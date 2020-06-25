Goedenavond en welkom in ons liveblog over het buitenlands voetbal van vandaag. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van de ontwikkelingen in de wedstrijden in de Premier League en La Liga.

Premier League · 15 minuten geleden
Liverpool voor het eerst in dertig jaar landskampioen na verlies City
Liverpool is donderdag zonder zelf te spelen voor het eerst in dertig jaar kampioen van Engeland geworden. De ploeg van Virgil van Dijk en Georginio Wijnaldum profiteerde van de 2-1-nederlaag van uittredend kampioen Manchester City op bezoek bij Chelsea. Liverpool won woensdag met 4-0 van Crystal Palace en wist dat het een dag later aan puntenverlies van de enig overgebleven concurrent Manchester City genoeg had om zeker te zijn van het kampioenschap. De koploper heeft met nog zeven duels te gaan een onoverbrugbare voorsprong van 23 punten op de nummer twee.
Premier League · 18 minuten geleden
Afgelopen! Liverpool is na dertig jaar weer kampioen van Engeland dankzij het verlies van Manchester City!
Premier League · 21 minuten geleden
90+3' Pedro komt nog dichtbij de 3-1, voor wat het waard is in dit al besliste duel. Ederson tikt de bal weg.
Premier League · 23 minuten geleden
90' De officiële speeltijd zit er op. Er komen maar liefst zes minuten bij. In Liverpool moeten ze dus nog héél even wachten.
Premier League · 27 minuten geleden
86' Guardiola moedigt zijn ploeg nog even aan, maar dit duel lijkt toch echt gespeeld te zijn. Over vijf minuten is Liverpool kampioen van Engeland, of er moet iets héél geks gebeuren.
Premier League · 32 minuten geleden
Deze Liverpool-fan zet zijn kampioensvlag vast buiten neer. Over een paar minuten kan hij waarschijnlijk écht feest gaan vieren, want dit lijkt niet meer fout te gaan.
Premier League · 36 minuten geleden
78' GOAL Chelsea! 2-1

Willian schiet de strafschop overtuigend binnen! In Liverpool halen ze de champagneflessen vast tevoorschijn, want dit lijkt niet meer fout te gaan.
Premier League · 37 minuten geleden
76' Strafschop en rood Chelsea! Fernandinho maakt in een scrimmage hands: hij slaat de bal. De scheidsrechter ziet het niet, maar de VAR wél. De dader wordt bestraft met rood.
Premier League · 41 minuten geleden
71' Onvoorstelbaar! Pulisic denkt de 2-1 te maken, maar City-verdediger Kyle Walker redt de meubelen voor City. Pulisic omspeelt keeper Kepa en kan de bal binnenschuiven, maar de pijlsnelle Walker voorkomt dat de bal over de lijn gaat. Hij is maar nét op tijd.
Premier League · één uur geleden
67' Raheem Sterling is opnieuw gevaarlijk. Hij krult de bal net naast. Direct na zijn schot wordt een drinkpauze ingelast.
Premier League · één uur geleden
62' Grote kans voor Chelsea! Ederson levert de bal ongelukkig in, waardoor Mason Mount dé kans krijgt om er 2-1 van te maken. De oud-Vitessenaar schiet echter in het zijnet.
Premier League · één uur geleden
57' Paal! Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) is dichtbij de 1-2, maar zijn inzet belandt op de paal. Bijna had City de achterstand binnen no time omgedraaid in een voorsprong.
Premier League · één uur geleden
55' GOAL Manchester City! 1-1

Veel mooier dan deze vrije trap van Kevin de Bruyne zul je ze niet snel zien. De Belg schiet de bal werkelijk schitterend binnen! Chelsea-keeper Kepa is volstrekt kansloos. Toch geen titelfeest in Liverpool vanavond?
Premier League · één uur geleden
Als Liverpool vanavond inderdaad kampioen wordt, dan kan deze fan het niet in zijn voortuin vieren. Die staat namelijk helemaal vol.
Premier League · één uur geleden
48' Een pijnlijk begin van de tweede helft voor Chelsea-speler Andreas Christensen. Hij krijgt de bal hard in zijn gezicht en moet worden behandeld.
Premier League · één uur geleden
46' We zijn weer begonnen! Over drie kwartier weten we of Liverpool kampioen is.
Premier League · één uur geleden
De belangrijkste statistieken bij rust:

Balbezit: Chelsea 36%, Manchester City 64%

Schoten (op doel): Chelsea 7 (3), Manchester City 6 (1)
Premier League · één uur geleden
Rust op Stamford Bridge! 

In Liverpool kunnen ze de eerste landstitel in dertig jaar al ruiken, want Chelsea staat met 1-0 voor tegen Manchester City. Als de bezoekers straks in de tweede helft niet minimaal twee keer scoren, dan is Liverpool kampioen.
Premier League · één uur geleden
Manchester City-doelman Ederson baalt stevig van de tegentreffer, waar hij zelf overigens weinig aan kon doen. Op de achtergrond viert doelpuntenmaker Pulisic zijn feestje.
Premier League · 2 uur geleden
38' Oef, daar kreeg Mahrez (Manchester City) een goede kans op de 1-1. Hij schiet met links over het doel van Kepa.
Premier League · 2 uur geleden
36' GOAL Chelsea! 1-0

Feest in Londen én Liverpool! Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) profiteert van knullig balverlies en snelt richting het doel van Manchester City. Oog in oog met Ederson houdt hij het hoofd koel.
Premier League · 2 uur geleden
32' Daar komt Manchester City heel goed weg! Chelsea ruikt aan de openingsgoal. Eerst is Ross Barkley op aangeven van Mason Mount dichtbij de 1-0, maar zijn schot uit een lastige hoek wordt door Fernandinho geblokt. Een minuut later kopt Christensen gevaarlijk in, maar Ederson redt.
Premier League · 2 uur geleden
De bewoner van dit huis in Liverpool heeft zich al voorbereid op een kampioensfeestje. Voorlopig krijgt hij of zij gelijk, want met de huidige tussenstand (0-0) is Liverpool virtueel kampioen.
Premier League · 2 uur geleden
27' Daar is Chelsea gevaarlijk vanuit de uitbraak. Ross Barkley kan uithalen, maar de bal verdwijnt via Fernandinho over de achterlijn. De hoekschop levert niets op.
Premier League · 2 uur geleden
23' Ook in Engeland is het warm en dus houden de spelers halverwege de eerste helft een drinkpauze.
Premier League · 2 uur geleden
17' We zijn ruim een kwartier onderweg en we kunnen de eerste kans voor Manchester City noteren. Fernandinho kopt vanuit een mooi aangesneden vrije trap van Riyad Mahrez richting doel, maar Kepa (Chelsea) redt knap.
La Liga · 2 uur geleden
Eigen doelpunt leidt nederlaag Valencia in
Valencia heeft zich vanavond verslikt in laagvlieger Eibar, dat thuis met 1-0 wint dankzij een eigen goal van Geoffrey Kondogbia. De ploeg van Jasper Cillessen eindigde het duel zelfs met tien man, omdat verdediger Eliaquim Mangala vlak voor tijd zijn tweede gele kaart ontving.
Premier League · 2 uur geleden
9' Manchester City begint het duel zoals manager Josep Guardiola het graag ziet: met veel balbezit en druk naar voren. De ploeg zet Chelsea vast op de eigen helft, maar tot echte kansen heeft het nog niet geleid.
Premier League · 2 uur geleden
1' De bal rolt bij Chelsea-Manchester City! Is Liverpool vanavond al zeker van de landstitel, of moeten 'The Reds' nog een weekje wachten?
Premier League · 2 uur geleden
Bij het Premier League-duel Burnley-Watford waren de spelers wanhopig op zoek naar verkoeling.
Premier League · 2 uur geleden
Chelsea besliste in 2016 al eens op soortgelijke wijze de titelstrijd. De Londenaren hielpen toen sensatie Leicester City een handje door met 2-2 gelijk te spelen tegen Tottenham Hotspur. De 'Spurs' konden Leicester door het puntverlies niet meer inhalen.
Premier League · 2 uur geleden
Over naar Stamford Bridge, waar vanavond mogelijk de titelstrijd in de Premier League definitief wordt beslist. Als Manchester City niet weet te winnen van Chelsea, viert Liverpool de eerste landstitel in 30 (!) jaar.
