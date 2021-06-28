Hi @TeamMessi, some reasons to come to FC Volendam: 🟠 We follow the philosophy of Johan Cruyff. 🟠 You can play with one of Europe's topscorers. 🟠 We have great fish. 🟠 We have the most beautiful orange shirt in the world. You just have to sign. Hope to see you @ The Dijk.
- FC Volendam 🔶
Jadon Sancho to Manchester United... HERE WE GO! 🚨🏴 #MUFC #Sancho Done deal confirmed. Agreement reached between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. €90m with add ons. Agents fee and personal terms agreed, contract until 2026. Medicals pending - then it’ll be official.
- Fabrizio Romano
Jody Lukoki (28) is officieel speler van FC Twente. De vleugelaanvaller tekent een tweejarig contract in de Grolsch Veste.