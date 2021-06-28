Welkom in het transferblog van NU.nl! Hier houden we je op de hoogte van het laatste nieuws, waarbij we zowel geruchten als definitieve transfers melden.
een paar seconden geleden
Pröpper maakt gevoelige overstap
Robin Pröpper gaat aan de slag bij FC Twente en daar zullen de fans van Heracles Almelo niet blij mee zijn. De pikante overstap naar de rivaal kon tot stand komen doordat het contract van de 27-jarige Pröpper bij de Heraclieden afliep. Heracles probeerde nog om zijn aanvoerder een nieuwe verbintenis te laten tekenen, maar zonder succes. Hij tekent in Enschede een contract voor drie jaar. (Bron: FC Twente)
een paar seconden geleden
'Ramos tekent voor twee jaar bij PSG'
Sergio Ramos is volgens transferexpert Fabrizio Romano akkoord met Paris Saint-Germain over een contract tot medio 2023. De club uit Parijs wil de de transfervrije verdediger binnen vijftien dagen presenteren en hoopt ook op de komst van Achraf Hakimi en Gianluigi Donnarumma.
een paar seconden geleden
Oud-Ajacied Moisander verlaat Bundesliga voor Malmö
Niklas Moisander verlaat na vijf jaar zijn club Werder Bremen voor een Zweeds avontuur bij Malmö FF. De Fin, in Nederland bekend van zijn verblijf bij PEC Zwolle, AZ en Ajax, tekent een contract voor één jaar bij de Zweedse koploper. De 35-jarige Moisander verruilde Ajax in 2015 na drie seizoenen transfervrij voor Sampdoria, waarna hij na één seizoen werd verkocht aan Werder Bremen. Zijn laatste jaar in Duitsland draaide uit op een sof, want de club degradeerde voor het eerst in veertig jaar uit de Bundesliga. (Bron: Malmö FF)
een paar seconden geleden
'Juventus rekent op langer verblijf Ronaldo'
Federico Cherubini gaat ervan uit dat Cristiano Ronaldo komend seizoen gewoon voor Juventus speelt. Dat zegt de technisch directeur van Juventus vandaag in een persconferentie. De afgelopen weken waren er meerdere geruchten dat Ronaldo wel oren had naar een vertrek bij de 'Oude Dame'. Het lijkt er echter op dat de Portugees alsnog in Turijn blijft. "We hebben geen enkel signaal van Ronaldo gekregen dat hij de club wil verlaten. We zijn blij dat hij terug bij de club is voor de start van het nieuwe seizoen", zegt Cherubini.
een paar seconden geleden
Hesp aan de slag als keeperstrainer bij Heerenveen
Ruud Hesp (55) is de nieuwe keeperstrainer van sc Heerenveen. De oud-keeper van onder andere FC Barcelona en Oranje tekent een contract voor één jaar. Hesp was na zijn voetbalcarrière eerder actief als keeperstrainer van Roda JC, FC Groningen, PSV en het Nederlands elftal. Technisch manager Ferry de Haan is verheugd over de komst van de oud-international. "Dat iemand met zijn staat van dienst voor Heerenveen kiest, is een groot compliment voor onze club", zegt De Haan. (Bron: sc Heerenveen)
een paar seconden geleden
'Ramos bijna rond met PSG'
Sergio Ramos is in verregaande onderhandelingen met Paris Saint-Germain. De clubicoon van Real Madrid liet deze maand weten te gaan vertrekken bij de Spaanse topclub. Ramos wilde in eerste instantie blijven, maar kwam er niet tot een nieuwe overeenstemming met Real. Zo komt er na zestien jaar een einde aan het tijdperk van de verdediger in Madrid. Paris Saint-Germain troeft naar verluidt Manchester City en Bayern München af in de strijd om de 35-jarige Ramos. (Bron: ESPN)
een paar seconden geleden
'Bertrand maakt overstap naar Leicester City'
Volgens transferexpert Fabrizio Romano maakt Ryan Bertrand de overstap naar Leicester City. De voormalige international van Engeland speelde eerder voor Chelsea in de Premier League, maar door die club werd hij verhuurd aan onder andere Aston Villa en Southampton. Naar laatstgenoemde club maakte hij in 2015 voor 13 miljoen euro een definitieve overstap. Bertrand speelde zeven seizoenen voor de 'Saints' en gaat in Leicester een contract tot medio 2023 tekenen.
een paar seconden geleden
Algemeen directeur Dortmund bevestigt vertrek Sancho
Wat er al een tijdje aan zat te komen, lijkt nu dan eindelijk te gaan gebeuren: Jaden Sancho maakt de overstap van Borussia Dortmund naar Manchester United. Algemeen directeur Hans-Joachim Watzke bevestigt dat er een principeakkoord is tussen de twee clubs. "Jaden wilde de club graag verlaten, maar we hadden hem graag hier gehouden. We zijn niet blij met het geld, maar verdrietig dat we hem kwijtraken", aldus Watzke. Manchester United maakt naar verluidt 85 miljoen euro over aan de Duitsers.
een paar seconden geleden
Fiorentina laat Ribéry definitief gaan
Franck Ribéry gaat Fiorentina verlaten. De Italiaanse club meldt op Twitter dat ze het contract van de Fransman niet gaat verlengen. De 38-jarige routinier speelde twee seizoenen voor de club uit Florence, maar liep deze zomer uit zijn contract. In vijftig competitieduels kwam Ribéry tot vijf goals en tien assists.
een paar seconden geleden
RKC versterkt zich met Bel Hassani
Iliass Bel Hassani keert terug in de Eredivisie. De geboren Rotterdammer tekent een eenjarig contract bij RKC Waalwijk, met een optie voor een extra seizoen. Bel Hassani begon zijn carrière bij Sparta Rotterdam en speelde daarna voor achtereenvolgens Heracles Almelo, AZ, FC Groningen, PEC Zwolle, het Qatarese Al Wakrah SC en Ajman Club uit de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten. De middenvelder sluit vandaag al aan voor zijn eerste training bij de Waalwijkers. (Bron: RKC Waalwijk)
een paar seconden geleden
Vitesse verlengt contract Hájek
Tomás Hájek blijft een jaar langer in het shirt van Vitesse voetballen. De Tsjechische verdediger heeft op het trainingskamp in Zeeland zijn krabbel gezet onder een contract tot medio 2023, met de optie voor nog een seizoen. Hájek kwam in 2019 over van FC Viktoria Plzen, waarmee hij in 2017 actief was in de Champions League. De 29-jarige mandekker speelde tot dusverre veertien Eredivisie-duels in het GelreDome. (Bron: Vitesse)
een paar seconden geleden
'United pakt door, Varane op weg naar Manchester'
Manchester United roert zich deze zomer flink op de transfermarkt. Na de aankomende transfer van Jadon Sancho, lijkt nu ook Raphaël Varane naar 'The Red Devils' te verkassen. De 28-jarige Real Madrid-verdediger moet de belangrijkste verdedigende versterking worden voor manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. De transfer lijkt in een stroomversnelling te zijn gekomen na de vroegtijdige uitschakeling van Frankrijk op het EK. Varane heeft nog een contract bij Real Madrid tot medio 2022 en moet waarschijnlijk 50 miljoen euro kosten. (Bron: ESPN)
een paar seconden geleden
Baumgartl op huurbasis naar Union Berlin
Timo Baumgartl vertrekt op huurbasis van PSV naar 1. FC Union Berlin. De Duitse club uit de hoofdstad heeft eveneens een optie tot koop afgedwongen. De 25-jarige verdediger kwam in 2019 over van VfB Stuttgart, maar kwam slechts tot 21 Eredivisie-duels voor de Eindhovenaren. Union Berlin werd afgelopen seizoen zevende in de Bundesliga en veroverde een ticket voor de nieuwe Conference League. Baumgartl speelde eerder 86 wedstrijden in de Bundesliga voor VfB Stuttgart. (Bron: PSV)
een paar seconden geleden

'Heracles-aanvoerder Pröpper vertrekt naar aartsrivaal FC Twente'
Robin Pröpper staat op het punt de gevoelige overstap te maken van Heracles Almelo naar FC Twente. De aanvoerder van Heracles is deze zomer transfervrij, maar kon ook zijn contract verlengen in Almelo. Pröpper heeft echter besloten een meerjarig contract te tekenen bij de rivaal uit Enschede. (Bron: RTV Oost

een paar seconden geleden
'Mbappé weigert contract te verlengen bij PSG'
Volgens L'Équipe gaat Kylian Mbappé zijn contract bij Paris Saint-Germain niet verlengen. De 22-jarige aanvaller loopt in de zomer van 2022 uit zijn contract bij de Fransen. Mbappé geeft aan bereid te zijn om zijn laatste contractjaar te respecteren, maar PSG zal de superster niet zomaar transfervrij de deur uit willen laten gaan. De Fransman kende onlangs een vrij ongelukkig EK waar hij niet tot scoren kwam en in de achtste finale tegen Zwitserland de beslissende penalty miste.
een paar seconden geleden
Messi sinds vandaag officieel transfervrij
Het contract van Lionel Messi bij FC Barcelona is sinds vandaag officieel afgelopen. De 34-jarige Argentijn is daardoor op papier transfervrij, maar de kans dat hij ergens anders tekent dan bij Barcelona lijkt klein. Volgens Spaanse media zouden Messi en Barcelona op enkele details na akkoord zijn over een contract dat hem tot medio 2023 in Camp Nou zal houden. (Bron: Marca)
een paar seconden geleden
'Bondscoach Martínez blijft ook na het EK bij België'
Volgens Belgische media blijft Roberto Martínez ook na het EK bondscoach van België. Het contract van Martínez loopt nog door tot na het WK 2022, maar naar verluidt staat er wel een opstapclausule in. Martínez, die bij zijn aanstelling in 2016 al te kennen gaf ooit graag terug te keren als clubtrainer, zou geen gebruik maken van die clausule. België neemt het vrijdag op het EK in de kwartfinale op tegen Italië. (Bron: Het Nieuwsblad)
gisteren om 19:32
'Strootman vervolgt carrière bij Cagliari'
Kevin Strootman lijkt ook volgend seizoen in de Serie A te spelen. De 31-jarige middenvelder staat naar verluidt op het punt om door Olympique Marseille verhuurd te worden aan Cagliari. Die club wilde de 46-voudig Oranje-international ook in de winterstop al halen, maar zagen hem toen naar Genoa gaan. Als Strootman - die in Italië ook jarenlang voor AS Roma speelde - de medische keuring doorstaat, kunnen de handtekeningen gezet worden. (Bron: Sky Italia)
gisteren om 19:09
Verschillende media melden akkoord Sancho
De eerste grote toptransfer van deze zomer lijkt er te gaan komen: verschillende Engelse media maken melding van een akkoord tussen Manchester United en Borussia Dortmund over de transfer van Jadon Sancho. De bedragen lopen nog uiteen, maar de bodem ligt op 85 miljoen euro. De 21-jarige aanvaller, die momenteel met Engeland actief is op het EK, stond sinds 2017 onder contract bij Dortmund. Hij speelde twee jaar in de jeugdopleiding van Uniteds aartsrivaal Manchester City. (Bron: BBCThe Telegraph)
gisteren om 16:20
Fiorentina verlengt contract Ribery niet
Volgens de Gazzetta dello Sport wordt het aflopende contract van Franck Ribery bij Fiorentina niet verlengd. Volgens de Italiaanse krant wilde de 38-jarige Fransman nog blijven, maar heeft de club uit Florence besloten om hem te laten gaan. Ribery was sinds de zomer van 2019 bij Fiorentina actief. Naar verluidt is hij niet van plan om zijn loopbaan te beëindigen.
gisteren om 16:04
Feyenoord haalt Israëlische concurrent voor Bijlow
Feyenoord heeft met Ofir Marciano (31) een nieuwe keeper binnen. De Israelisch international komt transfervrij over van Hibernian, waar hij sinds 2016 onder contract stond. Marciano tekent een contract van twee seizoenen en wordt een concurrent van Justin Bijlow. Technisch directeur Frank Arnesen zegt het volgende op de clubwebsite van de Rotterdammers: "Na het vertrek van onder meer Nick Marsman zijn we op zoek gegaan naar een doelman die het keepersteam en daarmee de selectie direct kan versterken". Marciano sluit zo snel mogelijk bij de selectie aan.
gisteren om 14:34
Benitez nieuwe manager Everton
Everton stelt Rafael Benitez aan als nieuwe manager. De Spanjaard verliet afgelopen januari de Chinese club Dalian Pro en was daarvoor drie seizoenen manager bij Newcastle United. De overstap van Benitez ligt gevoelig, aangezien de manager van 2004 tot en met 2010 in dienst was van aartsrivaal Liverpool, waarmee hij in 2005 de Champions League won. De 61-jarige oefenmeester was eerder ook actief bij Internazionale, Chelsea, Napoli en Real Madrid. Benitez tekent een contract tot medio 2024. (Bron: Everton)
gisteren om 14:06
Floranus officieel gepresenteerd in Turkije
Sherel Floranus is officieel speler van Antalyaspor. De 22-jarige verdediger komt transfervrij over van sc Heerenveen en tekent een contract tot medio 2024. De transfer hing al een tijdje in de lucht en is vandaag helemaal afgerond. (Bron: Antalyaspor)
gisteren om 13:38
Bogarde verlengt contract bij Hoffenheim
Melayro Bogarde (19) zet zijn handtekening onder een nieuw contract bij TSG Hoffenheim. De talentvolle centrale verdediger heeft ondanks de vermeende interesse van onder andere Ajax besloten in Duitsland te blijven. Bogarde begon zijn carrière bij de jeugd van Swift Boys en speelde daarna negen jaar in de jeugdopleiding van Feyenoord. Tot een doorbraak in De Kuip kwam het echter niet, want Bogarde besloot in 2018 de overstap te maken naar de jeugd van Hoffenheim. Daar maakte hij op 30 mei 2020 zijn debuut tegen Mainz 05. Bogarde tekent een contract tot medio 2024. (Bron: TSG Hoffenheim)
gisteren om 13:13
Van Bommel flirt opzichtig met Ihattaren, Berghuis geen optie
Mark van Bommel is vandaag officieel gepresenteerd bij VfL Wolfsburg. De oefenmeester maakt er geen geheim van Mohamed Ihattaren graag aan zijn selectie te willen toevoegen. "Mo is gewoon een topspeler en een goede gozer", zegt Van Bommel. Ihattaren kende een vervelend seizoen bij PSV. De 19-jarige middenvelder werd in februari nog uit de selectie gezet door trainer Roger Schmidt. Ihattaren ligt tot medio 2022 vast bij de Eindhovenaren. Steven Berghuis gaat daarentegen waarschijnlijk niet de overstap maken naar Wolfsburg. "Berghuis is een hele goede speler, ik wilde hem graag naar PSV halen twee jaar geleden. Maar wij willen nu eigenlijk gewoon jonge spelers", verklaart Van Bommel. (Bron: ESPN)
gisteren om 12:34
'Besiktas hengelt naar diensten van Dzeko'
Als we transferexpert Gianluca di Marzio mogen geloven, kan Edin Dzeko de overstap maken naar Besiktas. De 35-jarige Bosniër speelde de afgelopen zes seizoenen voor AS Roma en ligt nog voor een jaar vast bij de Italiaanse topclub. In de jaren daarvoor maakte Dzeko zijn goals voor Manchester City en VfL Wolfsburg.
gisteren om 12:16
Löw heeft geen oren naar het Nederlands elftal 
In de zoektocht naar een nieuwe bondscoach hoeft de KNVB niet aan te kloppen bij Joachim Löw. De 61-jarige oefenmeester geeft daags na de uitschakeling van Duitsland in een persconferentie aan weinig te voelen voor een functie als bondcoach van Oranje. "Daar ben ik op dit moment zeker niet in geïnteresseerd, Nederland heeft genoeg goede trainers", zegt Löw. Na de nederlaag tegen Engeland kwam voor de Duitser een einde aan vijftien jaar als bondscoach van 'Die Mannschaft'.
gisteren om 11:27
Wehrmann vertrekt defintief naar Luzern
Jordy Wehrmann maakt definitief de overstap naar FC Luzern. De 22-jarige middenvelder kwam sinds de winterstop al een half seizoen op huurbasis uit voor de Zwitsers. Tijdens zijn verhuurperiode won Wehrmann de Zwitserse beker en was hij belangrijk in de finale met een doelpunt. De jongeling doorliep vanaf zijn zevende alle jeugdelftallen van Feyenoord en debuteerde in 2020 in De Kuip. Het contract van Wehrmann liep af in de zomer van 2022. Het is niet bekend hoe hoog de transfersom is die Feyenoord ontvangt. (Bron: Feyenoord)
gisteren om 10:54
Technisch directeur Spors verlengt bij Vitesse
Vitesse gaat één jaar langer verder met Johannes Spors. De 38-jarige technisch directeur begon vorig jaar maart aan zijn klus bij Vitesse en had aanvankelijk een contract tot medio 2023. Spors besluit daar nu al één extra jaar aan toe te voegen. De Duitser heeft grote ambities met de club uit Arnhem. "Afgelopen seizoen was erg succesvol, maar we kunnen met deze club nog veel meer bereiken. We willen onze herkenbare en energieke speelstijl structureel etaleren in Europa", aldus Spors. (Bron: Vitesse)
gisteren om 10:31
Topschutter Daka maakt overstap naar Leicester
Patson Daka (22) verruilt Red Bull Salzburg voor Leicester City. De Zambiaanse spits maakte afgelopen seizoen furore bij Salzburg met 27 goals in 28 competitiewedstrijden. Daka werd daarmee topscorer in Oostenrijk en werd tevens uitgeroepen tot beste speler van het seizoen. De razendsnelle aanvaller tekent een vijfjarig contract, Leicester maakt naar verluidt rond de 20 miljoen euro over aan Salzburg. De 'Foxes' troeven daarmee onder meer Liverpool en RB Leipzig af. (Bron: Leicester City)
gisteren om 10:11
'Wolves-manager Nuno moet opvolger Mourinho worden bij Tottenham'
Nuno Espírito Santo lijkt de nieuwe trainer van Tottenham Hotspur te gaan worden. De 47-jarige Portugees is momenteel trainer van Wolverhampton Wanderers, waarmee hij in 2018 naar de Premier League promoveerde. De nieuwe technisch directeur van de 'Spurs', Fabio Paratici, arriveert vandaag in Londen en het aantrekken van Nuno moet zijn eerste grote prestatie worden. (Bron: Sky Sports)
gisteren om 09:25
'Floranus kiest voor avontuur in Turkije'
Sherel Floranus gaat sc Heerenveen verlaten. De 22-jarige rechtsback heeft een persoonlijk akkoord bereikt met het Turkse Antalyaspor. Floranus speelde drie seizoenen in het Abe Lenstra Stadion, nadat hij overkwam van Sparta Rotterdam. Heerenveen deed de afgelopen weken verwoede pogingen om het contract met de jeugdinternational te verlengen, maar Floranus kiest nu dus voor een avontuur in het buitenland. (Bron: VI)
gisteren om 08:39
'Berghuis stapte om andere redenen uit groepsapp Feyenoord'
Eergisteren lekte een screenshot uit waarop te zien was dat Steven Berghuis de groepschat van de Feyenoord-selectie verliet. Vandaag blijkt dat het aanstaande vertrek naar rivaal Ajax niet de reden is voor de actie van de aanvoerder. Het AD meldt dat Berghuis een nieuw nummer heeft, omdat zijn oude nummer was uitgelekt. Het vertrek van Berghuis bij Feyenoord lijkt echter een kwestie van tijd, de international wacht tijdens zijn vakantie op een akkoord tussen zijn huidige werkgever en Ajax.
gisteren om 08:13
'Immers overweegt pensioen door fysieke problemen'
Lex Immers denkt er over na een punt achter zijn carrière te zetten. De 35-jarige middenvelder ontbrak vrijdag op de eerste training van NAC Breda. Immers lijkt te worstelen met zijn fysieke gesteldheid en heeft zijn twijfels bij een extra seizoen in het betaalde voetbal. Immers liep een maand geleden promotie naar de Eredivisie mis met NAC. Eerder speelde hij voor ADO Den Haag, Feyenoord, Cardiff City en Club Brugge. (Bron: BN DeStem)
gisteren om 07:27
Messi na vandaag officieel zonder club
Het contract van Lionel Messi (34) bij FC Barcelona loopt vandaag af. De sterspeler tekende zijn eerste contract bij de Catalanen op 14 december 2000 en scoorde sindsdien 672 keer in 778 wedstrijden. Hoewel Messi in theorie na vandaag geen Barcelona-speler meer is, lijkt de Argentijn gewoon op het vertrouwde nest te blijven. Volgens verschillende Spaanse media tekent Messi morgen een contract voor twee extra seizoenen.
dinsdag om 21:21
Velthuizen krijgt geen contract bij Go Ahead Eagles
Doelman Piet Velthuizen gaat niet aan de slag bij Go Ahead Eagles. Zijn stage levert hem geen contract op bij de naar de Eredivisie gepromoveerde club. "Aan beide kanten waren er twijfels over een verdere samenwerking", zegt technisch manager Paul Bosvelt. "Piet heeft ook zijn twijfels aangegeven, waarna in goed overleg is besloten zijn proefperiode te beëindigen." Velthuizen zit zonder club nadat zijn contract bij Fortuna Sittard was afgelopen. (Bron: Go Ahead Eagles)
dinsdag om 18:29
Hardeveld tekent contract bij FC Emmen
Jeff Hardeveld tekent een contract bij Keuken Kampioen Divisie-club FC Emmen. De vleugelverdediger stond sinds 2017 onder contract bij Heracles Almelo, waarvoor hij 44 duels speelde. Hardeveld tekent tot de zomer van 2023 bij de Drentse club. (Bron: FC Emmen)
dinsdag om 18:20
'Feyenoord haalt concurrent voor Bijlow'
Feyenoord is dicht bij een akkoord met Ofir Marciano, een 31-jarige transfervrije doelman. Marciano keepte 27 interlands voor Israël en stond eerder onder de lat bij het Israëlische MS Asjdod, het Belgische Moeskroen en het Schotse Hibernian. Marciano gaat samen met Justin Bijlow en de jonge Thijs Jansen het keeperstrio vormen in Rotterdam. (Bron: AD)
dinsdag om 14:52
'Feyenoord anticipeert op vertrek Haps met Noorse international'
Feyenoord is druk bezig om de selectie van komend seizoen op orde te brengen en de Noorse linksback Fredrik André Bjørkan (22) moet de volgende versterking gaan worden. De Rotterdammers anticiperen daarmee op een zomers vertrek van Ridgeciano Haps of Tyrell Malacia. Bjørkan speelde één interland voor Noorwegen en werkt momenteel zijn wedstrijden af bij FK Bodø/Glimt. De vleugelverdediger staat met zijn club momenteel op de eerste plaats in de Noorse competitie. Bjørkan heeft een contract tot de winter van 2021 en zijn club zal hem dan ook willen verkopen voordat hij gratis de deur uit loopt. (Bron: Feyenoord Transfermarkt)
dinsdag om 14:25
Oranje Leeuwin Folkertsma naar Franse topclub
Nederlands international Sisca Folkertsma maakt de overstap van FC Twente naar Girondins Bordeaux. De 24-jarige middenvelder begon haar carrière bij SC Heerenveen en kwam daarna in de Pure Energie Eredivisie Vrouwen uit voor PSV, Ajax en FC Twente. Folkertsma speelde tot dusverre 12 interlands voor Oranje, maar miste in 2019 het WK door een knieblessure. De Friezin ondertekent een tweejarig contract in Frankrijk. (Bron: Girondins Bordeaux)
