund over de transfer van Jadon Sancho. De bedragen lopen nog uiteen, maar de bodem ligt op 85 miljoen euro. De 21-jarige aanvaller, die momenteel met Engeland actief is op het EK, stond sinds 2017 onder contract bij Dortmund. Hij speelde twee jaar in de jeugdopleiding van Uniteds aartsrivaal Manchester City. (Bron: BBCThe Telegraph)
woensdag om 16:20
Fiorentina verlengt contract Ribery niet
Volgens de Gazzetta dello Sport wordt het aflopende contract van Franck Ribery bij Fiorentina niet verlengd. Volgens de Italiaanse krant wilde de 38-jarige Fransman nog blijven, maar heeft de club uit Florence besloten om hem te laten gaan. Ribery was sinds de zomer van 2019 bij Fiorentina actief. Naar verluidt is hij niet van plan om zijn loopbaan te beëindigen.
woensdag om 16:04
Feyenoord haalt Israëlische concurrent voor Bijlow
Feyenoord heeft met Ofir Marciano (31) een nieuwe keeper binnen. De Israelisch international komt transfervrij over van Hibernian, waar hij sinds 2016 onder contract stond. Marciano tekent een contract van twee seizoenen en wordt een concurrent van Justin Bijlow. Technisch directeur Frank Arnesen zegt het volgende op de clubwebsite van de Rotterdammers: "Na het vertrek van onder meer Nick Marsman zijn we op zoek gegaan naar een doelman die het keepersteam en daarmee de selectie direct kan versterken". Marciano sluit zo snel mogelijk bij de selectie aan.
woensdag om 14:34
Benitez nieuwe manager Everton
Everton stelt Rafael Benitez aan als nieuwe manager. De Spanjaard verliet afgelopen januari de Chinese club Dalian Pro en was daarvoor drie seizoenen manager bij Newcastle United. De overstap van Benitez ligt gevoelig, aangezien de manager van 2004 tot en met 2010 in dienst was van aartsrivaal Liverpool, waarmee hij in 2005 de Champions League won. De 61-jarige oefenmeester was eerder ook actief bij Internazionale, Chelsea, Napoli en Real Madrid. Benitez tekent een contract tot medio 2024. (Bron: Everton)
woensdag om 14:06
Floranus officieel gepresenteerd in Turkije
Sherel Floranus is officieel speler van Antalyaspor. De 22-jarige verdediger komt transfervrij over van sc Heerenveen en tekent een contract tot medio 2024. De transfer hing al een tijdje in de lucht en is vandaag helemaal afgerond. (Bron: Antalyaspor)
woensdag om 13:38
Bogarde verlengt contract bij Hoffenheim
Melayro Bogarde (19) zet zijn handtekening onder een nieuw contract bij TSG Hoffenheim. De talentvolle centrale verdediger heeft ondanks de vermeende interesse van onder andere Ajax besloten in Duitsland te blijven. Bogarde begon zijn carrière bij de jeugd van Swift Boys en speelde daarna negen jaar in de jeugdopleiding van Feyenoord. Tot een doorbraak in De Kuip kwam het echter niet, want Bogarde besloot in 2018 de overstap te maken naar de jeugd van Hoffenheim. Daar maakte hij op 30 mei 2020 zijn debuut tegen Mainz 05. Bogarde tekent een contract tot medio 2024. (Bron: TSG Hoffenheim)
woensdag om 13:13
Van Bommel flirt opzichtig met Ihattaren, Berghuis geen optie
Mark van Bommel is vandaag officieel gepresenteerd bij VfL Wolfsburg. De oefenmeester maakt er geen geheim van Mohamed Ihattaren graag aan zijn selectie te willen toevoegen. "Mo is gewoon een topspeler en een goede gozer", zegt Van Bommel. Ihattaren kende een vervelend seizoen bij PSV. De 19-jarige middenvelder werd in februari nog uit de selectie gezet door trainer Roger Schmidt. Ihattaren ligt tot medio 2022 vast bij de Eindhovenaren. Steven Berghuis gaat daarentegen waarschijnlijk niet de overstap maken naar Wolfsburg. "Berghuis is een hele goede speler, ik wilde hem graag naar PSV halen twee jaar geleden. Maar wij willen nu eigenlijk gewoon jonge spelers", verklaart Van Bommel. (Bron: ESPN)
woensdag om 12:34
'Besiktas hengelt naar diensten van Dzeko'
Als we transferexpert Gianluca di Marzio mogen geloven, kan Edin Dzeko de overstap maken naar Besiktas. De 35-jarige Bosniër speelde de afgelopen zes seizoenen voor AS Roma en ligt nog voor een jaar vast bij de Italiaanse topclub. In de jaren daarvoor maakte Dzeko zijn goals voor Manchester City en VfL Wolfsburg.
woensdag om 12:16
Löw heeft geen oren naar het Nederlands elftal 
In de zoektocht naar een nieuwe bondscoach hoeft de KNVB niet aan te kloppen bij Joachim Löw. De 61-jarige oefenmeester geeft daags na de uitschakeling van Duitsland in een persconferentie aan weinig te voelen voor een functie als bondcoach van Oranje. "Daar ben ik op dit moment zeker niet in geïnteresseerd, Nederland heeft genoeg goede trainers", zegt Löw. Na de nederlaag tegen Engeland kwam voor de Duitser een einde aan vijftien jaar als bondscoach van 'Die Mannschaft'.
woensdag om 11:27
Wehrmann vertrekt defintief naar Luzern
Jordy Wehrmann maakt definitief de overstap naar FC Luzern. De 22-jarige middenvelder kwam sinds de winterstop al een half seizoen op huurbasis uit voor de Zwitsers. Tijdens zijn verhuurperiode won Wehrmann de Zwitserse beker en was hij belangrijk in de finale met een doelpunt. De jongeling doorliep vanaf zijn zevende alle jeugdelftallen van Feyenoord en debuteerde in 2020 in De Kuip. Het contract van Wehrmann liep af in de zomer van 2022. Het is niet bekend hoe hoog de transfersom is die Feyenoord ontvangt. (Bron: Feyenoord)
woensdag om 10:54
Technisch directeur Spors verlengt bij Vitesse
Vitesse gaat één jaar langer verder met Johannes Spors. De 38-jarige technisch directeur begon vorig jaar maart aan zijn klus bij Vitesse en had aanvankelijk een contract tot medio 2023. Spors besluit daar nu al één extra jaar aan toe te voegen. De Duitser heeft grote ambities met de club uit Arnhem. "Afgelopen seizoen was erg succesvol, maar we kunnen met deze club nog veel meer bereiken. We willen onze herkenbare en energieke speelstijl structureel etaleren in Europa", aldus Spors. (Bron: Vitesse)
woensdag om 10:31
Topschutter Daka maakt overstap naar Leicester
Patson Daka (22) verruilt Red Bull Salzburg voor Leicester City. De Zambiaanse spits maakte afgelopen seizoen furore bij Salzburg met 27 goals in 28 competitiewedstrijden. Daka werd daarmee topscorer in Oostenrijk en werd tevens uitgeroepen tot beste speler van het seizoen. De razendsnelle aanvaller tekent een vijfjarig contract, Leicester maakt naar verluidt rond de 20 miljoen euro over aan Salzburg. De 'Foxes' troeven daarmee onder meer Liverpool en RB Leipzig af. (Bron: Leicester City)
woensdag om 10:11
'Wolves-manager Nuno moet opvolger Mourinho worden bij Tottenham'
Nuno Espírito Santo lijkt de nieuwe trainer van Tottenham Hotspur te gaan worden. De 47-jarige Portugees is momenteel trainer van Wolverhampton Wanderers, waarmee hij in 2018 naar de Premier League promoveerde. De nieuwe technisch directeur van de 'Spurs', Fabio Paratici, arriveert vandaag in Londen en het aantrekken van Nuno moet zijn eerste grote prestatie worden. (Bron: Sky Sports)
woensdag om 09:25
'Floranus kiest voor avontuur in Turkije'
Sherel Floranus gaat sc Heerenveen verlaten. De 22-jarige rechtsback heeft een persoonlijk akkoord bereikt met het Turkse Antalyaspor. Floranus speelde drie seizoenen in het Abe Lenstra Stadion, nadat hij overkwam van Sparta Rotterdam. Heerenveen deed de afgelopen weken verwoede pogingen om het contract met de jeugdinternational te verlengen, maar Floranus kiest nu dus voor een avontuur in het buitenland. (Bron: VI)
woensdag om 08:39
'Berghuis stapte om andere redenen uit groepsapp Feyenoord'
Eergisteren lekte een screenshot uit waarop te zien was dat Steven Berghuis de groepschat van de Feyenoord-selectie verliet. Vandaag blijkt dat het aanstaande vertrek naar rivaal Ajax niet de reden is voor de actie van de aanvoerder. Het AD meldt dat Berghuis een nieuw nummer heeft, omdat zijn oude nummer was uitgelekt. Het vertrek van Berghuis bij Feyenoord lijkt echter een kwestie van tijd, de international wacht tijdens zijn vakantie op een akkoord tussen zijn huidige werkgever en Ajax.
woensdag om 08:13
'Immers overweegt pensioen door fysieke problemen'
Lex Immers denkt er over na een punt achter zijn carrière te zetten. De 35-jarige middenvelder ontbrak vrijdag op de eerste training van NAC Breda. Immers lijkt te worstelen met zijn fysieke gesteldheid en heeft zijn twijfels bij een extra seizoen in het betaalde voetbal. Immers liep een maand geleden promotie naar de Eredivisie mis met NAC. Eerder speelde hij voor ADO Den Haag, Feyenoord, Cardiff City en Club Brugge. (Bron: BN DeStem)
